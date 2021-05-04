High School Sports
Talking Preps: High School Heisman named, new Sweet 16s and the all-conference dilemma
Talking Preps returns Tuesday and the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer player of the year will be named.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
The three finalists for the High School Heisman join the show: Roleville QB Byrum Brown, Kings Mountain defensive lineman Javari Rice-Wilson and Vance running back Daylan Smothers.
Also on tap:
▪ New Sweet 16s named in Charlotte and Raleigh.
▪ Salisbury High star and Georgia recruit Jalon Walker takes on coach Greiner on “The Game Show.”
▪ Chris previews the NCHSAA state finals and in the “Grice is Right” segment, Grice offers keys for Vance-Rolesville, Catholic-Havelock and Salisbury-St. Pauls
▪ Kenzie interviews North Meck grad and current ESPN/SEC Network personality Alyssa Lang.
▪ We also discuss the controversy that annually pops up around all-conference teams.
How to watch
▪ Charlotte Observer: https://bit.ly/2QXdmS5
▪ YouTube: https://bit.ly/3xNnUnC
▪ Facebook: https://bit.ly/33bLVGM
▪ Twitter: https://bit.ly/3eNeq2Y
