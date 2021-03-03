High School Sports
Charlotte-area high school football standings, schedule
I-Meck 4A
Conference
All
Hough
1-0
7
0
1-0-0
7
0
Lake Norman
1-0
40
8
1-0-0
40
8
Vance
1-0
27
7
1-0-0
27
7
Hopewell
0-1
0
7
0-1-0
0
7
Mallard Creek
0-1
7
27
0-1-0
7
27
West Charlotte
0-1
8
40
0-1-0
8
40
Mooresville
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
North Mecklenburg
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Mallard Creek at Lake Norman
Mooresville at Hough
West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg
Saturday’s games
Vance vs. Hopewell, at Hough High, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Conference
All
Ardrey Kell
1-0
30
14
1-0-0
30
14
Olympic
1-0
49
0
1-0-0
49
0
Providence
1-0
33
0
1-0-0
33
0
Berry Academy
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
31
13
Harding
0-1
0
49
0-1-0
0
49
South Mecklenburg
0-1
14
30
0-1-0
14
30
West Mecklenburg
0-1
0
33
0-1-0
0
33
Friday’s games
Ardrey Kell at Harding
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Providence at Berry Academy
(West Mecklenburg, bye)
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Butler
1-0
42
0
1-0-0
42
0
Hickory Ridge
1-0
7
6
1-0-0
7
6
Myers Park
1-0
49
0
1-0-0
49
0
Porter Ridge
1-0
41
7
1-0-0
41
7
East Mecklenburg
0-1
7
41
0-1-0
7
41
Garinger
0-1
0
49
0-1-0
0
49
Independence
0-1
6
7
0-1-0
6
7
Rocky River
0-1
0
42
0-1-0
0
42
Friday’s games
Butler at Porter Ridge
East Mecklenburg at Independence
Hickory Ridge at Garinger
Rocky River at Myers Park
Sandhills 4A
Conference
All
Fayetteville Britt
1-0
14
0
1-0-0
14
0
Pinecrest
1-0
22
20
1-0-0
22
20
Fayetteville 71st
0-1
0
14
0-1-0
0
14
Hoke County
0-1
20
22
0-1-0
20
22
Lumberton
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Purnell Swett
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Richmond Senior
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Scotland County
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Hoke County at Seventy-First
Lumberton at Jack Britt
Purnell Swett at Scotland County
Richmond Senior at Pinecrest
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
Freedom (3A)
1-0
18
14
1-0-0
18
14
McDowell (4A)
1-0
21
7
1-0-0
21
7
Alexander Central (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
2
7
Hickory (3A)
0-1
7
21
0-1-0
7
21
St. Stephens (3A)
0-1
14
18
0-1-0
14
18
South Caldwell (4A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Watauga (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Alexander Central at Watauga
Hickory at Freedom
St. Stephens at McDowell
South Caldwell at Statesville
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Crest
1-0
38
13
1-0-0
38
13
Hunter Huss
1-0
24
0
1-0-0
24
0
Kings Mountain
1-0
43
7
1-0-0
43
7
Ashbrook
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
13
31
Forestview
0-1
13
38
0-1-0
13
38
North Gaston
0-1
0
24
0-1-0
0
24
Stuart Cramer
0-1
7
43
0-1-0
7
43
Friday’s games
Ashbrook at Forestview
Crest at Stuart Cramer
(Hunter Huss, bye)
Canceled
Kings Mountain at North Gaston
North Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Jesse Carson
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
41
0
South Iredell
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
7
2
East Rowan
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
14
20
Statesville
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
14
West Rowan
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
36
North Iredell
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Avery County at North Iredell
Mount Pleasant at Jesse Carson
Ronald Reagan at South Iredell
South Caldwell at Statesville
West Rowan at Davie County
West Stanly at East Rowan
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
A.L. Brown
1-0
51
19
1-0-0
51
19
Central Cabarrus
1-0
23
22
1-0-0
23
22
Jay M. Robinson
1-0
27
14
1-0-0
27
14
Cox Mill
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
27
Concord
0-1
22
23
0-1-0
22
23
Northwest Cabarrus
0-1
19
51
0-1-0
19
52
West Cabarrus
0-1
14
27
0-1-0
14
27
Friday’s games
A.L. Brown at Central Cabarrus
Cox Mill at West Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus
Central Academy at Concord
Southern Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Charlotte Catholic
1-0
27
0
1-0-0
27
0
Cuthbertson
1-0
42
8
1-0-0
42
8
Marvin Ridge
1-0
19
0
1-0-0
19
0
Weddington
1-0
43
2
1-0-0
43
2
Monroe
0-1
0
27
0-1-0
0
27
Parkwood
0-1
8
42
0-1-0
8
42
Piedmont
0-1
0
19
0-1-0
0
19
Sun Valley
0-1
2
43
0-1-0
2
43
Friday’s games
Marvin Ridge at Monroe
Parkwood at Sun Valley
Piedmont at Cuthbertson
Weddington at Charlotte Catholic
Rocky River 2A-3A
Conference
All
Mount Pleasant (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
20
14
Anson County (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
27
33
Forest Hills (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
