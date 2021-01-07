Nation’s top-ranked high school freshman basketball player transfers to N.C. school.

Jahseem Felton, ranked by some publications as the nation’s No. 1 high school freshman prospect, has transferred to a North Carolina private school.

Felton, a 6-foot-5 freshman guard, enrolled at Northside Christian in north Charlotte on Thursday, Knights coach Erasto Hatchett told The Observer.

Felton is ranked No. 1 in his class by at least two recruiting services, Coast to Coast Preps and In The Gym. The larger services, like ESPN and 247 Sports, have not ranked freshmen yet.

Felton played varsity as an eighth-grader at Westminster Catawba Christian School in Rock Hill, South Carolina, where averaged 13 points per game. Felton was averaging 17 points for Westminster this season. He played his last game at the school in December.

Felton has offers from Florida, Kansas, Mississippi, South Alabama and Wake Forest.

“Jahseem’s mom and dad have decided to withdraw Jahseem from Westminster Catawba Christian School,” Westminster Catawba Christian School coach Ed Addie told The Observer. “As a family, they need to do what they feel is in the best interest of their child, and I support their decision. Jahseem is a talented young man, and I enjoyed coaching him during the time he was here.”

Addie said 5-11 junior Richard Black would replace Felton in the starting lineup, and that the team would rely more heavily on 6-9 senior AJ Hamrick, a Charleston Southern signee, and 6-4 junior M.J. Collins. Collins has offers from Presbyterian and Murray State and interest from schools such as Appalachian State and Virginia Tech, Addie said.

Since Felton has left the team, Westminster has played three games, winning them all, and Collins has boosted his average from 18 points per game to 24. He had 30 in a win over Gaston Christian on Tuesday. Westminster Catawba plays at SouthLake Christian on Friday.

Westminster Catawba will play at Northside on Friday, Jan. 15.

Northside coach Hatchett said his team (11-4) plays at home Friday against Metrolina Christian, but didn’t expect Felton to play until Tuesday, when the Knights host Gaston Day.

At Northside, Felton gives Hatchett a strong nucleus of young players, including 6-7 sophomore Wesley Tubbs, 6-8 sophomore Aaron Hall and 6-9 freshman Isaiah Sutherland.

“We had a good thing going and (Jahseem) adds to that,” Hatchett said. “It’s a nice young base. I’m kind of excited. I’ll do my best to coach these kids and give them what they need, so I can hopefully keep them a little while.”