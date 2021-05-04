High School Sports

Talking Preps: High School Heisman named, new Sweet 16s and the all-conference dilemma

Talking Preps returns Tuesday and the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer player of the year will be named.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The three finalists for the High School Heisman join the show: Roleville QB Byrum Brown, Kings Mountain defensive lineman Javari Rice-Wilson and Vance running back Daylan Smothers.

Also on tap:

New Sweet 16s named in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Salisbury High star and Georgia recruit Jalon Walker takes on coach Greiner on “The Game Show.”

Chris previews the NCHSAA state finals and in the “Grice is Right” segment, Grice offers keys for Vance-Rolesville, Catholic-Havelock and Salisbury-St. Pauls

Kenzie interviews North Meck grad and current ESPN/SEC Network personality Alyssa Lang.

We also discuss the controversy that annually pops up around all-conference teams.

How to watch

Charlotte Observer: https://bit.ly/2QXdmS5

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3xNnUnC

Facebook: https://bit.ly/33bLVGM

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3eNeq2Y

Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
