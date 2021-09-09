Previews for Friday’s Mecklenburg County, key Charlotte-area high school football games.

Berry Academy (1-0) at North Mecklenburg (1-1), 7 p.m. – It’s a meeting of two teams with realistic hopes of sneaking into the playoffs. Berry’s defense was stout in a 27-0 blanking of East Mecklenburg. The host Vikings are coming off an impressive 27-14 victory over Harding.

Carolina Bearcats (0-2) at Providence Day (0-2), 7 p.m. – After losing to a pair of state championship contenders, Providence Day faces a team comprised of home-schooled students and others who attend schools without football programs. Bearcats’ WR Amare Harris has nine receptions in two games. Chargers’ WR Jordan Shipp has 12 receptions and two touchdowns.

Christ the King (1-1) at Bessemer City (0-3), 7:30 p.m. – QB Nick Wilson and WR Jacob Dulski give the visiting Crusaders a strong passing threat. The host Yellow Jackets need to handle the ball better, as they’ve been hurt by nine turnovers in their three games.

Covenant Day (1-0) at Metrolina Christian (2-1), 7 p.m. – Freshman RB J.D. Williams is off to a big start, with four rushing touchdowns and a 100-yard game already. Covenant Day opened last week with a 20-19 victory over the Carolina Bearcats.

Cuthbertson (1-2) at South Mecklenburg (2-1), 7 p.m. – Stopping Cuthbertson means stopping sophomore QB Parker Burke, who has nine touchdown passes in three games. The Sabres will try to control the ball behind RB Jacob Newman, who can wear down a defense.

East Mecklenburg (0-3) at Olympic (2-0), 7 p.m. – Junior QB Elijah Holmes is averaging about 180 passing yards a game, and with the Trojans’ strong ground game, it means the young East Mecklenburg defense faces a very tough challenge this week.

Forest Hills (2-1) at Charlotte Latin (2-0), 7 p.m. – The host Hawks have looked excellent in their two games, with junior QB Justin Wheeler throwing for 525 yards and four touchdowns. But Forest Hills is off to its best start in six seasons. The defense is averaging six tackles for lost yardage and three sacks per game.

Hammond School, SC (2-0) at Charlotte Country Day (0-2), 7 p.m. – The host Buccaneers’ bid to get into the win column will pit them against a Columbia-area private school power that has outscored its first two foes 93-14.

Harding (1-2) at West Mecklenburg (3-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Rams are led by QB Diego Parks, who has thrown for 324 yards and rushed for 183 in three games. Freshman QB Jared Lockhart and junior WR Caleb Barringer have helped West Mecklenburg get off to a strong start.

Hickory Ridge (2-1) at Chambers (3-0), 7 p.m. – The Ragin’ Bulls have two victories over Gaston County teams and a loss to Charlotte Catholic. Senior QB Alex Bentley (190 passing yards per game) leads the attack. Bentley and the rest of the offense will try to eat up some of the clock against a Chambers team that shut down Glenn’s attack last week.

Hopewell (1-2) at Independence (0-2), 7 p.m. – Hopewell will try to avoid mistakes, as the Titans had five turnovers last week against Olympic. Independence’s defense, which gave up 38 points in its first game, was much stronger last week in a 15-6 loss to West Charlotte.

Hough (2-0) at Cox Mill (3-0), 7 p.m. – The host Chargers won last week despite five turnovers. They won’t be able to afford that against a Hough team that is averaging about 400 yards’ total offense per game. Hough QB Tad Hudson has thrown for nearly 580 yards in the Huskies’ two games.

Lake Norman Charter (2-0) at Hickory Grove Christian (2-0), 7 p.m. – Two unbeaten teams match up. Hickory Grove has outscored teams 92-0 to start the season. Lake Norman Charter will test the Lions defense with an offense averaging more than 160 yards rushing per game.

Legion Collegiate, SC (0-1) at Charlotte Christian (1-1), 7 p.m. – The visiting Lancers, a Rock Hill charter school, are first-year members of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association. They lost 42-0 last week. Knights’ QB Cameron Estep is averaging nearly 200 passing yards a game.

Mallard Creek (1-0) at Gaffney, SC (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – The Mavericks travel to the Reservation, facing a Gaffney team that is among the Palmetto State’s 5A powers. Gaffney has two running backs averaging more than 100 yards a game, in Tyler Smith and Ken Littlejohn. These two outstanding programs met once before, with Mallard Creek taking a 27-20 victory two years ago.

Myers Park (2-1) at Buford, GA (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – Mustangs’ QB Lucas Lenhoff and his corps or talented receivers faces a tough test with the Wolves, an Atlanta-area power. In two games, Buford’s defense has 12 tackles for lost yardage, six sacks, four fumble recoveries, and four interceptions. Scoring could be at a premium.

