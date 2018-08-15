Tuesday’s Fall Sports Roundup: Myers Park soccer gets revenge

This time, it went Myers Park’s way.
The Mustangs, eliminated in the third round of the 4A playoffs last fall by Hough, captured a rematch Tuesday night, downing the Huskies 4-1.
Daniel Watts led the hosts with a goal and an assist. Scoring single goals for the Mustangs were Samuel Bass, Cameron Peterson and freshman Alex Heffner.
Featured performers
Sidney Bing (Indian Trail Metrolina Christian volleyball): Bing logged 18 assists and five service aces as her team beat Monroe Union Academy 3-1.
Walker Gillespie (Charlotte Country Day soccer): Gillespie registered a hat trick, scoring three times in his team’s 6-0 victory over Queens Grant.
Passion Kabwe (Carmel Christian tennis): Kabwe won the No. 1 singles match and teamed with Allie Spies to take No. 1 doubles, but her team lost 6-3 to Hickory University Christian.
Max Wright (Gaston Day): Wright scored four goals in his team’s 6-1 victory over Hickory University Christian.
Boys’ soccer
MECKLENBURG
Carmel Christian 9, Asheville Christian 1: The visiting Cougars steamrolled to victory, building a 4-0 halftime lead.
Charlotte Country Day 6, Queens Grant 0: The visiting Buccaneers peppered Queens Grant goalkeeper Jacob Goodman with 15 shots. Walker Gillespie scored three goals and added an assist for Country Day, and Johnny Bingham added two goals.
Gaston Christian 6, Christ the King 1: Senior Davis McBee had two goals and two assists, and freshman Isaac Schmitke added a goal and an assist for the victors.
Mallard Creek 3, Olympic 1: The host Trojans led 1-0 at the half, but Nate Burns, Keegan Wiggins and Marcus Cieckley scored in the second half for the Mavericks.
ELSEWHERE
Boone Watauga 9, Ashe County 3: The Pioneers opened their season by thumping their mountain rivals, scoring six times in the second half.
Brevard 3, East Rutherford 2: The host Blue Devils got the game-winner with five minutes left.
Concord 3, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1: Alexander Mondragon and Carlos Alvarez scored for the Spiders, and Carson Trott added a goal on a penalty kick for Concord.
Gaston Day 6, Hickory University Christian 1: Max Wright’s four goals and two more from Ty Owens led Gaston Day. Adam Gerrard scored for University Christian.
Hickory Christian 4, Forsyth Home Educators 2: Senior Gabriel Walker and freshman Braden Runyon each scored twice for the victors.
Kings Mountain 7, West Lincoln 0: Sophomore Danny Carley scored four goals, and junior Tristan Stenger added a goal and three assists.
Marvin Ridge 3, Concord Cox Mill 0
Newton Fred T. Foard 9, Maiden 2
Northwest Cabarrus 5, West Stanly 0: The Trojans scored all their goals before halftime.
Salisbury 4, West Rowan 2: After a scoreless tie for the first 20 minutes, Salisbury bolted to a 2-0 lead. West Rowan got goals from Jose Guerrero in the 23rd minute and Esteban Trujillo in the 27th minute, but Salisbury took the lead for good in the 35th minute.
South Caldwell 2, Wilkes Central 2: South Caldwell played to a tie for the second straight day.
York (SC) Lake Pointe 5, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 2: Lake Pointe scored four times after halftime, breaking open a close match.
Girls’ tennis
Charlotte Christian 7, Southlake Christian 2: The Knights swept the singles matches, with victories by Margaret Carlton, Lilly McNally, Savannah Perry, Riley Warpula, Vivian Young and Lara Crosby. Alex Dewey and Alyssa Verruto teamed for a doubles triumph.
Southlake Christian’s teams of Brooke Murphy-Lindsay Capps and Katie Winston-Claire Bledsoe won in doubles.
Hickory University Christian 6, Carmel Christian 3: Passion Kabwe (No.1 singles) and Allie Spies (No. 2) got Carmel Christian off to a big start, but the only other winner for Carmel Christian was the doubles team of Kabwe and Spies.
