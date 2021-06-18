Coaches, scouts, and fans watch high school teams compete in North Carolina during live period

NCHSAA and NCISAA high school teams competed in showcases Friday in front of college coaches during the NCAA live period. tglantz@thestate.com

Friday served as the first day of the NCAA “Live Period” events this weekend in North Carolina, with high school basketball teams across the state showcasing their talents.

Two locations hosted games on Friday: Rise Indoor Sports in Advance for NCHSAA teams and Gateway YWCA in Winston-Salem for NCISAA teams.

The games at Rise featured 16 teams playing at one time in 10-minute quarters. The first rotation of games took place from noon to 4 p.m., with a new batch of teams at 4:30 p.m.

Each team played two games in their session, getting about an hour break at the conclusion of their first game.

Attendance was limited, as only 360 spectators were allowed for each four-hour session.

For the games at Gateway, six teams played at one time with three courts in the facility. Each team played two 18-minute halves, and each team played just once on Friday. Games began at 4 p.m.

Both Rise and Gateway designated areas for college coaches to sit during the games, as the NCAA live period allows coaches to attend these events. Scouts also were permitted to attend games at these facilities.

Players performed not only in front of coaches and scouts, but fans as well. While coaches and scouts had the opportunity to evaluate players, fans got their share of dunks and three-pointers.

Games are set to continue Saturday and Sunday, with the NCISAA games transitioning to Forsyth Country Day School in Lewisville on Sunday.