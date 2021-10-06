Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

High School Sports

NC high school football state rankings: Who are the No. 1 teams across the state?

There isn’t much movement in the top of the 4A rankings this week, but there is elsewhere.

Seventy-First made a big leap in 3A from No. 5 to No. 2, and one new team — Princeton — joined the Top 10 party in 2A.

Here are the rest of our all-state football rankings, by class.

4A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Hough(6-0)1
2Chambers(5-1)2
3Cleveland(6-0)3
4Grimsley(6-0)4
5Northern Guilford(6-0)5
6Myers Park(5-2)6
7Cardinal Gibbons(4-2)7
8New Bern(6-1)9
9East Forsyth(4-1)8
10Richmond(5-1)10

3A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Scotland(5-1)1
2Seventy-First(5-0)5
3Lee County(5-1)2
4Dudley(5-1)4
5Kings Mountain(5-1)3
6Jacksonville(4-1)6
7Crest(4-1)9
8South Point(4-2)7
9West Charlotte(4-1)10
10J.B. Hunt(6-0)8

2A

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Reidsville(5-0)1
2Salisbury(6-0)2
3Northeastern(5-0)3
4Maiden(6-0)4
5Shelby(5-1)5
6Whiteville(5-0)6
7Hendersonville(6-1)8
8Wallace-Rose Hill(5-1)7
9Burns(4-2)9
10Princeton(5-0)

NR

1A

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Eastern Randolph(5-0)1
2Tarboro(6-1)2
3Mount Airy(6-0)3
4Thomasville(5-1)4
5Andrews(5-0)6
6Mitchell(5-2)7
7Mountain Heritage(4-1)8
8Northside(5-1)10
9Robbinsville(2-2)5
10Murphy(4-2)9
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service