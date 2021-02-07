It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer HS basketball player of the week

It’s time to vote on the Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week.

Readers can vote until Friday’s winner is announced.

Meet this week’s nominees.

Graham Calton, Charlotte Latin Basketball: The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 20.5 points per game to lead the Hawks past Asheville School and Charlotte Christian.

Calton had 22 points and five rebounds in a 60-49 win at Charlotte Christian Feb. 4, to help Charlotte Latin remain a perfect 4-0 in the CISAA conference play.

Calton also had 19 points and four rebounds in a 62-48 victory over Asheville School Feb. 6.

Calton is averaging 18.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for Charlotte Latin (13-3).

Josie Hester, United Faith Basketball: The 5-foot-10 senior averaged 44.5 points per game as United Faith split games with Arborbrook Christian and Lake Norman Christian.

Hester had 42 points in a 61-18 victory at Lake Norman Christian Feb. 2.

She followed that up with 47 points, including six three-pointers, to go with five rebounds and two steals in a 60-56 loss to Arborbrook Christian Feb. 5.

Hester is averaging 33 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 steals and two assists per contest for United Faith (5-7).

Lauren Horton, Lincoln Charter Basketball: The 5-foot-8 junior averaged 21.7 points per game as Lincoln Charter bates Cherryville, Highland Tech and Thomas Jefferson Academy.

Horton started her week with 28 points in a 52-33 win over Thomas Jefferson Academy Feb. 2.

Two days later, Horton had 19 points in a 58-17 win at Cherryville.

She finished off her week with 18 points in a 49-29 victory at Highland Tech.

Horton is averaging 20.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for a Lincoln Charter team (7-2) that has won seven straight games.

Zoie Jordan, Central Academy Basketball: The Cougars’ sophomore point guard averaged 20.5 points, eight steals and six assists per game as Central Academy split games with Anson County and Montgomery Central.

Jordan had 12 points, nine steals and five assists in a 49-45 loss to Montgomery Central Feb. 1

She followed that up with 29 points, seven steals and seven assists in a 48-31 win over Anson County, Feb. 5.

Grace Loftin, Newton Conover Basketball: The 5-foot-10 senior had 15 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals to lead the Red Devils to a 64-46 win over West Lincoln, Feb. 5, to help Newton Conover stay perfect at 10-0.

Loftin also had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 53-49 win over Bandys Feb. 2.

Loftin is averaging 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals per game for Newton Conover.

Jarvis Moss, Cannon School Basketball: The 6-foot-5 senior had a big week on and off the court as Cannon School beat Charlotte Christian and Covenant Day.

Moss had 33 points, four rebounds and three assists to help the Cougars to a 85-66 win over Charlotte Christian Feb. 2.

Moss committed to play basketball at Stanford University Feb. 5.

The same night, Moss poured in 19 points and had six rebounds in a 74-67 victory over Covenant Day.

Moss is averaging 26 points, five rebounds and four assists per game for Cannon School (21-4).

Cal Reed, Lake Norman Charter Basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior point guard averaged 18.7 points, 7.3 assists and 4.7 steals per game as Lake Norman Charter beat Maiden and lost to Lincolnton and North Lincoln.

Reed had 21 points, eight assists and four steals in an 84-65 loss at North Lincoln Feb. 2.

The next night, Reed had 17 points, four assists and five steals in a 56-46 loss at Lincolnton.

He finished off the week with 18 points, 10 assists and five steals in a 76-60 victory over Maiden Feb. 5.

Reed is averaging 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and three steals per game for Lake Norman Charter (6-4).

Reigan Richardson, Cannon School Basketball: The 6-foot senior had another big week, averaging 33 points, 11 rebounds, 7.5 assists and five steals per game to lead Cannon School to wins over Charlotte Christian and Covenant Day.

Richardson had 35 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and five assists in a 60-41 win over Charlotte Christian Feb. 2.

She followed that up with a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals in a 66-24 victory over Covenant Day.

Richardson, a University of Georgia commit, is averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals per contest for a Cannon School team (13-5) that has won seven straight games.

Cole Seagle, North Lincoln Basketball: The 6-foot senior averaged 28.7 points per game this as North Lincoln beat East Lincoln and Lake Norman Charter while losing a close game to Maiden.

Seagle started his week with a season-high 39 points to go with three assists and three steals in a 84-65 win over Lake Norman Charter Feb. 2.

The next day, Seagle scored 23 points, had four assists and three steals in a 67-64 loss to Maiden.

Seagle finished off the week with 24 points, three assists and two steals to help the Knights to a 57-48 victory at East Lincoln Feb. 5.

Seagle is averaging 22.4 points, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game for North Lincoln (7-2).

Ashlee Shaw, West Cabarrus Basketball: The 5-foot-10 freshman averaged 27 points, 13.5 rebounds, and three steals per game as the Wolverines split games with Northwest Cabarrus.

Shaw had 31 points, 19 rebounds, four steals and two assists in a 57-54 win over previously unbeaten, Northwest Cabarrus Feb. 1.

Shaw also had 23 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists in a 71-47 loss at Northwest Cabarrus, Feb. 4.

Shaw is averaging 23.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game for West Cabarrus (7-3).

Najee Steward, Mountain Island Charter Basketball: The 6-foot-4 senior had three steals that led to three dunks in a minute and half span to lead Mountain Island Charter to a 70-53 over Community School of Davidson, Feb. 2. Steward finished with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals in the same game despite playing limited time in the second half.

Steward is averaging 17 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game for Mountain Island Charter (7-1).

Saniya Wilson, Kings Mountain Basketball: The 5-foot-6 junior guard had 26 points, including 1,000th points of her Kings Mountain basketball career, in a 66-47 win over Hunter Huss, Feb. 5. Wilson had six rebounds, eight assists and four steals in the same game.

Wilson had 13 points, six assists and seven steals in a 56-21 victory at Stuart Cramer, Feb. 4.

She also had 17 points, seven assists and seven steals in a 62-33 win over North Gaston, Feb. 2.

Wilson is averaging 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals per contest for a Kings Mountain team (8-1) that has won six straight games.

** Information published today includes statistics through Feb. 6.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.