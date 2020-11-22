It’s time to vote on the Charlotte Observer HS basketball player of the week (11.27.20)

Charlotte Observer boys basketball player of the week nominees

For the first time this season, the Observer is separating its weekly high school awards.

You can vote now for the high school boys and girls player of the week. Readers can vote as often as they want from now until Friday, when a winner will be named.

Meet the nominees.

Ben Burnham, Carmel Christian Basketball: The 6-foot-8 Cougars’ forward averaged 19 points per game in three wins. Carmel Christian was 5-0 through Sunday.

Burnham, a Winthrop University commit, had 13 points and six rebounds in a 75-54 win at Gaston Christian Nov. 17.

Burnham had 22 points and four boards in a 61-49 win over Asheville Christian Nov. 20.

Burnham finished off the week with a double-double, 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 93-61 victory in the Phenom Hoops’ November Classic at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center Nov. 21.

D.J. Cuttino, Hickory Grove Basketball: The 6-foot junior guard had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in 74-45 win over the Greater Cabarrus Stallions Nov. 20.

The next day, Cuttino scored 27 points in a 61-45 victory over Asheville Christian.

Hickory Grove is 2-0 this season.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

El Ferguson, Providence Day Basketball: The 5-7 senior scored 18 points, including five three pointers, to help the Chargers to a 56-35 season-opening victory over Carmel Christian Nov. 17.

Ferguson had 11 points, including three more three-pointers, in a 67-45 victory over Arborbrook Christian, Nov. 20.

Providence Day’s girls are 2-0 this season.

Jael Hall, Concord Academy Basketball: The 5-8 senior point guard had 17 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Eagles to a 76-60 win over N.C. GBB Basketball Academy in the Phenom Hoops’ November Classic at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center Nov. 21.

Concord Academy is 2-0 through Sunday.

Micah Handlogten, SouthLake Christian Basketball: The 7-foot junior center helped lead the Eagles (3-0) to wins over Charlotte Latin and Providence Day.

Handlogten had 12 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-61 win at Providence Day Nov. 17.

Three nights later, he scored nine points and had 12 blocked shots in SouthLake Christian’s 60-45 victory over Charlotte Latin.

Xavier McKelvy, United Faith Basketball: The 6-3, Falcons’ junior guard averaged 23 points and eight rebounds in three games last week.

McKelvy, who transferred from Myers Park and reclassed as a junior, had a season-high 33 points to go with 11 rebounds in an 83-77 loss at Cannon School Nov. 17.

He came back with 14 points and seven rebounds in an 80-39 victory over Crossroads Charter Nov. 20.

The next day, McKelvy had 21 points, six rebounds and three steals in a 74-40 win in the Phenom Hoops’ November Classic at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.

Jarvis Moss, Cannon School Basketball: The 6-5 senior guard averaged 27 points per game in three wins this week to help Cannon School improve to 5-0 through Sunday.

Moss started his week with 37 points (including six three-pointers) in a 83-77 win over United Faith Nov. 17.

Moss also had 18 points and eight rebounds in an 89-59 win over Crossroads Charter in the Phenom Hoops’ November Classic at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center Nov. 20.

Moss finished off his week strong with 27 points in a 69-65 victory in the Phenom Hoops’ November Classic at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center.

Callum Richard, Gaston Day Basketball: The 6-foot-11 sophomore center averaged 24.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and three blocks in wins over Statesville Christian and Westchester Country Day this.

Richard had 28 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks in a 84-62 win over Statesville Christian Nov. 17.

He backed that up with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in a 63-35 victory at Westchester Country Day Nov. 20.

Blane St. Clair, Davidson Day Basketball: The 6-5 Patriots’ guard scored 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 73-34 win over Forsyth Country Day Nov. 20.

St. Clair is an Army commit.

Abriel Thrash, Arborbrook Christian Basketball: The Falcons’ 5-10 junior guard averaged 22.3 points and eight rebounds per contest in three game this week.

Thrash started the week with 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead Arborbrook Christian to 63-60 win over Charlotte Christian, Nov. 17.

Two days later, Thrash had 24 points, eight rebounds and four steals to help the Falcons to a 63-24 victory over the Greater Cabarrus Stallions.

Thrash finished off her week with 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals in a 67-45 loss at Providence Day.

Thrash, mid-major college basketball recruit according to Arborbrook Christian coach, Brian Morris, is the daughter of former NFL wide receiver, James Thrash.

** Information published today includes statistics through Nov. 21.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here