Thursday’s Roundup: Ardrey Kell, Gaston Day get big volleyball wins

Ardrey Kell and Gaston Day each went on the road Thursday evening and claimed big volleyball victories over Charlotte high school powers.
Ardrey Kell swept Myers Park 3-0, while Gaston Day held off Charlotte Catholic by a 3-2 margin.
▪ For Ardrey Kell, the victory came by a comfortable margin. The Knights won sets by scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-12.
Jordan Schmidt and Alexis Shelton each had seven kills, and Jolie Schmidt added six kills. Jaydn Berry logged 25 assists for Ardrey Kell in its opener. The Knights now play in the Best of the Best Tournament on Saturday at Davidson College.
▪ Gaston Day also is headed to the Best of the Best event, where the Spartans will face defending North Carolina 4A public school champion Cary Green Hope, along with South Carolina powers Lexington River Bluff and Charleston Bishop England.
Gaston Day prepped for the Davidson event with a close victory at Catholic. After Gaston Day took the opening set 25-23, Catholic rallied to win 25-22 and 25-23. The Spartans evened it with a 25-21 victory and then captured the closing set 17-15.
Gaston Day, now 8-0 on the season, got 46 assists in the marathon match from Sidney Bing. She also totaled 15 digs, three service aces and three blocks. Lauralee Hurd added 22 kills, 14 digs and seven aces, and Aly DeFrancisco had 28 digs.
Featured performers
Sidney Bing (Gaston Day volleyball): Bing led the Spartans to a 3-2 victory at Charlotte Catholic, with 46 assists and 15 digs, along with three aces and three blocks.
Danny Carley (Kings Mountain soccer): Carley, a sophomore, scored both goals in the Mountaineers’ come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Belmont South Point.
Bryan Viveros (Unionville Piedmont soccer): Viveros, a senior, had two goals and two assists as the unbeaten Pirates (3-0) blanked Queens Grant 4-0.
Junior varsity football
China Grove Carson 34, South Rowan 13
East Gaston 21, North Gaston 0
Marvin Ridge 10, South Mecklenburg 6
Monroe 14, Anson County 6
Monroe Parkwood 62, Monroe Central Academy 0
Salisbury 30, North Rowan 0
Providence 30, East Mecklenburg 12
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 27, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 13
Boys’ soccer
MECKLENBURG
Ardrey Kell 3, Weddington 3
Asheville 4, Hough 1: The visiting Cougars (2-0-1) built a 4-0 halftime edge over the Huskies (0-2).
Charlotte Christian 2, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2: The Knights opened their season with a tie, getting two goals from Nathan Collins. Nate McGrath assisted on the second tally, off a corner kick by Ayden Truax. Cuthbertson is now 0-0-2.
Myers Park 3, South Mecklenburg 0: This was a 0-0 match at halftime, but the Mustangs rallied with goals by Matt Hedrick (on a penalty kick), Charles Pringle and Sam Bass. Daniel Watts and Carter Hensley had assists. Myers Park played the final 20 minutes a man short, due to a red card.
Providence Day 3, Arden Christ School 1: The host Chargers opened their season on a big note, building a 2-0 halftime lead.
Unionville Piedmont 4, Queens Grant 0: The visiting Panthers improved to 3-0, with Bryan Viveros scoring twice and getting two assists. Jacob Craig added a goal and an assist.
Vance 10, Berry Academy 1: The Cougars led 7-0 at halftime of this opener for each team.
ELSEWHERE
Alexander Central 4, Ashe County 4
Concord Jay M. Robinson 1, West Rowan 1: Jose Guerrero scored on an assist from Jairo Lopez for West Rowan, but the visiting Bulldogs tied the match with a goal in the last two minutes. West Rowan had 21 shots, six by Guerrero.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3, East Gaston 1: The host Storm built a 3-0 halftime lead, with Ethan McRorie (two goals and an assist) and Drew Hooks (a goal and an assist) pacing the effort.
East Lincoln 6, Marshville Forest Hills 2: The Mustangs led 4-0 at halftime.
Kings Mountain 2, Belmont South Point 1: Mountaineers’ sophomore Danny Carley scored two goals after South Point had taken a 1-0 lead early in the second half.
Morganton Patton 4, Morganton Freedom 1: The visiting Panthers (3-0) built a 3-0 halftime lead and held on.
