Vote for the Charlotte Observer boys high school athlete of the week l 5.21.21

Sam Baumstein, Charlotte Country Day Tennis: The Buccaneers’ No. 6 singles’ player outlasted Greensboro Day’s Nick Moore 6-3, 4-6, 10-2 in the third-set tiebreaker to score the decisive win in Charlotte Country Day’s 5-4 victory to claim the NCISAA 4A state championship May 15.

Baumstein, a three-year lettermen, helped the Bucs cap a perfect 17-0 season with their third state title in the last four years.

The Charlotte County Day boys’ tennis team has 20 state titles in the program’s history.

Will Farrell, Charlotte Christian Baseball: The Knights’ senior went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help Charlotte Christian to a 7-0 win in the third game of the NCISAA 4A state championship series May 15.

Charlotte Christian also beat North Raleigh Christian 15-8 in the state semifinals May 11, before winning game one 3-2 May 14 and losing game of the championship series 5-1 May 15.

Farrell, who also won a state championship with the Charlotte Christian football team, is a Wingate University baseball commit.

The Charlotte Christian baseball team (21-7) won its 17th state championship in program history.

Kendrell Goodes, North Rowan Track: The Cavaliers’ senior jumped a personal-best 6-6 to win the high jump at the Rowan County Championships at East Rowan May 15.

Goodes finished fourth in the long jump (18-3) at the same event.

Goodes is also a standout for the North Rowan basketball and football teams.

Luke Guthrie, Charlotte Catholic Golf: The Cougars’ sophomore shot a team-best 73, including three birdies and an eagle to help lead Charlotte Catholic to its third straight 3A state golf championship at the Long Leaf Golf Club in Pinehurst May 10.

Guthrie’s 73 put him at eighth place individually at states, while teammates, Steven Shea (74) and Nick Rubino (75) also placed in the top 15.

Guthrie also shot a 71 to win the 3A Midwest Regional at the Country Club of Salisbury May 3.

Drew Lanzo, Hickory Grove Baseball: The Lions’ junior went six innings with seven strikeouts while earning the victory as Hickory Grove completed a two-game sweep of High Point Christian to claim the NCISAA 3A state championship May 15.

Lanzo was 8-0 on the mound with 83 strikeouts in 51.1 innings of work, while hitting .394 with nine doubles and 24 RBI for a Hickory Grove team (28-2) that won 25 straight games to end the season.

Garrett Lynch, Hopewell Baseball: The Titans’ senior allowed on one hit while striking out 13 batters in five innings of work to lead Hopewell to a 23-0 win over rival North Mecklenburg May 14.

Lynch also scored three runs and had a stolen base in a 20-7 at North Mecklenburg May 11.

Lynch is 2-1 with 25 strikeouts in 12 innings of work on the mound for Hopewell (4-2, through Sunday).

Jared Ryan, Lake Norman Charter Baseball: The Knights’ senior tossed a complete-game no hitter with eight strikeouts to lead Lake Norman Charter to a 6-0 win at Maiden May 14.

Ryan was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and four RBI in a 10-2 win over Maiden May 11.

Ryan is 1-2 with 20 strikeouts in 16.1 innings of work on the mound, while batting .353 with a home run and six RBI for Lake Norman Charter (2-4, through Sunday).

Davis Sayman, Charlotte Latin Golf: The Hawks’ sophomore shot a 6-under par 66, to win the NCISAA 4A state title at Greensboro Country Club (Farms’ Course) May 10.

Sayman had seven birdies on the back nine in his round.

Sayman’s efforts also helped the Charlotte Latin golf team to a third place finish at the state championships.

Will Spicer, Thomas Jefferson Academy Golf: The Gryphons’ freshman shot a 1-under par 71, to finish as 1A state runner-up at the NCHSAA 1A State Golf Championships at FoxFire Red Golf Course in Pinehurst May 10.

Spicer, who had two birdies and 15 pars in his round, was one of only two players under par in state championship play.

Max White, Hough Baseball: The Huskies’ sophomore left-handed pitcher went six innings, striking out 11, while giving up only three hits in a 10-4 win over Lake Norman May 14.

Hough also won 13-3 at Lake Norman May 12.

White is 3-0 on the mound with 22 strikeouts in 15 innings of work for Hough (6-0, through Sunday).

Brunner Williams, Providence Day Track: The Chargers’ sophomore sprinter led his team, accounting for 28.5 points to help the Providence Day boys’ track team to the NCISAA 4A state championship at Cary Academy May 15.

Williams ran a 21.91 to win the 200-meter dash, ran 10.87 to finish as runner-up in the 100-meter dash and ran a 50.49 to finish as runner-up in the 400-meter dash.

He also helped the 4 X 400-meter relay to a state title in 3:27.14.

** Information published today includes statistics through May 15.

