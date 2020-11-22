Union County volleyball star wins Observer athlete of the week

A high school volleyball player from Sun Valley High School in Union County is the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week.

Sun Valley’s Taylor Parker, a senior, won a very tight race with Hough’s Alexa Brezault, winning by 124 votes.

Parker led Sun Valley to a 2-0 start to the season last week with 11 kills, 19 aces and 12 digs.

Parker had three kills, five aces and 10 digs in a 3-0 win at Cuthbertson Nov. 17.

Two days later, Parker had eight kills, 14 aces and two digs in a 3-0 win over Parkwood.

Parker is Coker University commit.

A new round of nominees will be announced Sunday and readers will then be allowed to vote for next week's winner.