Newton-Conover 3, Lincoln Charter 0: The visiting Red Devils improved to 2-0.
North Lincoln 8, South Brunswick 0: The Knights traveled to Southport and rolled, scoring six times in the second half.
Rock Hill Westminster Catawba def. Hickory University Christian, PK’s: After a 0-0 deadlock in regulation, Westminster Catawba won 4-1 in penalty kicks.
Skyland Roberson 3, Shelby 1: The host Rams broke it open with goals in the 73rd and 77th minutes.
Girls’ tennis
Davie County 7, Boone Watauga 2
South Iredell 8, Alexander Central 1: Emily Mattei took an 8-1 victory over Kristin Ratliff in No. 1 singles, and the Vikings were off and rolling to a victory. Other South Iredell winners were Sruthi Mannepalli, Faith Hettinger, Kaitlyn Cobb, Sydney Sawyer and Nivitha Maxuluri in singles, plus the doubles teams of Mattei-Crabb and Sawyer-Maxuluri.
Alexander Central sisters Emma and Hannah Maltba won the No. 2 doubles match. South Iredell improved to 2-0, with Alexander Central falling to 1-1.
Girls’ volleyball
MECKLENBURG
Christ the King 3, Hickory Grove Christian 0: The Crusaders evened their mark at 1-1, winning 25-17, 25-16 and 25-11.
Hopewell 3, Independence 0: The visiting Titans improved to 2-0.
Mallard Creek 3, Butler 0: The host Mavericks rolled to their second victory in as many matches, winning by scores of 25-3, 25-13 and 25-6.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, South Mecklenburg 0: The Cavaliers (2-0) won 25-18, 25-14 and 25-23 over the Sabres (1-1).
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Northwest Cabarrus 3, Central Cabarrus 2: Christina Crotsley had nine kills and Kelsey Owens tallied 30 assists as the Trojans beat the Vikings 16-14 in the decisive set. Central Cabarrus won the first and third sets by 25-23 margins, with Northwest Cabarrus taking the second and fourth sets 25-14 and 25-23.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Moore 3, South Davidson 1
South Stanly 3, North Rowan 0: The Rowdy Rebel Bulls romped, winning each set by a 25-8 score.
West Montgomery 3, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1: Abbie Yarboro’s 21 kills and three blocks led the way for West Montgomery. Delaina Binns added 30 assists.
ELSEWHERE
Boone Watauga 3, North Surry 0: Junior Rebekah Farthing’s 18 kills and 10 digs helped the Pioneers win on the road. Junior Chloe Baldwin had 15 digs for Watauga.
Cherryville 3, West Lincoln 1: Kimberly Thomas had five kills and three aces, and Allison Raines had 29 digs for Cherryville.
China Grove Carson 3, South Rowan 0: The visiting Cougars won this neighborhood rivalry by scores of 27-25, 25-17 and 25-12.
Claremont Bunker Hill 3, Maiden 1: The Blue Devils opened with a 25-15 victory, but Bunker Hill (2-0) responded with 25-21, 25-18 and 26-24 triumphs.
East Burke 3, South Caldwell 1: The host Cavaliers closed out this match with a 25-6 victory.
Kings Mountain 3, North Lincoln 1: The visiting Mountaineers improved to 3-0, winning 25-22, 25-22 and 28-26. North Lincoln (0-1) took the second set 25-19.
Mount Pleasant 3, North Stanly 1
Newton Fred T. Foard 3, Davie County 1: The visiting Tigers (2-0) dropped the first set 25-20 but rallied by scores of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-21.
Pfafftown Reagan 3, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1: The visiting Ragin’ Bulls narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a marathon 31-29 third-set victory, but Reagan closed it out 25-18.
Statesville 3, Hickory St. Stephens 1: St. Stephens won the third set 26-24, but the Greyhounds finished with a 25-16 victory.
West Rowan 3, Alexander Central 0: Ava Link had 20 assists and seven digs, as the Falcons romped 25-13, 25-10 and 25-19. K.K. Dowling added seven kills, 12 digs and 10 aces for West Rowan.
West Stanly 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 2: The visiting Colts took a 15-11 victory in the fifth set.
Wilkes Central 3, Lenoir Hibriten 1: Hibriten claimed the third set 25-15 but dropped the other sets 25-17, 25-20 and 25-14.
