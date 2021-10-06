High School Sports
NC high school football state rankings: Who are the No. 1 teams across the state?
There isn’t much movement in the top of the 4A rankings this week, but there is elsewhere.
Seventy-First made a big leap in 3A from No. 5 to No. 2, and one new team — Princeton — joined the Top 10 party in 2A.
Here are the rest of our all-state football rankings, by class.
4A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prev.
|1
|Hough
|(6-0)
|1
|2
|Chambers
|(5-1)
|2
|3
|Cleveland
|(6-0)
|3
|4
|Grimsley
|(6-0)
|4
|5
|Northern Guilford
|(6-0)
|5
|6
|Myers Park
|(5-2)
|6
|7
|Cardinal Gibbons
|(4-2)
|7
|8
|New Bern
|(6-1)
|9
|9
|East Forsyth
|(4-1)
|8
|10
|Richmond
|(5-1)
|10
3A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prev.
|1
|Scotland
|(5-1)
|1
|2
|Seventy-First
|(5-0)
|5
|3
|Lee County
|(5-1)
|2
|4
|Dudley
|(5-1)
|4
|5
|Kings Mountain
|(5-1)
|3
|6
|Jacksonville
|(4-1)
|6
|7
|Crest
|(4-1)
|9
|8
|South Point
|(4-2)
|7
|9
|West Charlotte
|(4-1)
|10
|10
|J.B. Hunt
|(6-0)
|8
2A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prev.
|1
|Reidsville
|(5-0)
|1
|2
|Salisbury
|(6-0)
|2
|3
|Northeastern
|(5-0)
|3
|4
|Maiden
|(6-0)
|4
|5
|Shelby
|(5-1)
|5
|6
|Whiteville
|(5-0)
|6
|7
|Hendersonville
|(6-1)
|8
|8
|Wallace-Rose Hill
|(5-1)
|7
|9
|Burns
|(4-2)
|9
|10
|Princeton
|(5-0)
|NR
1A
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Prev.
|1
|Eastern Randolph
|(5-0)
|1
|2
|Tarboro
|(6-1)
|2
|3
|Mount Airy
|(6-0)
|3
|4
|Thomasville
|(5-1)
|4
|5
|Andrews
|(5-0)
|6
|6
|Mitchell
|(5-2)
|7
|7
|Mountain Heritage
|(4-1)
|8
|8
|Northside
|(5-1)
|10
|9
|Robbinsville
|(2-2)
|5
|10
|Murphy
|(4-2)
|9
Comments