High School Sports

Charlotte-area high school football standings, schedule

I-Meck 4A



Conference

All

Hough

1-0

7

0



1-0-0

7

0

Lake Norman

1-0

40

8



1-0-0

40

8

Vance

1-0

27

7



1-0-0

27

7

Hopewell

0-1

0

7



0-1-0

0

7

Mallard Creek

0-1

7

27



0-1-0

7

27

West Charlotte

0-1

8

40



0-1-0

8

40

Mooresville

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

North Mecklenburg

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman

Mooresville at Hough

West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg

Saturday’s games

Vance vs. Hopewell, at Hough High, 7

SoMeck 7 4A



Conference

All

Ardrey Kell

1-0

30

14



1-0-0

30

14

Olympic

1-0

49

0



1-0-0

49

0

Providence

1-0

33

0



1-0-0

33

0

Berry Academy

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

31

13

Harding

0-1

0

49



0-1-0

0

49

South Mecklenburg

0-1

14

30



0-1-0

14

30

West Mecklenburg

0-1

0

33



0-1-0

0

33

Friday’s games

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Providence at Berry Academy

(West Mecklenburg, bye)

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Butler

1-0

42

0



1-0-0

42

0

Hickory Ridge

1-0

7

6



1-0-0

7

6

Myers Park

1-0

49

0



1-0-0

49

0

Porter Ridge

1-0

41

7



1-0-0

41

7

East Mecklenburg

0-1

7

41



0-1-0

7

41

Garinger

0-1

0

49



0-1-0

0

49

Independence

0-1

6

7



0-1-0

6

7

Rocky River

0-1

0

42



0-1-0

0

42

Friday’s games

Butler at Porter Ridge

East Mecklenburg at Independence

Hickory Ridge at Garinger

Rocky River at Myers Park

Sandhills 4A



Conference

All

Fayetteville Britt

1-0

14

0



1-0-0

14

0

Pinecrest

1-0

22

20



1-0-0

22

20

Fayetteville 71st

0-1

0

14



0-1-0

0

14

Hoke County

0-1

20

22



0-1-0

20

22

Lumberton

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Purnell Swett

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Richmond Senior

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Scotland County

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Hoke County at Seventy-First

Lumberton at Jack Britt

Purnell Swett at Scotland County

Richmond Senior at Pinecrest

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

Freedom (3A)

1-0

18

14



1-0-0

18

14

McDowell (4A)

1-0

21

7



1-0-0

21

7

Alexander Central (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

2

7

Hickory (3A)

0-1

7

21



0-1-0

7

21

St. Stephens (3A)

0-1

14

18



0-1-0

14

18

South Caldwell (4A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Watauga (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Alexander Central at Watauga

Hickory at Freedom

St. Stephens at McDowell

South Caldwell at Statesville

Big South 3A



Conference

All

Crest

1-0

38

13



1-0-0

38

13

Hunter Huss

1-0

24

0



1-0-0

24

0

Kings Mountain

1-0

43

7



1-0-0

43

7

Ashbrook

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

13

31

Forestview

0-1

13

38



0-1-0

13

38

North Gaston

0-1

0

24



0-1-0

0

24

Stuart Cramer

0-1

7

43



0-1-0

7

43

Friday’s games

Ashbrook at Forestview

Crest at Stuart Cramer

(Hunter Huss, bye)

Canceled

Kings Mountain at North Gaston

North Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Jesse Carson

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

41

0

South Iredell

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

7

2

East Rowan

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

14

20

Statesville

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

14

West Rowan

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

36

North Iredell

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Avery County at North Iredell

Mount Pleasant at Jesse Carson

Ronald Reagan at South Iredell

South Caldwell at Statesville

West Rowan at Davie County

West Stanly at East Rowan

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

A.L. Brown

1-0

51

19



1-0-0

51

19

Central Cabarrus

1-0

23

22



1-0-0

23

22

Jay M. Robinson

1-0

27

14



1-0-0

27

14

Cox Mill

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

27

Concord

0-1

22

23



0-1-0

22

23

Northwest Cabarrus

0-1

19

51

0-1-0

19

52

West Cabarrus

0-1

14

27



0-1-0

14

27

Friday’s games

A.L. Brown at Central Cabarrus

Cox Mill at West Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at Northwest Cabarrus

Central Academy at Concord

Southern Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Charlotte Catholic

1-0

27

0



1-0-0

27

0

Cuthbertson

1-0

42

8



1-0-0

42

8

Marvin Ridge

1-0

19

0



1-0-0

19

0

Weddington

1-0

43

2



1-0-0

43

2

Monroe

0-1

0

27



0-1-0

0

27

Parkwood

0-1

8

42



0-1-0

8

42

Piedmont

0-1

0

19



0-1-0

0

19

Sun Valley

0-1

2

43



0-1-0

2

43

Friday’s games

Marvin Ridge at Monroe

Parkwood at Sun Valley

Piedmont at Cuthbertson

Weddington at Charlotte Catholic

Rocky River 2A-3A



Conference

All

Mount Pleasant (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

20

14

Anson County (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

27

33

Forest Hills (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

6

26

Central Academy (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Montgomery Central (3A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

