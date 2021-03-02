No. 1 Vance girls punch ticket to another state final, dominate Providence in NCHSAA semis

In the 2020 N.C. 4A Western Regional final, about a year ago, Vance High’s girls basketball team hit another gear and blew out Mallard Creek to reach the state championship game.

Tuesday night at home, Vance did the same thing to Providence.

The Cougars punched their ticket to a second straight state final with an emphatic 57-41 win over Providence.

In the 2021 Western Regional final, Vance (11-0) won its 15th straight game dating to last season and became the first Mecklenburg County 4A girls team to qualify for two straight state finals since Barbara Nelson’s Myers Park’s teams won back-to-back championships in 2014 and ‘15.

Vance, which will play Garner Magnet Saturday, has qualified for its third state final. The Cougars lost Fayetteville’s 71st High School 50-47 in 2003. 71st was led by McDonald’s All-American who played at North Carolina before becoming a first round WNBA draft pick in 2008.

The Cougars were declared co-state champions with Southeast Raleigh last season when the N.C. High School Athletic Association canceled the state final due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Vance’s size and Vance’s 2-3 zone defense caused problems for Providence (9-1), which didn’t score for 31/2 minutes.

Providence got down 8-0 but fought back to within 20-17. But Vance finished the first half with a 7-0 run and started the second with another spurt. The lead quickly went to more than 20 points in a game that looked a lot like Vance’s 2020 semifinal win over Mallard Creek, when the Cougars beat Mallard Crek 72-42 in Hickory.

Providence, which rallied from 15 points down to beat South Caldwell in the state quarterfinal, kept fighting, led by senior Nyla McGill, but Vance never let the Panthers get within single digits after it got the big lead.