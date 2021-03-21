Vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week (3.26.21)

Meet this week’s nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Vote as often as you like until Friday. The poll will close around noon Friday and a winner will be determined.

Quick Links

Controversial call, Jacob Newman, play big role in Myers Park’s win at Hickory Ridge

Game of the year so far? Olympic fends off Ardrey Kell in OT

Friday’s rewind: stars, recaps of area games

Area scores and schedule

Football player of the week nominees

Athlete of the week nominees

Alex Bock, Freedom Golf: The Patriots’ freshman shot an even par 36 to earn medalist honors in his high school golf debut, leading Freedom to a victory over Hickory (by 21 shots) and St. Stephens (by 25 shots) at Mimosa Hills Country Club March 15.

Bock nearly holed out for eagle on his first hole, settling for a tap-in birdie to start his round.

Jeremy Edmunds, Ardrey Kell Golf: The Knights’ junior carded an even par 36 to earn medalist honors while leading his Ardrey Kell team to a victory over Cuthbertson at Ballantyne Country Club March 17.

Edmunds had six pars and two birdies in his round.

Mackenzie Hayes, Crest Softball: The Chargers’ senior had a monster week hitting .700 at the plate with seven hits, including three doubles, one home run and eight RBI, while also going 2-0 on the mound with 34 strikeouts in 13 innings of work.

Hayes tossed a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 12-1 victory over Forestview March 15. She also was 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and four RBI in the same game.

Hayes, a Charleston Southern commit, also threw another two-hitter with 21 strikeouts on the mound, while hitting a three-run home run to help Crest to an 11-1 win at Stuart Cramer March 17.

Carter Hensley, Myers Park Soccer: The Myers Park senior center midfielder had four goals and one assists combined in three 4A state playoff wins for the Mustangs.

Hensley started the week with a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Panther Creek in the opening round of the playoffs March 16.

Hensley had two goals in a 3-0 win over Lake Norman in the second round March 19.

The next day, Hensley scored one more goal in a 3-0, 3rd round victory over rival South Mecklenburg.

Hensley, a Virginia Tech commit, has eight goals and seven assists for a Myers Park team (11-0-1) that has won 10 straight games.

Jillian Jones, Hibriten Softball: The Panthers’ pitched 13 innings, striking out 23 batters to lead Hibriten to wins over Draughn (6-1 on March 17) and Patton (8-0 on March 15).

Jones also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two walks, a single, double and three RBI in the same two victories.

Kenley Jackson, South Caldwell Softball: The Spartans’ junior pitched a perfect game on the mound (five innings) with nine strikeouts to lead South Caldwell to a 18-0 win at Freedom March 17. She also scored a run and had a RBI in the same game.

Jackson was 2-for-4 with three RBI in a 11-0 win at Hickory March 15.

Lexi Markle, Ardrey Kell Softball: The Knights’ senior shortstop had a big game at the plate with two home runs and four RBI in a 13-11 season-opening loss at South Mecklenburg, March 17.

Markle, a Charleston Southern commit, already holds the Ardrey Kell career home run record with 16 to date.

Cole Mitchell, Davidson Day Baseball: The Patriots’ junior went 4-for-4 at the plate with a single, two doubles, a triple and five RBI to lead Davidson Day to a 13-2 win at Westminster Catawba March 17.

Mitchell also pitched four innings in the same game, allowing one earned run while striking out six batters.

Davidson Day (1-1) also lost 21-0 at Metrolina Christian March 15.

Aiden Schook, Lake Norman Lacrosse: The Wildcats’ junior attacker had nine goals in two Lake Norman playoff wins.

Schook scored five goals in a 16-9 first round victory at Page March 15.

Two days later, he came back with four goals and one assist in a 13-1 win over Myers Park in the second round.

Shaelyn Sheaff, Watauga Soccer: The Pioneers’ senior had three goals and three assists in two games this week leading Watauga to wins over McDowell and St. Stephens.

Sheaff accounted for five of her team’s six goals in a 6-0 victory at McDowell March 15.

She also had one assists in a 1-0 win over St. Stephens March 17.

Abbey Stengel, Independence Soccer: The Patriots’ sophomore winger had two goals and one assists to lead Independence to a 10-1 win over East Mecklenburg March 17.

Independence (1-1) also lost 2-0 at Hickory Ridge March 15.

** Information published today includes statistics through March 20.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

If you can’t see the poll on mobile, click here