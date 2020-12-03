Live updates: Larry Davis candid on tough York Prep hoops sked; Legion Collegiate loses

The Battle at the Rock basketball showcase is hosting games all weekend at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. Here’s a live blog with all you need to know from the Thursday, Friday and Saturday festivities as the action happens.

York Prep begins season — and brutal season schedule — in loss Thursday

Despite his team’s 2020-21 season-opening loss to Northside Christian in the first game of the Battle at the Rock showcase, York Prep coach Larry Davis — known for his stoic demeanor on the sideline — was able to crack a brief smile.

The Patriots played hard, Davis admitted to The Herald postgame. And at times, they played quite well: They slashed a 12-point deficit to two in the last minute by virtue of an effective full-court press. They went on a 10-plus-point run in the second half after a few threes rimmed-in after so many rimmed-out in the first half.

They saw solid performances from the team’s upperclassmen, including from Kory Davis, one of Coach Davis’s twin sons on the team who finished with 22 points. And they also saw impressive debuts from the team’s new guys — guard Ladarian McCree finished with 12 points and Gavin Bouldin, although it didn’t shine through in his two-point statline, helped keep his team in the fight.

But come the end of Thursday night, Davis thought his team could’ve played better — adding that it’ll have to in order to withstand “maybe the toughest schedule in South Carolina.” This month alone, the Rock Hill public charter school will play a 2019 Upper State champion in Ridge View; Lake Norman Christian, home of hoops sensation Mikey Williams; 2A Upper State finalist Andrew Jackson; private-school powerhouse Moravian Prep; and others.

Davis, who was a Tar Heel national champion before becoming a USC great, then waxed poetic about his old coach: “Dean (Smith) used to say, you need to play the best to know how good you are.”

Larry Davis on his immediate reactions to the game: “Having such a small team, we’re not as big as some of the teams that we’re going to compete against, so obviously we have to be scrappy. We have to be tough. We have to do all those little things that don’t always show up in the box score. We’re going to be get there. We’re going to be there. I mean, I like this team. They work extremely hard, are extremely coachable kids. ... I don’t want to put expectations on them now. I want them to play freely and all along, getting better and better, playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”

(Davis then used a sensible data point to substantiate the team’s tough early schedule: On the 2013 Lewisville High School state championship team he coached, the team lost its first eight games and won its last 17.)

Said Kory Davis postgame: “We love to compete, and we love to play together.”

Said Bouldin: “We definitely had some highs and lows, again just working through chemistry. But everyone gets that dog mentality, that defense that we played with at the end. If we play like that all game, it’s a different outcome for sure.”

Legion Collegiate’s Marcus Kell puts up the shot beside Moravian’s Ray Bellamy Thursday as the teams compete in the Battle at the Rock High School Basketball Showcase at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Legion loss doesn’t discourage state playoff hopes

Legion Collegiate hung tough with Moravian Prep in the first half but fell hard in the second en route to a 76-53 loss on Thursday night in the Battle at the Rock hoops showcase.

The Lancers’ bright spots were Marcus Kell (a junior with a few D1 offers, including from College of Charleston), with 21 points; Kanye Nelson, with 12; and Shane Blakeney (a junior transfer from Rock Hill High) with five.

The loss didn’t discourage Legion from the goal its had since the program’s inception in 2019 — a state championship.

Said head coach Otis Wilson postgame, when asked if the loss affected his state championship hopes for the season: “That was a great basketball team,” he said of Moravian Prep. “And when I say ‘team’ I mean ‘team,’ not individuals. They ran good sets, shot the ball well. You know, we just had some mental lapses in the first half that cost us to not be able to come back. But no, that was a great basketball team. The result doesn’t discourage me at all.”

Said Kell postgame: “We still got it. I still think we still can. We had a bad game tonight, but we’ll come back.”

York Prep’s D.J. Barksdale puts up the shot against Northside Christian’s Wesley Tubs III Thursday at the Battle at the Rock High School Basketball Showcase. The event was held at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Full schedule, results

Here’s the Battle at the Rock 2020 schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 3

6 p.m.: York Prep (Rock Hill) vs. Northside Christian Academy (NCA win, 58-56)

7:30 p.m.: Legion Collegiate Academy vs. Moravian Prep (Moravian Prep win, 76-53)

Friday, Dec. 4

5:30 p.m.: Legacy Early College vs. Byrnes

7 p.m.: Dorman vs. Combine Academy

8:30 p.m.: Lake Norman Christian vs. Sunrise Christian Academy

Saturday, Dec. 5 (Session I)

12 p.m.: Aiken High School vs. Winston Salem Christian

1:30 p.m. Charlotte Covenant Day School vs. United Faith Christian Academy

3 p.m.: Westminster Catawba vs Cannon School

Saturday, Dec. 5 (Session II)

5:30 p.m.: Combine Academy vs Blythewood

7 p.m.: Sunrise Christian Academy vs Legacy Early College

8:30 p.m.: Northwestern vs Lake Norman Christian

How can I watch?

Want tickets? Visit https://www.battleattherock.com/.

Thursday: Plenty of tickets remaining.

Friday: Less than 100 tickets remaining.

Saturday Session I: Plenty of tickets remaining.

Saturday Session II: Sold out.

How to stream games? You can watch all the games live on SUVtv.