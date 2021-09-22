See which four new teams have joined our NC state high school football rankings

Charlotte Catholic wide receiver Jacob Deller catches a touchdown pass during first quarter action against Providence High on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, NC. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

There was little movement in the rankings this week, though we did see four teams make their debuts in their respective Top 10 lists. Here are all four classes:

4A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Chambers (5-0) 1 2 Hough (4-0) 2 3 Cleveland (4-0) 5 4 Cardinal Gibbons (3-1) 3 5 New Bern (5-0) 6 6 Grimsley (4-0) 7 7 Northern Guilford (4-0) 10 8 Richmond (3-1) 8 9 East Forsyth (3-1) 4 10 Charlotte Catholic (3-1) NR

3A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Scotland (4-1) 1 2 Lee County (4-1) 2 3 Dudley (3-1) 4 4 Kings Mountain (3-1) 7 5 Seventy-First (3-0) 3 6 Jacksonville (3-0) 6 7 J.B. Hunt (4-0) 10 8 Cape Fear (3-0) NR 9 South Point (3-1) 8 10 Havelock (2-1) 5

2A

Rank School Record Prev. 1 Reidsville (3-0) 1 2 Salisbury (4-0) 2 3 Northeastern (3-0) 3 4 Maiden (4-0) 4 5 Shelby (3-1) 5 6 Clinton (3-0) 6 7 Wallace-Rose Hill (3-1) 8 8 Whiteville (3-0) NR 9 Hendersonville (4-1) 7 10 Burns (3-2) NR

1A