Roswell, GA, Blessed Trinity (1-2) at Charlotte Catholic (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – This is the annual Patriotism Bowl, and it begins at 6:55 p.m. with a drone-flying demonstration, a ceremony honoring veterans and first responders, and a demonstration by a parachute team. Blessed Trinity features junior RB Justice Hayes, the No. 1-ranked back in Georgia, who has rushed for more than 3,500 yards in his first two seasons. Cougars’ TE Jack Larsen has more than half of the team’s total receptions this season.

Sun Valley (0-2) at Rocky River (0-3), 7 p.m. – It’s a get-well game for one of these teams. Sun Valley’s offense is loaded with sophomores and juniors, with junior QB Jaden Goeller as a main weapon. Offense has been Rocky River’s problem, as the Ravens are averaging just six points per game.

Weddington (3-0) at Ardrey Kell (2-0), 7 p.m. – Ardrey Kell knocked off one Union County neighbor (Marvin Ridge) last week. Now the Knights’ powerful defense faces an equally tough Warrior defense that has held three tough opponents to seven points in each game. QB Grady Brosterhous has come up with big clutch passing plays so far for Weddington.

West Charlotte (2-0) at Garinger (0-1), 7 p.m. – Coach Sam Greiner’s Lions held Harding and Independence to one touchdown apiece. This week, the Lions go for a 3-0 start for the first time in 11 years. Garinger continues to build its program with a very young and thin roster.

Outside Mecklenburg

Christ School (0-1) at Maiden (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – Maiden had two scheduled opponents cancel in the past week due to COVID issues, so the powerful Blue Devils have found a game with a traditional Asheville-area private school power. The Greenies typically like to throw the ball, and QB A.J. Simpkins completed 60 percent of his passes in the team’s opener. Maiden RB Ben Gibbs is averaging 150 rushing yards a contest, and his team is averaging nearly 500 yards’ total offense per game.

South Pointe, SC (1-0) at Shelby (2-0), 7:30 p.m. – This is another game scheduled this week, after each team’s original opponent had to cancel due to COVID issues. The visiting Stallions are explosive, as they piled up 33 first downs in a 40-35 victory over Rock Hill rival Northwestern. But Shelby QB Daylin Lee, a junior, is averaging nearly 300 passing yards a game. The host Golden Lions have a strong defense, but this could be a high-scoring affair.

This week’s schedule

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Friday

Big South 3A

Crest (0-1, 0-0) at North Gaston (0-3, 0-0)

Nonconference

Alexander Central (2-1) at R-S Central (0-1)

Ashe County (0-1) at Mount Airy (3-0)

Burns (2-1) at Watauga (1-2)

Cabarrus Warriors (1-1) at Concord (0-1), 7

Catawba Ridge, SC (2-1) at West Cabarrus (1-1)

Central Cabarrus (0-2) at Oak Grove (2-1)

Cherryville (1-1) at Chase (3-0)

Christ School (0-1) at Maiden (2-0)

Draughn (0-2) at Highland Tech (0-2)

East Forsyth (2-0) at South Iredell (1-2)

Hickory Hawks (0-3) vs. South Wake Crusaders (0-2), at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Jesse Carson (1-1) at Jay M. Robinson (3-0)

Marvin Ridge (2-1) at Parkwood (0-1), 7

McDowell (1-0) at Avery County (0-3)

Mooresville (1-1) at Davie County (2-0)

Mount Pleasant (3-0) at Northwest Cabarrus (0-3)

North Davidson (0-2) at East Rowan (0-2)

Patton (0-1) at Freedom (1-1)

Piedmont (1-2) at Fort Mill (0-2)

South Caldwell (2-0) at Newton-Conover (0-1)

South Pointe, SC (1-0) at Shelby (2-0)

South Rowan (1-2) at Salisbury (2-0)

South Stanly (0-3) at South Davidson (0-1)

South View (2-0) at Richmond Senior (2-1)

Starmount (1-2) at Pine Lake Prep (0-2), 7

Union Academy (0-3) at Mountain Island Charter (2-0)

West Lincoln (2-0) at Ashbrook (0-1)

West Rowan (0-2) at North Rowan (2-0), 7

Saturday

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions (0-1) at Sugar Hill (GA) Georgia Force (0-2), 5:30

Canceled / postponed

Alexander Central at Lake Norman

Anson County at Albemarle

Butler at Porter Ridge

Hibriten at Shelby

Maiden at Monroe

Montgomery Central at Monroe

North Iredell at Bunker Hill

North Stanly at West Stanly

Pageland (SC) Central at Piedmont

Red Springs at Providence Day

R-S Central at Chesnee (SC)

South Caldwell at Bandys