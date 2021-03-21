Apex Friendship’s Alex Lowell is N&O high school football player of the week

Apex Friendship senior Alex Lowell is the News & Observer high school football player of the week.

The 6-foot, 190 pound senior had eight tackles to help the Patriots win a defensive struggle 8-0 over Fuquay Varina March 19.

Lowell has 29 tackles and two sacks for Apex Friendship (4-0, heading into Friday’s games).

▪ A new round of nominees will be announced this weekend.

