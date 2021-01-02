Who’s No. 1 in the preseason Charlotte Observer Sweet 16? It’s Vance girls, of course.

In the 38-year history of The Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll, the poll has never started this late or in this way.

All ranked teams usually start 0-0. Not this year.

The state’s private schools began their season, as scheduled, in November. Due to the COVID pandemic, the state’s public schools decided to wait until January.

They will begin play Monday.

So the Sweet 16 includes teams who are already playing, like No. 5 Providence Day, and 15 N.C. High School Athletic Association teams who have not.

The Vance girls start at No. 1. The reigning state champs have four starters returning and a real desire to get to the finals, coach Donnell Rhyne said. Vance was unable to play its state final with Southeast Raleigh last season because of the pandemic. The NCHSAA canceled the state finals and declared the Eastern Regional winner and the Western Regional winner in each of its four classifications as co-state champions.

For Vance, the mission in 2021, is to prove there is only one.

Preseason Sweet 16 poll

Rk. School (Cl) 2019-20 Record 1. Vance (4A) 26-5 2. Independence (4A) 21-8 3. Mallard Creek (4A) 27-3 4. Providence Day (IND) 11-0* 5. Cuthbertson (3A) 28-3 6. Shelby (2A) 23-1 7. Providence (4A) 25-3 8. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 22-6 9. Newton-Conover (2A) 29-2 10. Freedom (3A) 29-1 11. Carson (3A) 27-4 12. Ardrey Kell (4A) 16-12 13. Myers Park (4A) 19-12 14. Hickory (3A) 21-7 15. Cox Mill (3A) 15-13 16. Bunker Hill (2A) 21-8





*2020-21 record