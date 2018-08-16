Wednesday’s fall roundup: Providence slips past Marvin Ridge in soccer showdown

Providence High picked up its second tightly-contested victory in as many nights Wednesday, blanking Marvin Ridge 1-0 in a battle of area boys’ soccer powers.
The host Panthers, a 4A regional semifinalist last season, rallied from a 1-0 deficit Tuesday evening and beat East Mecklenburg 3-1.
On Wednesday night, Providence goalkeeper Nathaniel Thompson made several key saves in gaining a clean sheet. Jackson Youngstrom scored Providence’s goal.
Marvin Ridge, expected to battle Charlotte Catholic for the Southern Carolina 3A title, was coming off an opening 3-0 victory Tuesday over Concord Cox Mill.
Featured performers
Camryn Harris (Belmont South Point volleyball): Harris had seven aces in the Red Raiders’ 3-0 sweep of Gastonia Forestview.
Ella Imhof (Marvin Ridge tennis): Imhof won her No. 1 singles match by 6-0, 6-0 scores, helping the Mavericks sweep Concord 9-0. A day earlier, she downed Ardrey Kell’s No. 1 player Ruta Petrikis in straight sets.
Alex Kalogeromitros (South Rowan soccer) and Eber Tapia (East Rowan soccer): Kalogeromitros and Tapia put on quite a show, with each scoring four goals in their teams’ 5-5 nonconference deadlock.
Nathaniel Thompson (Providence soccer): Thompson posted a clean sheet in goal as the Panthers blanked Marvin Ridge 1-0 in a meeting of area soccer powers.
Boys’ soccer
MECKLENBURG
Ardrey Kell 3, East Mecklenburg 1: The Knights opened with a victory.
Charlotte Latin 1, Asheville 1: The host Hawks earned a tie with perennial state 3A power Asheville, with goalkeeper Sam Shumate making six saves. Braden Panther scored Charlotte Latin’s goal on an assist from Jacob Halpern. Will Feehan scored for Asheville.
Community School of Davidson 2, Concord Cox Mill 1: The visiting Spartans improved to 2-0.
Hopewell 1, Monroe 1
Independence 3, Marshville Forest Hills 2: The visiting Patriots built a 3-0 first-half lead and hung on. Adam Ali made seven saves in goal for Independence.
Kannapolis Brown 5, North Mecklenburg 0
ELSEWHERE
Boiling Springs Crest 5, Polk County 4: This was a 1-0 match at halftime, with Crest in front. Offense took over in the final 40 minutes.
Carmel Christian 9, Asheville Christian 1: Ross Blong (three goals, two assists), Praise Kabwe (one goal, two assists) and Jackson Dresser (one goal, two assists) led Carmel to this lopsided victory.
Central Davidson 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1: The match was tied 1-1 at halftime, but Izaiah Little scored twice in the second half for Central Davidson.
Concord 7, Mount Pleasant 0: The Spiders scored four goals in the first 30 minutes and blanked their Cabarrus County foes.
Concord Cannon 3, Greensboro Day 2: Junior Luke Thomas had two goals and an assist in leading the Cougars. Dylan Kellman, a freshman, added a Cannon goal.
East Burke 4, East Rutherford 1: The visiting Cavaliers scored three times in the second half.
East Gaston 5, North Gaston 3
East Montgomery 9, Greensboro Cornerstone Charter 0: Carter Beck had two goals and two assists, and Brandon Aguilar added two goals for the victors.
Hickory 3, Asheville Reynolds 0: Brayden Rowland scored in the 42nd and 73rd minutes for the Red Tornadoes, and he assisted on an Aydan Kelly goal in the 68th minute. Harrison Boston got the shutout in goal.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 10, Monroe Parkwood 2: The Pirates apparently were not in a good mood after their last-second 3-2 loss to Charlotte Catholic one night earlier. Porter Ridge, expected to contend for the Southwestern 4A title, evened its record at 1-1.
Lenoir Hibriten 3, West Caldwell 2: Freshmen David Franquiz and Kevin Rios and senior Max Keverline scored for the Panthers, with Kevin Pineda adding two assists.
Monroe Central Academy 3, East Bend Forbush 0: The Cougars traveled north and posted a shutout against a perennial powerhouse. Sebastian Garcia, Alex Boston and Landon Atwell scored for Central Academy. Kyle Weston (45 minutes) and Seth Averill (35 minutes) teamed for the shutout in goal.
Monroe Union Academy 2, Indian Trail Sun Valley 1: The host Cardinals improved to 2-0, with sophomore Gaston Moise scoring both goals. Hayden Brown assisted on one of Moise’s goals. Union Academy goalkeeper Luke Mullen had 10 saves. Sun Valley scored on a goal by Josue Lopez, with Erick Gonzalez assisting.
Morganton Patton 7, McDowell 0: The host Panthers led 6-0 at halftime.
South Rowan 5, East Rowan 5: A pair of spectacular four-goal performances – by South Rowan’s Eber Tapia and East Rowan freshman Alex Kalogeromitros – highlighted this free-wheeling match.
Unionville Piedmont 4, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 0: Bryan Viveros scored two goals, and Caelon Ezell and Keyshawn Davies added single tallies for the Panthers. Adam Gooch, who had four saves, got the clean sheet in goal.
West Lincoln 4, Cherryville 0: West Lincoln built a 3-0 halftime lead.
West Montgomery 7, Winston-Salem Oak Grove 7
Girls’ tennis
Alexander Central 8, Wilkes Central 1: Kristen Ratliff, Carlee Caskaddon, Emma Maltba, Hannah Maltba, Caeley Arney and Caroline Wills posted easy victories in singles for Alexander Central. Doubles winners were the teams of Emma and Hannah Maltba and Arney and Wills.
