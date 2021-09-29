Charlotte Observer Logo
Three new teams — and a new No. 1 — in our weekly North Carolina high school rankings

The Hough Huskies would defeat conference rival the JC Cougars 16-10 at Memorial Stadium Friday September 24, 2021.
The Hough Huskies would defeat conference rival the JC Cougars 16-10 at Memorial Stadium Friday September 24, 2021. Jonathan Aguallo

After the marquee matchup this past weekend gave us all the drama we expected from the top two teams in the state meeting, we have a new No. 1 team in the 4A classification in North Carolina high school football, with unbeaten Hough High edging Chambers.

From the Raleigh region, Cleveland, with its star running back Omarion Hampton running wild, locked down the No. 3 spot. Cardinal Gibbons, which remains No. 1 in the Triangle Sweet 16, slots in at No. 7 in this ranking.

Here are the rest of the state-wide rankings:

4A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Hough(5-0)2
2Chambers(5-1)1
3Cleveland(5-0)3
4Grimsley(5-0)6
5Northern Guilford(5-0)7
6Myers Park(4-2)10
7Cardinal Gibbons(3-2)4
8East Forsyth(4-1)8
9New Bern(5-1)5
10Richmond(4-1)9

3A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Scotland(5-1)1
2Jacksonville(4-0)6
3Lee County(5-1)2
4Kings Mountain(4-1)4
5Dudley(4-1)3
6Seventy-First(4-0)5
7South Point(4-1)9
8J.B. Hunt(5-0)7
9Crest(3-1)NR
10West Charlotte(3-1)NR

2A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Reidsville(3-0)1
2Salisbury(5-0)2
3Northeastern(4-0)3
4Maiden(5-0)4
5Shelby(4-1)5
6Whiteville(4-0)8
7Wallace-Rose Hill(4-1)7
8Hendersonville(5-1)9
9Burns(3-2)10
10Chase(5-0)NR

1A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Eastern Randolph(4-0)1
2Tarboro(5-1)2
3Mount Airy(5-0)3
4Thomasville(4-1)4
5Robbinsville(2-1)5
6Andrews(4-0)6
7Mitchell(4-2)7
8Mountain Heritage(3-1)9
9Murphy(3-2)10
10Northside(4-1)8
