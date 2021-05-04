Talking Preps: High School Heisman named, new Sweet 16s and the all-conference dilemma

Talking Preps returns Tuesday and the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer player of the year will be named.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

The three finalists for the High School Heisman join the show: Roleville QB Byrum Brown, Kings Mountain defensive lineman Javari Rice-Wilson and Vance running back Daylan Smothers.

Also on tap:

▪ New Sweet 16s named in Charlotte and Raleigh.

▪ Salisbury High star and Georgia recruit Jalon Walker takes on coach Greiner on “The Game Show.”

▪ Chris previews the NCHSAA state finals and in the “Grice is Right” segment, Grice offers keys for Vance-Rolesville, Catholic-Havelock and Salisbury-St. Pauls

▪ Kenzie interviews North Meck grad and current ESPN/SEC Network personality Alyssa Lang.

▪ We also discuss the controversy that annually pops up around all-conference teams.