Gaston Christian 6, Asheville Christian 3: Senior Meredith McCraw posted a 6-0, 6-1 victory in No. 1 singles, leading Gaston Christian to a season-opening triumph. Other Gaston Christian winners were Giulia Chitu, Maddie McKinley, Lily Grace McCollough and Meredith Wirth in singles, and the doubles team of McCraw and Chitu.
McKinley is an eighth-grader, and Chitu and McCollough are ninth-graders. The closest match was in No. 6 singles, where Wirth edged Alanna Chiappini 3-6, 7-6 (4), 1-0 (4).
Ledford 8, South Rowan 1
Marvin Ridge 9, Concord 0: Ella Imhoff swept Concord’s Molly Handler in No. 1 singles, leading the Mavericks to a sweep. Other singles winners for Marvin Ridge were Avery Sager, Ainsley Zubrinsky, Sophie Imhof, Lauren Wilson and Shivani Kotikalapudi.
Doubles winners were the teams of Ella and Sophie Imhof, Sager and Zubrinsky, and Wilson and Kotikalapudi.
On Tuesday, Marvin Ridge downed Ardrey Kell 8-1, with victories from Ella Imhof, Sager, Zubrinsky, Sophie Imhof and Kotikalapudi in singles, and the doubles teams of the Imhofs, Sager-Zubrinsky and Wilson-Katakalapudi. Ardrey Kell’s winner was Hannah Gross, who edged Lauren Wilson 6-4, 6-4.
Providence 8, East Mecklenburg 1: Sylvia Mihailescu swept East Mecklenburg’s Saga Mohamed in No. 1 singles, and the Panthers rolled to a victory. The closest-match was in No. 3 singles, where Providence’s Sydney Garceau downed Akira Jackson 10-5. The teams played 10-game pro sets.
Other Panther winners were Zoe Wojnowich, Laura Wenger, April Song and Sofia Dahlgren in singles, and the doubles teams of Dahlgren-Song and Morgan Katzner-Caroline Stacks. East Mecklenburg’s team of Jackson and Amber Nee won in No. 2 doubles.
Salisbury 9, West Davidson 0
South Iredell 9, North Lincoln 0: Emily Mattei edged North Lincoln’s Sharidan Farris 9-7 in the closest match of the event. Mattei teamed with Kaitlyn Crabb to beat Farris and Meghan Kostino 8-4 in doubles.
Other South Iredell winners were Niyati Kandekar, Sruthi Mannepalli, Faith Hettinger, Sydney Sawyer and Crabb in singles; and the doubles teams of Mannepalli-Hettinger and Kandekar-Sawyer.
Girls’ volleyball
MECKLENBURG
Albemarle 3, Vance 0: The visiting Bulldogs won 25-16, 25-15 and 25-8, with junior Krystin McLendon tallying seven aces and 10 assists.
North Mecklenburg 3, Northwest Cabarrus 1: The Vikings battled back from a second-set loss to win this closely-fought match. Kelsey Owens totaled 17 assists and Eve Frazier had eight digs for Northwest Cabarrus.
ELSEWHERE
Belmont South Point 3, Gastonia Forestview 0: Camryn Harris had seven saves as the Red Raiders won 25-23, 25-15 and 25-12.
Bessemer City 3, Gastonia Huss 1: Huss took the second set 27-25, but the Yellow Jackets captured 25-9, 25-12 and 25-17 victories.
China Grove Carson 3, Greenboro Grimsley 0: Kary Hales had 23 digs and Jaden Vaughn nine kills in Carson’s sweep.
East Lincoln 3, East Gaston 1: The Mustangs improved to 2-0, falling 25-21 in the first set but then prevailing 25-12, 25-18 and 25-20.
Lincoln Charter 3, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 2: A tightly-fought match ended with Lincoln Charter squeaking by 15-13 in the decisive set.
Maiden 3, Hickory St. Stephens 2: Maiden won a marathon opening set 29-27 and then captured the decisive set by a 15-6 count.
Marvin Ridge 3, Concord Cox Mill 0: The Mavericks rolled, winning 25-8, 25-11 and 25-16.
Monroe Central Academy 3, Monroe 0: This was a tight match, with the Cougars winning sets by scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-18. Makayla Witherspoon had four blocks and seven kills for Monroe.
Monroe Parkwood 3, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0: Another closely-played Union County match had Parkwood winning by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-21. Savannah McIntosh had three aces and 16 assists for Porter Ridge.
Richmond Senior 3, Anson County 0: The Raiders improved to 2-0, winning 25-18, 25-20 and 25-14.
R-S Central 3, East Burke 1: The Hilltoppers won by taking the fourth set 26-24. Junior Erica Clontz had 13 kills and 12 assists for East Burke.
Shelby 3, Cherryville 1: The Ironmen won the opening set 25-23, but Shelby swept the next three sets. Taryn Jenkins had 15 assists for Cherryville.
South Caldwell 3, Lenoir Hibriten 12: The 15-11 score in the final set was the widest winning margin in any set of this season-opener for both teams.
South Iredell 3, West Stanly 0: Taylor Osborne’s eight kills and Marissa Meyerhofer’s six kills led South Iredell.
South Rowan 3, Kannapolis Brown 0: Anna Rymer (20 kills and 10 assists) and sister Kira Rymer (10 digs, 10 assists, eight kills) paced the hosts to victory.
West Montgomery 3, East Montgomery 0
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
