South Meck’s Joseph Ferrante is Observer HS basketball POTW, for week of March 5

South Meck’s Joseph Ferrante (42) wins the jump ball in Tuesday’s game at Myers Park. Special to the Observer

South Mecklenburg High’s Joseph Ferrante was the Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week, for the week of March 5.

Ferrante received more than 40 percent of the vote, finishing ahead of Cuthbertson’s Kamaria Sherriff and North Mecklenburg’s Chris Ford.

Ferrante is a 6-9 senior center for the Sabres. He averaged 17 points and 10.7 rebounds as South Mecklenburg beat Hough and Independence before losing to North Meck in the N.C. 4A state quarterfinals.

He had 20 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and four assists in a 62-45 win at Independence Feb. 23.

Ferrante averaged 18.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.1 blocks per game this season.