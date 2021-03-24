In season of COVID, coach believes Myers Park soccer is right team for right time

Myers Park’s soccer team won the NC 4A Western Regional championship and is returning to the state final this weekend for the first time in three years. Special to the Observer

This, Bucky McCarley says of the Myers Park boys’ soccer team he coaches, is the right team for the right time.

“Given the time we’re in,” McCarley says of this COVID-altered season, “it’s important to appreciate the present. This team, and especially the senior leadership, understands that.”

The Mustang team that doesn’t take anything for granted is headed to the 4A boys’ state championship match this weekend, to face Cardinal Gibbons. The Mustangs earned that title berth with a 1-0 West Regional finals victory Tuesday night over visiting Northwest Guilford.

McCarley, who has nearly completed two decades as soccer coach at Myers Park, says this year’s team is a little different from many in the past.

There’s Gannon Peters, for instance.

Peters, a junior midfielder, spent Tuesday night recovering from surgery earlier in the day to repair a broken collarbone. He was injured in the Mustangs’ playoff victory Friday over Lake Norman.

A night after he was hurt, Peters was on the sideline with his teammates, cheering them on in a 3-0 victory over South Mecklenburg. Teammates dubbed the victory “Goals for Gannon.”

“That is an example of the kind of players we have on this team,” McCarley says. “Their care for him is emblematic for how they feel about one another.”

McCarley says he preaches “the value of the here and now.” He asks his players, “What are you doing right now? Is it worthy of the time you are giving it?”

McCarley says some of his past teams (this will be his seventh state title match as Myers Park boys’ coach) never realized their potential.

“This group is different,” he says. “Given everything that is happening this year, this team appreciates the time they have been given to play soccer.”

Having seen how the girls’ soccer season ended abruptly last spring with the COVID-19 outbreak, the boys’ squad “knew it could all end at any moment,” their coach said.

“They don’t waste many opportunities to be together,” McCarley added.

In Tuesday night’s victory, the Mustangs (12-0-1) got their only goal in the 39th minute of the first half. With 1:12 remaining in the half, senior Matthew Guarda lofted a pass over a Northwest Guilford defender to a streaking Thomas Killeen.

Killeen, a junior, found himself one-on-one with Vikings’ goalkeeper Spencer Houlden, who had shut out Hough on Saturday. Houlden came out to cut down the angle, but Killeen flicked the ball over the goalkeeper’s head and into the net.

Three who mattered

Thomas Killeen, Myers Park: In addition to his goal, Killeen had two near-misses. With 7:10 remaining in the match, he smacked a line drive that passed about 2 feet over the top of the Northwest Guilford goal.

Tucker Aaron, Myers Park: It seemed as if any time the Vikings launched a threat, Aaron was there to break it up. He disrupted at least three Northwest Guilford scoring chances in the final 10-15 minutes.

Adam Gordy, Northwest Guilford: A sophomore defender, Gordy kept his team in the match down the stretch. The Vikings began pushing players up the field, in an attempt to score, and that allowed Myers Park to launch a counterattack. Gordy broke up two of the Mustang threats with big defensive plays.

Worth mentioning

▪ Northwest Guilford ran afoul of the officials. Coach Jason Allred received a red card midway through the first half after a discussion with the referee during an official time out. That created a 20-minute pause in the match. And in the 76th minute, one Northwest Guilford player was red-carded and another got a yellow card. The Vikings had only 10 players over the final 3-plus minutes.

▪ Myers Park outshot Northwest Guilford 17-8. Mustangs’ goalkeeper Martin Godwin had three saves, including a stop of a point-blank shot by Reid Rouse with about 3:30 left.

▪ Mustang senior Carter Hensley nearly scored about 10 minutes into the second half. He cut loose with a right-footed blast from about 10 yards out, but the ball hit the crossbar and bounced over the net.

▪ Myers Park’s last championship appearance was in 2018, when the Mustangs fell 4-1 to Green Hope. They won the title in 2008 and also finished second in 1988, 2003, 2010, 2011, and 2012.

▪ Northwest Guilford, which finished the season 12-3, deprived Myers Park of a Regional final appearance in 2019, beating the Mustangs 2-1 in double-overtime in a 4A quarterfinal.

▪ The state soccer championships will be played Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Complex in Cary. Starting times will be announced Wednesday.

▪ Cardinal Gibbons will be making its first appearance in the 4A finals. But the Crusaders reached the championship eight teams as either a 2A or 3A school and won six times.

