Heritage uses special teams to earn a special win over Millbrook

8/20/97 1U: FOR PUBLISHED CUTLINE / CAPTION, SEE VUTEXT SAVE. **UNPUBLISHED NOTES : ** (12/14/96 A.SHAIN) GENERIC ART FOR GENERAL REGIONAL USEAGE WITH PREP FOOTBALL PACKAGES.__ JEFF WILLHELM/Staff

For Heritage, Friday’s 35-17 win over visiting Millbrook was special: The Huskies’ special teams scoring matched the Wildcats’ scoring total. Heritage used two fourth-quarter special teams touchdowns to close out a game with a result that kept the Huskies undefeated through six contests in the schools’ Northern Athletic 4A Conference opener.

Heritage went scoreless in the second and third quarters, but the Huskies took the lead for good when Jaz Adams-Beaver blocked a Millbrook punt (from inside the Wildcats’ 30-yard line), secured the football, and returned it for a touchdown and 21-17 count with 6:27 remaining.

“It’s going to take all phases of the game,” Heritage coach Wallace Clark said. “At that given time, that young man saw an opportunity. I think it goes back to watching film for these young men as well.”

Approximately a minute later, the Huskies’ Justin Monden recovered a botched Millbrook punt in the end zone for another touchdown. Adams-Beaver’s 32-yard touchdown run (3:10 remaining) helped cement the final score. This end zone scamper was set up by Marco Patierno’s interception of Millbrook quarterback Mason Fortune.

Clark praised Patierno and middle linebacker Dillon Bethea for keeping the Wildcats’ offense at bay in the fourth quarter to give the Huskies a chance.

“They had to kind of reel me back in,” Clark said.

“He said, ‘Coach, trust us!’ We’ve got you,’” Clark said of Bethea. “And it showed up.”

Patierno’s pick was the first against Fortune through six games. Fortune passed for his 19th touchdown this season and a 17-15 lead in the third quarter, hitting Nathan Leacock for a 30-yard catch-and-run.

Millbrook (5-1) scored its first touchdown on Jaylen Donaldson’s five-yard run 3:27 before halftime. The Wildcats played the entire fourth quarter without wide receiver Wesley Grimes, a Wake Forest commit. Grimes was held without a receiving touchdown for the first time this fall.

Grimes struggled with what appeared to be a calf injury, even after a halftime stretching regimen and continuous sideline jogging into the final stanza. Grimes willed himself to continue his special teams holder duties, including on Angel Gomez-Corona’s extra point after Leacock’s touchdown.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Heritage built a 15-0 first quarter lead on two touchdown passes by Lex Thomas. The Huskies’ junior quarterback, an NC State commit, connected with Chance Peterson (46 yards) and Patierno (10 yards). Coleson Fields accounted for a two-point conversion.