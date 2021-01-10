Vote now for Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week

It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday, January 15, when a winner will be named.

Meet this week’s nominees.

Julian Arias, Carmel Christian Basketball: The 5-foot-9 junior guard hit the game-winning three-pointer as time expired to give Observer Sweet 16 No. 1 Carmel Christian a 66-65 win at No. 4 Charlotte Christian Jan. 7.

Arias, who had five points in the game, is averaged 1.9 points and 2.5 assists per game for Carmel Christian (14-1, through Sunday).

Donovan Atwell, Davidson Day Basketball: The 6-5 junior forward had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead the Patriots to a 79-49 win over Gaston Day last week.

Atwell is averaging 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game for Davidson Day (7-2, through Sunday).

Jade Clowney, West Cabarrus Basketball: The 5-foot sophomore guard averaged 17.5 points and four steals per game to help the Wolverines to their first two wins in school history over A.L. Brown this week.

Clowney had 13 points and five steals in West Cabarrus’ 60-30 win over A.L. Brown Jan. 5, the first game in school history.

Clowney followed that up with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 63-27 win at A.L. Brown Jan. 9.

Emily Cunningham, Weddington Basketball: The 5-foot-9 senior averaged 13 points and 10.5 rebounds this week to help Weddington beat Parkwood and Monroe.

Cunningham opened the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 53-33 victory over Parkwood Jan. 6.

Two nights later, Cunningham posted another double, double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in a 60-39 win at Monroe.

Jayden Edwards, Patton Basketball: The 6-foot-1 sophomore averaged 24 points and seven rebounds as Patton beat West Caldwell and West Iredell.

Edwards had 18 points and five rebounds in the season-opening 64-42 win over West Iredell Jan. 6.

The next night, Edwards had 30 points and nine rebounds to help the Panthers to a 69-68 win at West Caldwell.

Nikki Hagy, Alexander Central Basketball: The 5-foot-10 senior forward had 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Cougars to a 59-31, season-opening win over Statesville Jan. 7.

Hagy averaged eight points and nine rebounds per game as a junior last year.

Lavonte Hughes, Cherryville Basketball: The 5-foot-11 senior guard exploded for 30 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and six steals in the Ironmen’s 79-41 season opening win at Chase Jan. 5.

Hughes averaged 15 points and eight assists per game as a junior last season.

Antonio Pruitt, West Mecklenburg Basketball: The 6-foot-2 senior had 21 points and five rebounds to help the Hawks to a 57-55 win over Providence in the season-opener for both teams Jan. 6.

Anastasia Sinclair, South Mecklenburg Basketball: The 5-foot-5 sophomore guard averaged 14 points per game as the Sabres beat SoMeck7 conference rivals Ardrey Kell and Olympic.

Sinclair had 14 points and five rebounds in a 44-40 win over Ardrey Kell Jan. 6.

Two days later, Sinclair had 14 points and six steals to help South Mecklenburg to a 42-35 victory over Olympic.

Isaiah Tate, Kings Mountain Basketball: The 6-foot junior point guard had 31 points, 10 assists and three steals to lead the Mountaineers to an 85-42 win at Stuart Cramer in the season-opener for both teams Jan. 5.

Tate averaged 16.8 points per game for Kings Mountain as a sophomore last year.

Marquis Williams, Mountain Island Charter Basketball: The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists to lead the Raptors to a win over Carolina International and Community School of Davidson.

Williams had 25 points, 12 rebounds and four assists to lead Mountain Island Charter to a 94-55 victory over Carolina International Jan. 6.

Two nights later, Williams had 15 points, six rebounds and two assists to help the Raptors to a 55-42 win at Community School of Davidson.

** Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 10.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here