Vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week (9.10.21)

It’s time to vote for the News & Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they like until Friday when the poll will close around noon.

Jinkie Andrews, Orange Tennis: The Panthers’ senior rallied from a set down to win her No. 3 singles’ match 10-6 in a third-set tiebreaker to help Orange to victory at Western Alamance 5-3 Aug. 30.

She was up 6-5 in doubles when the match Western Alamance was called for darkness.

Andrews also won 10-8 in singles against Williams, before the match was stopped due to rain.

Andrews is 5-1 in singles’ play, and 3-1 in doubles for Orange (5-1, through Sunday.

Michael Blake, II, Wake Christian Football: The 6-foot, 220-pound senior linebacker/running back had a big impact on both sides of the ball as Wake Christian won 14-7 at John Paul II Catholic in their season-opener Sept. 2.

Blake had 18 tackles and two fumble recoveries for the Bulldogs’ defense.

He also rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in the same game.

Christina Bricker, Cardinal Gibbons Tennis: The Crusaders’ senior went 2-0 in both singles and doubles to help Cardinal Gibbons to wins over Athens Drive, Broughton and Carrboro.

Bricker came back from a set down to win her third-set tiebreaker 10-3 at No. 4 singles in a 8-1 victory over Broughton Aug. 30.

She also won 8-1 in doubles with freshman Claire Stewart in a 9-0 victory over Athens Drive Aug. 31.

Bricker won in both singles (6-1, 6-0) and doubles (8-6) with teammate Sidney Malek in a 6-3 win at Carrboro Sept. 2.

Bricker is 7-1 in singles and 3-1 in doubles for a Cardinal Gibbons’ tennis that is a perfect 9-0 through Sunday.

Gracie Eddins, East Wake Academy Volleyball: The Eagles’ sophomore setter had 49 assists combined as East Wake Academy split games with Franklin Academy and Oxford Prep.

Eddins had 32 assists, one ace, one kill and one dig in a 3-1 win at Franklin Academy Aug. 31.

She also had 17 assists, three digs and a kill in a 3-0 loss at Oxford Prep Sept. 2.

Eddins has 76 assists, six digs, four aces and three kills for East Wake Academy (1-3, through Sunday).

Dashaun Grant, Wake Forest Football: The Cougars’ junior had two interceptions, including a 40-yard return for a touchdown, to help Wake Forest to a 23-8 win at Wilmington Hoggard Sept. 3.

Grant, who returned the other interception 30 yards, also had nine tackles in the game for Wake Forest (3-0).

Jenna Kim, Durham Academy Golf: The Cavaliers’ 7th-grader set a school-record with a 34 on the front nine at Hope Valley, then another school-record with a 69 overall (three-under par) in the same round to earn medalist honors while leading her team to a 51-shot victory over Ravenscroft Aug. 31.

Kim, who had 11 pars and five birdies in her round, did all of this in her the first match of her high school career.

Kim is also a top junior golfer, currently ranked No. 22 in the state by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).

Nicholas Luke, Fuquay Varina Cross Country: The Bengals’ senior ran a 10:06.45 to win the Hilltopper Needlemore Park 3K Sept. 1.

Luke is the defending South Wake Athletic Conference outdoor track champion in the 800-meter run.

Bella Patrick, Green Hope Volleyball: The Falcons’ sophomore had 24 kills, nine aces, eight digs and four blocks to lead Green Hope to a 3-2 win over Apex Friendship to remain unbeaten at 5-0 through Sunday.

Patrick has 95 kills, 47 digs, 22 aces and six blocks for Green Hope.

Justine Pennycooke, Green Hope Golf: The Falcons’ junior shot a 1-under par 34 to earn medalist honors in a quad-match with Cardinal Gibbons, Mary Magdalene High and Millbrook at Riverwood Golf Club’s Meadowlands Sept. 2.

Pennycooke had two birdies and a bogey in her round as she led the Green Hope girls’ golf team to victory.

Lily Smith, North Carolina School of Science and Math: The Unicorns’ junior shot an even par 36, including an eagle on par-5 9th hole to earn medalist honors at the Super Six Conference match at Falls Village Golf Club in Durham.

Smith also led the North Carolina School of Science and Math golf team to victory in the same match.

Lexi Smollen, Woods Charter Volleyball: The Wolves’ sophomore outside hitter had 58 kills, 17 digs, five aces and two blocks to lead Woods Charter to road wins at Eno River Academy and Research Triangle this week.

Smollen had 24 kills, two aces, seven digs and a block in 3-0 win at Eno River Academy, Aug. 31.

She also had 34 kills, three aces, 10 digs and a block in 3-0 victory at Research Triangle.

Smollen was also named maxpreps.com/AVCA state player of the week for her efforts.

Smollen has 152 kills, 62 digs and 26 aces for Woods Charter (5-1, through Sunday).

Noah Valyo, Athens Drive Cross Country: The Jaguars’ sophomore broke the school-record, running a 9:21.28 to win the 3K race at a five-way meet at Wake Med Soccer Complex Aug. 31.

Valyo’s efforts helped his Athens Drive cross country team to a second-place finish at the same meet.

Valyo ran his previous best 3K in 9:35.42 earlier this season.

Trey Widrick, Middle Creek Socer: The Mustangs’ junior midfielder had five goals as Middle Creek beat Fuquay Varina, Garner and South Garner.

Widrick had four goals in a 9-0 win at Garner Aug. 30.

He also had a goal in a 3-1 victory over Fuquay Varina, Sept. 2.

Middle Creek also beat South Garner 2-1 Sept. 1.

Widrick has six goals for Middle Creek (4-0) this season.

