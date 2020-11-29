It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Grace Anderson, Richmond Senior Volleyball: The Raiders senior middle hitter had 17 kills, three aces, three blocks and six digs as Richmond Senior split games with Hoke County and Jack Britt this week.

Anderson had 13 kills, an ace, three blocks and three digs in a 3-1 loss to Jack Britt, Nov. 23.

The next day, she came back with four kills, two aces, and three digs in a 3-0 win over Hoke County.

Anderson has 30 kills, seven blocks and eight aces for Richmond Senior (2-2) this season.

Ava Burkett, Lake Norman Volleyball: The Wildcats’ junior defensive specialist had 20 digs, 11 aces and six assists in two games as Lake Norman beat I-Meck 4A conference rivals, Hough (Nov. 23) and Mooresville (Nov. 24), this week.

Burkett has helped Lake Norman to a 4-0 start this season.

Cecelia Chavez, Myers Park Volleyball: The Mustangs’ senior setter had 55 assists in two games this week to lead Myers Park to victories over Southwestern 4A conference foes, Butle and Hickory Ridge.

Chavez had 26 assists in a 3-0 win at Butler, Nov. 23.

The next day, Chavez had 29 assists and two kills in a 3-0 victory at Hickory Ridge.

Chavez has helped led Myers Park to a 4-0 start this season.

Madison Clay, Patton Cross Country: The Patton junior shattered the school-record running a personal-best 19:38 at Hibriten, Nov. 24.

Clay’s record-breaking run was 60 seconds faster that than previous school-best mark, according to Patton cross country coach, Christopher Collins.

Reed Farrar, Draughn Cross Country: The Wildcats’ junior ran a personal-best 17:39.72 to win the race at Patton High in Morganton, Nov. 24.

Farrar also led his Draughn boys’ cross country team to victory in the same meet.

Amaya Hall, Sun Valley Volleyball: The Spartans’ sophomore setter had 46 assists in two wins this week as Sun Valley swept both Monroe and Weddington 3-0, respectively.

Hall started her week with 24 assists to help Sun Valley to a 3-0 win at Weddington.

The next day, Hall recorded 22 more assists in a 3-0 victory over Monroe..

Hall has 89 assists and 12 digs this season.

Izic Harris, Cox Mill Cross Country: The Cox Mill senior ran a personal-best 17:11 to win the race individually in a meet with A.L. Brown and Jay M. Robinson at Frank Liske Park in Concord, Nov. 23.

Harris’ efforts also helped his Cox Mill boys’ cross country team to a 2nd-place finish in the same meet.

Madeline Hill, Cuthbertson Cross Country: The Cavaliers’ senior had a record-breaking performance, winning the 3,200-meter girls’ run in her team’s in-house “Cuthbertson Color Wars” meet, Nov. 24.

Hill ran set the all-time, Cuthbertson, school record, running a 10:51.97 (5:25 per mile pace), which is also the 3rd-fastest time run in North Carolina in the 2020 season.

Cuthbertson split 48 athletes in four teams that competed in a “cross country,” style event with their teammates in a competition made for his team “in non-traditional year,” according to Cavaliers’ coach, Kirk Walsh.

Kellen Morin, Hickory Volleyball: The 6-foot-3, Hickory senior middle hitter had another big week with 32 kills, seven aces and seven blocks to lead the Red Tornadoes to wins over both Alexander Central and St. Stephens this week.

Morin had 11 kills, five aces and five blocks in a 3-0 victory over Alexander Central, Nov. 23.

The next day, Morin had 21 kills, two aces and two blocks in a 3-0 win at St. Stephens.

Morin, a Virginia Tech commit, has 40 kills for Hickory (3-0) this season.

Alexis Shelton, Ardrey Kell Volleyball: The Knights’ 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter had a season-high 17 kills to go with six digs as Ardrey Kell remained a perfect 4-0 by winning at Olympic, Nov. 24.

The previous day, Shelton had four kills and two aces in 3-0 sweep of West Mecklenburg.

Shelton, a University of Oklahoma commit, has 44 kills for Ardrey Kell this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Nov. 28.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with

outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most

accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to

be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

** Information published today includes statistics through Nov. 28.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