University Christian winners were London Fiddler, Adele Huffman, Ainsley Richardson and Lauren Seshul in singles, and the doubles teams of Fiddler-Huffman and Richardson-Seshul.
Monroe Parkwood 7, Marshville Forest Hills 2
Girls’ volleyball
MECKLENBURG
Asheville Christian 3, Carmel Christian 0
Cabarrus Stallions 3, Hickory Grove Christian 0: This match was hard-fought, with the Stallions winning 25-19, 25-17 and 25-20.
Charlotte Catholic 3, Charlotte Country Day 2: The host Cougars won the decisive set 15-5. Country Day took the first and third sets by 25-20 scores, with Catholic winning the second (26-24) and fourth (25-17).
East Lincoln 3, North Mecklenburg 0: Senior Hailey Buchanan had six digs and nine kills and Gabby Leach added four service aces for East Lincoln, which won 25-11, 25-17, 25-12.
Gaston Christian 3, Christ the King 0: The visitors captured this hard-fought match 25-23, 25-17, 25-22. Gaston Christian setter O’Neil Goforth had 15 assists, Ayden Main logged eight digs, Sedonia Tringall had six digs and seven kills, and Maddie Perkins had two service aces.
Hopewell 3, Berry Academy 0
Mallard Creek 3, Kernersville Glenn 0: The Mavericks rolled, winning 25-5, 25-11 and 25-18.
Myers Park 3, Olympic 0: The visiting Mustangs won 25-9, 25-8, 25-14.
Providence 3, East Mecklenburg 0: The Panthers, a perennial power, won easily by scores of 25-4, 25-13, 25-5.
West Mecklenburg 3, Vance 0
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Albemarle 3, North Rowan 0: The Bulldogs prevailed on the road by 25-19, 25-20 and 25-17 scores.
North Stanly 3, South Davidson 0: The host Comets won 25-8, 25-16, 25-15.
West Montgomery 3, South Stanly 0: Abbie Yarboro had 11 kills and Delaina Binns logged 18 assists and five service aces for the victors, who posted 25-16, 25-20 and 25-10 wins.
ELSEWHERE
Belmont South Point 3, North Gaston 0: The host Red Raiders improved to 2-0 with 25-16, 25-8, 25-19 victories.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 2: This very close match was decided when Stuart Cramer took the final set 16-14.
Gaston Day 3, Hickory University Christian 0: Sidney Bing had 23 assists and five service aces and Liv King tallied six kills and a block for the victors.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Mount Pleasant 0: Senior Maggie Mullen’s 22 assists and seven service aces led Hickory Ridge, which posted 25-23, 25-15, 25-15 set victories.
Hickory 3, Statesville 2: The Red Tornadoes downed their I-40 rivals by capturing the final set 15-7.
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3, Monroe Union Academy 1: Metrolina Christian improved to 2-0 in a closely-played match.
Kings Mountain 3, Shelby 0: The visiting Mountaineers improved to 2-0, winning 27-25, 25-21 and 25-13.
Lake Norman 3, Alexander Central 1: Lake Norman built a 2-0 lead by winning 25-10 and 25-23, but the host Cougars won 26-24. Lake Norman closed it out with a 25-22 triumph.
Lincolnton 3, Cherryville 0: This was a tightly-fought match, with the Wolves prevailing 25-21, 27-25 and 25-21. Cherryville’s Taryn Jenkins had 11 service aces and eight assists.
Newton Fred T. Foard 3, Maiden 0
Richmond Senior 3, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 2: The host Raiders lost 28-26 and 25-21 sets to open, but rallied with victories of 25-16, 25-19 and 15-11.
Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 3, York (SC) Lake Pointe 1
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Weddington Arborbrook Christian 0: The Cavaliers rolled to 25-9, 25-11, 25-7 victories.
West Rowan 3, Mooresville 0: Tori Hester’s 14 kills and 12 digs and K.K/ Dowling’s 10 kills and 12 digs led the Falcons.
West Stanly 3, Unionville Piedmont 1: The Colts opened with a 25-16 victory, but Piedmont tied it with a 25-17 triumph. West Stanly then captured sets by 26-24 and 25-15 scores.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments