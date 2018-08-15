Stanly County high school football capsules

Here are high school football team capsules compiled by Observer correspondent Jay Edwards
ALBEMARLE
Head Coach: Richard Davis (2nd year as Albemarle head coach).
2017 Record: 4-8 (3-4 in the Yadkin Valley 1A conference).
2018 Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A conference.
Returning Starters: 13
Returning Letterman: 19
Key Returning Starters: Brandon Christian, Sr., TE/DE (6-3, 205); Zachary Bryant, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 250); Makhi Hall, Sr., LB/FB (6-0, 210); Manaurian Hall, Jr., QB (5-11, 175); Julius Smith, Jr., DB/WR (5-9, 170).
Key Returnees: Brandon Smith, So., DT (6-4, 245); Antonio Burns, Jr., WR/DB (5-10, 170); Keshawn Mouton, Jr., CB (5-9, 170).
Outlook: Albemarle has struggled in recent years with just five wins from 2014 to 2016. Last year, in Coach Richard Davis’ first year in charge, the Bulldogs were much improved going 4-8. With 13 starters returning, Albemarle should have a chance to take another step forward with junior quarterback Manaurian Hall back to run an offense that needs to put more points on the board (12 points per game last year) for Albemarle to win games. The Patriots look to continue their ascent up the league standings and get back to the playoffs for a second straight season.
--JAY EDWARDS
NORTH STANLY
Head Coach: Scott Crisco (4th year as North Stanly head coach; 25-11 at North Stanly).
2017 Record: 10-2 (7-0 to win the Yadkin Valley 1A conference).
2018 Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A conference.
Returning Starters: 12
Returning Letterman: 12
Key Returning Starters: C.J. Clark, Sr., DL (6-4, 305); Cameron Davis, Sr., RB (5-8, 185); L.J. Rush, Sr., WR/KR/PR (6-0, 190); Drew Little, Sr., LB/LS (5-11, 220); Drew Aldridge, Sr., OL (5-11, 280); Garrett Clark, Sr., TE/LB (6-3, 220);
Key Newcomers: Bailey Baker, Sr., QB (6-1, 190); D.J. Rhone, Sr., RB/DB (6-0, 200); Shamar Watkins, Jr., WR (6-0, 170); Addison Cord, Sr., K/P (6-4, 190).
Outlook: North Stanly was dominant for most of last year, but the season ended with a second-round playoff loss to Murphy. But the Comets are loaded with talent again this year with the Yadkin Valley defensive player of the year, defensive lineman, C.J. Clark (N.C. State commit), and league offensive player of the year in running back Cameron Davis (2,583 yards rushing, 37 touchdowns last year) back to lead an experienced team. North Stanly should repeat as Yadkin Valley conference champions and are eager to prove they can go deep into the 1AA playoffs.
--JAY EDWARDS
SOUTH STANLY
Head Coach: Ryan Ochier (1st year as South Stanly head coach).
2017 Record: 5-7 (4-3 in the Yadkin Valley 1A conference).
2018 Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A conference.
Returning Starters: 18 (9 offense; 9 defense).
Returning Letterman: 27
Key Returning Starters: Jaquez Cooke, Jr., QB (6-0, 185); Tony Loftin, Sr., RB (5-9, 170); Marcus Green, Jr., RB (5-9, 170); Rodney Hammond, Sr., WR (6-0, 175); Justin Gaddy, Jr., WR (6-0, 155); Davis Moose, Sr., DL (5-9, 255); Joey Dorko, Sr., DE/OLB (6-3, 210); Kris Mayo, Sr., ILB (5-11, 215); Cade Whitley, Sr., OL (6-1, 220); Jitavius Huntley, Sr., OL (6-4, 300); Justin Byrd, Sr., OL (6-2, 315).
Key Newcomers: Nate Kirby, Jr., OLB (5-10, 180).
Outlook: South Stanly has improved its win total each of the last three seasons, going 5-7 last year. This year, first-year head coach Ryan Ochier returns 18 starters, including nine on both sides of the ball. The Rowdy Rebel Bulls will look to junior quarterback Jaquez Cooke (1,887 total yards, 20 total touchdowns last year), senior running back, Tony Loftin (4.5 yards per carry last year) and an experienced offensive line headlined by all-conference senior Cade Whitley, to put points on board. The South Stanly defense should also be stout with senior defensive lineman, Davis Moose (79 tackles) returning to lead an experienced unit. South Stanly has the experience and talent at the right positions to make a run at a Yadkin Valley 1A conference title and go deep into the postseason.
--JAY EDWARDS
WEST STANLY
Head Coach: Brett Morton (2nd year as West Stanly head coach; 3-8 at West Stanly).
2017 Record: 3-8 (1-4 in the Rocky River conference).
2018 Conference: Rocky River conference.
Returning Starters: 15
Returning Letterman: 16
Key Returning Starters: Jordan Poole, So., RB/LB (6-1, 220); Lukas Scott, Sr., RB/DB (6-2, 180); Jaquan Ingram, Sr., RB/DB (6-1, 200); Christian Layton, Sr., DB (6-0, 175); Dalton Hatley, Sr., MLB/TE (5-10, 230); Cody Guyette, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 240); Eli Lee, Sr., OL/DL (6-2, 260); Jacob Cole, Sr., OL/DL (5-10, 210); Koltyn Hatley, Sr., OL/DL (6-0, 210).
Key Newcomers: Ian Morgan, Jr., ILB (5-8, 200).
Outlook: The Colts slipped to 3-8 last year after going 7-5 in 2016. This year, West Stanly returns 15 starters, giving them the experience with Jordan Poole (730 yards rushing last year), Lukas Scott (688 yards rushing last year) to make a move back up the Rocky River conference standings. But nothing will come easy in an ultra-competitive league as they try to get back into playoff position.
--JAY EDWARDS