6
26
Central Academy (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Montgomery Central (3A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
West Stanly (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Anson County at Goldsboro
Central Academy at Concord
Forest Hills at Union Pines
Montgomery Central at Graham
Mount Pleasant at Jesse Carson
West Stanly at East Rowan
Central Carolina 2A
Conference
All
Central Davidson
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
26
6
East Davidson
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
9
0
Ledford
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
61
6
Salisbury
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
36
0
Lexington
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
50
North Davidson
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
9
12
Oak Grove
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
21
44
South Rowan
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
41
West Davidson
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
0
9
Thomasville
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Central Davidson at Lexington
Ledford at West Davidson
Oak Grove at Salisbury
South Rowan at East Davidson
Saturday’s games
North Davidson at Thomasville
Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Draughn
1-0
14
3
1-0-0
14
3
East Burke
1-0
18
13
1-0-0
18
13
Fred T. Foard
1-0
28
6
1-0-0
28
6
Hibriten
1-0
50
13
1-0-0
50
13
Bunker Hill
0-1
13
50
0-1-0
13
50
Patton
0-1
6
28
0-1-0
6
28
West Caldwell
0-1
13
18
0-1-0
13
18
West Iredell
0-1
3
14
0-1-0
3
14
Friday’s games
Draughn at Patton
East Burke at West Iredell
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill
West Caldwell at Hibriten
South Fork 2A
Conference
All
Lincolnton
1-0
27
13
1-0-0
27
13
Maiden
1-0
21
7
1-0-0
21
7
North Lincoln
1-0
10
6
1-0-0
10
6
East Lincoln
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
28
27
Bandys
0-1
7
21
0-1-0
7
21
Newton-Conover
0-1
13
27
0-1-0
13
27
West Lincoln
0-1
6
10
0-1-0
6
10
(a) Lake Norman Charter
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
– not playing football this spring
Friday’s games
Bandys at Newton-Conover
East Lincoln at Lincolnton
West Lincoln at Maiden
(North Lincoln, bye)
Southwestern 2A
Conference
All
Burns
1-0
28
27
1-0-0
28
27
R-S Central
1-0
47
0
1-0-0
47
0
Shelby
1-0
46
6
1-0-0
46
6
Chase
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
56
9
East Gaston
0-1
6
46
0-1-0
6
46
East Rutherford
0-1
0
47
0-1-0
0
47
South Point
0-1
27
28
0-1-0
27
28
Friday’s games
Burns at Chase
Shelby at R-S Central
South Point at East Gaston
East Rutherford at Polk County
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Ashe County (2A)
1-0
28
0
1-0-0
28
0
East Wilkes (1A)
1-0
13
0
1-0-0
13
0
Elkin (1A)
1-0
29
6
1-0-0
29
6
Wilkes Central (2A)
1-0
58
6
1-0-0
58
6
Alleghany (1A)
0-1
0
28
0-1-0
0
28
North Wilkes (2A)
0-1
0
13
0-1-0
0
13
Starmount (1A)
0-1
6
29
0-1-0
6
29
West Wilkes (2A)
0-1
6
58
0-1-0
6
58
Friday’s games
Alleghany at Starmount
East Wilkes at West Wilkes
Elkin at Ashe County
North Wilkes at Wilkes Central
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Avery County (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
42
20
C.D. Owen (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
28
14
Mitchell County (1A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
14
7
Mountain Heritage (2A)
0-0
0
0
1-0-0
8
6
Madison County (2A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
7
48
Polk County (1A)
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
27
35
Friday’s games
Avery County at North Iredell
East Henderson at C.D. Owen
East Rutherford at Polk County
Hendersonville at Mountain Heritage
Madison County at North Buncombe
Mitchell County at Smoky Mountain
Southern Piedmont 1A
Conference
All
Christ the King
1-0
24
20
1-0-0
24
20
Pine Lake Prep
1-0
52
8
1-0-0
52
8
Thomas Jefferson Acad.
1-0
25
9
1-0-0
25
9
Cherryville
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
9
56
Mtn. Island Charter
0-0
0
0
0-1-0
27
28
Bessemer City
0-1
8
52
0-1-0
8
52
Comm. School of Davidson
0-1
9
25
0-1-0
9
25
Union Academy
0-1
20
24
0-1-0
20
24
Highland Tech
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
Christ the King at Mountain Island Charter
Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Union Academy at Bessemer City
Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville
Bishop McGuinness at Community School of Davidson
Yadkin Valley 1A
Conference
All
Chatham Central
1-0
6
0
1-0-0
6
0
North Rowan
1-0
36
0
1-0-0
36
0
South Stanly
1-0
58
12
1-0-0
58
12
Albemarle
0-1
0
6
0-1-0
0
6
North Moore
0-1
0
36
0-1-0
0
36
South Davidson
0-1
12
58
0-1-0
12
58
North Stanly
0-0
0
0
0-0-0
0
0
Friday’s games
North Moore at Albemarle
North Rowan at South Stanly
North Stanly at Chatham Central
South Davidson at South Stokes
