Talking Preps Wednesday: Jim Oddo tribute, NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker

Talking Preps returns Wednesday night 8 and N.C. High School Athletic Association commissioner Que Tucker joins the show. We will also have a tribute to the legendary Charlotte Catholic football coach Jim Oddo, who passed away Wednesday.

On deck tonight:

Three new Grice’s Gems (top performers from last weekend): Xavion Coulter, Newton-Conover; Ryan Tyson and Bryce Parker, Mount Pleasant; Connor Drake, Providence

Seven new “Fresh Faces:” Dimitri Kelly, by Myers Park; Xavion Brower, Mallard Creek; Jevon McIver, Rocky River; Evan Bernard Cuthbertson; Jalen Alexander South Meck; Braeden McAlister Porter Ridge; Kelay Lindsay Richmond Senior.

Ardrey Kell QB Jack Curtis takes on coach Greiner on ‘The Game Show’

We’ll so preview Charlotte-area and Triangle-area games of the week, Chris will reveal the Sweet 16 polls in Raleigh and Charlotte (plus the second Sweet 16 in the Charlotte-area) and Kenzie interview Ardrey Kell’s Travis Colliins.

Watch right here or on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