West Stanly (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Anson County at Goldsboro

Central Academy at Concord

Forest Hills at Union Pines

Montgomery Central at Graham

Mount Pleasant at Jesse Carson

West Stanly at East Rowan

Central Carolina 2A



Conference

All

Central Davidson

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

26

6

East Davidson

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

9

0

Ledford

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

61

6

Salisbury

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

36

0

Lexington

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

50

North Davidson

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

9

12

Oak Grove

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

21

44

South Rowan

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

41

West Davidson

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

0

9

Thomasville

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at Lexington

Ledford at West Davidson

Oak Grove at Salisbury

South Rowan at East Davidson

Saturday’s games

North Davidson at Thomasville

Foothills 2A



Conference

All

Draughn

1-0

14

3



1-0-0

14

3

East Burke

1-0

18

13



1-0-0

18

13

Fred T. Foard

1-0

28

6



1-0-0

28

6

Hibriten

1-0

50

13



1-0-0

50

13

Bunker Hill

0-1

13

50



0-1-0

13

50

Patton

0-1

6

28



0-1-0

6

28

West Caldwell

0-1

13

18



0-1-0

13

18

West Iredell

0-1

3

14



0-1-0

3

14

Friday’s games

Draughn at Patton

East Burke at West Iredell

Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill

West Caldwell at Hibriten

South Fork 2A



Conference

All

Lincolnton

1-0

27

13



1-0-0

27

13

Maiden

1-0

21

7



1-0-0

21

7

North Lincoln

1-0

10

6



1-0-0

10

6

East Lincoln

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

28

27

Bandys

0-1

7

21



0-1-0

7

21

Newton-Conover

0-1

13

27



0-1-0

13

27

West Lincoln

0-1

6

10



0-1-0

6

10

(a) Lake Norman Charter

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

  1. – not playing football this spring

Friday’s games

Bandys at Newton-Conover

East Lincoln at Lincolnton

West Lincoln at Maiden

(North Lincoln, bye)

Southwestern 2A



Conference

All

Burns

1-0

28

27



1-0-0

28

27

R-S Central

1-0

47

0



1-0-0

47

0

Shelby

1-0

46

6



1-0-0

46

6

Chase

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

56

9

East Gaston

0-1

6

46



0-1-0

6

46

East Rutherford

0-1

0

47



0-1-0

0

47

South Point

0-1

27

28



0-1-0

27

28

Friday’s games

Burns at Chase

Shelby at R-S Central

South Point at East Gaston

East Rutherford at Polk County

Mountain Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

Ashe County (2A)

1-0

28

0



1-0-0

28

0

East Wilkes (1A)

1-0

13

0



1-0-0

13

0

Elkin (1A)

1-0

29

6



1-0-0

29

6

Wilkes Central (2A)

1-0

58

6



1-0-0

58

6

Alleghany (1A)

0-1

0

28



0-1-0

0

28

North Wilkes (2A)

0-1

0

13



0-1-0

0

13

Starmount (1A)

0-1

6

29



0-1-0

6

29

West Wilkes (2A)

0-1

6

58



0-1-0

6

58

Friday’s games

Alleghany at Starmount

East Wilkes at West Wilkes

Elkin at Ashe County

North Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

Avery County (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

42

20

C.D. Owen (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

28

14

Mitchell County (1A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

14

7

Mountain Heritage (2A)

0-0

0

0



1-0-0

8

6

Madison County (2A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

7

48

Polk County (1A)

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

27

35

Friday’s games

Avery County at North Iredell

East Henderson at C.D. Owen

East Rutherford at Polk County

Hendersonville at Mountain Heritage

Madison County at North Buncombe

Mitchell County at Smoky Mountain

Southern Piedmont 1A



Conference

All

Christ the King

1-0

24

20



1-0-0

24

20

Pine Lake Prep

1-0

52

8



1-0-0

52

8

Thomas Jefferson Acad.

1-0

25

9



1-0-0

25

9

Cherryville

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

9

56

Mtn. Island Charter

0-0

0

0



0-1-0

27

28

Bessemer City

0-1

8

52



0-1-0

8

52

Comm. School of Davidson

0-1

9

25



0-1-0

9

25

Union Academy

0-1

20

24



0-1-0

20

24

Highland Tech

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

Christ the King at Mountain Island Charter

Highland Tech at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Union Academy at Bessemer City

Pine Lake Prep at Cherryville

Bishop McGuinness at Community School of Davidson

Yadkin Valley 1A



Conference

All

Chatham Central

1-0

6

0



1-0-0

6

0

North Rowan

1-0

36

0



1-0-0

36

0

South Stanly

1-0

58

12



1-0-0

58

12

Albemarle

0-1

0

6



0-1-0

0

6

North Moore

0-1

0

36



0-1-0

0

36

South Davidson

0-1

12

58



0-1-0

12

58

North Stanly

0-0

0

0



0-0-0

0

0

Friday’s games

North Moore at Albemarle

North Rowan at South Stanly

North Stanly at Chatham Central

South Davidson at South Stokes

