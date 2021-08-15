Rolesville High starts the season at No. 1 in the N&O Sweet 16 poll. Who else made the list

Rolesville’s Jacorrey Bible (11) celebrates with Chris Warren after the Rams victory over Wake Forest in overtime. The Wake Forest Cougars and the Rolesville Rams met in a NCHSAA 4AA Regional Round football game in Rolesville, N.C. on April 20, 2021. newsobserver.com

After reaching the N.C. 4AA state championship game in the spring, Rolesville High School is the No. 1 team in the News & Observer Sweet 16 poll in the preseason.

The Sweet 16, which the newspaper began in the spring, is a ranking of the top teams in the Triangle, regardless of classification.

The rankings will appear weekly.