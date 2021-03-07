Pine Lake Prep’s Griffin Nixdorf is Charlotte Observer athlete of the week

Pine Lake Prep’s Griffin Nixdorf is the Charlotte Observer’s high shool athlete of the week

A junior midfielder on the soccer team, Nixdorf had more than 40 percent of this week’s vote to finish ahead of SouthLake Christian’s Gavin Fragale and Weddington’s Charlotte Huffman.

Nixdorf had two goals and eight assists in wins over Bradford Prep and Union Academy.

Nixdorf had a goal and four assists in an 8-1 win at Union Academy March 1.

He also had a goal and four assists in 9-0 victory over Bradford Prep March 4.

Nixdorf has 11 goals and 13 assists for Pine Lake Prep in his first 11 games.

