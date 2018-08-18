Friday’s fall roundup: big volleyball tournament at Davidson underway

Myers Park, Ardrey Kell, Community School of Davidson and Rock Hill were among winners Friday in the annual Best of the Carolinas high school volleyball tournament, which annually draws many of the region’s top teams.
Competition continues Saturday at Davidson College.
Among the schools scheduled to compete are Ardrey Kell, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Country Day, Community School of Davidson, Covenant Day, Mallard Creek and Myers Park from Mecklenburg County. Among other area schools are Concord Cox Mill, Fort Mill Nation Ford, Gaston Day, Rock Hill South Iredell and West Iredell.
In Friday’s competition, Myers Park downed Covenant Day 3-1; Ardrey Kell edged South Iredell 3-2; Charlotte Country Day edged Community School of Davidson 3-2; and Providence fell 3-2 to Rock Hill.
Myers Park dropped the first set 25-22 but rallied for 25-14, 25-14 and 25-9 victories. Claire Mildaucic had 13 kills and Mackenzie Urbanski 11 assists for the Mustangs.
Ardrey Kell took a 15-13 victory over South Iredell in the decisive fifth set of their match.
The Community School of Davidson-Charlotte Country Day match included a marathon third set won by Community School of Davidson 33-31. The Buccaneers closed out the match with a 15-6 victory in the fifth set. Freshman Sydney Schyulze had six kills, Kayla Spangler totaled 43 assists, and Zoe Weatherington had 28 kills and four aces for Country Day.
Rock Hill edged Providence 15-12 in the fifth set of their match. Bearcats’ sophomore Maylen Mitrovich had 15 kills and 15 digs, and senior Erin O’Rourke had 19 assists.
Featured performers
Alonzo Edmond (Gaston Day soccer): Edmond scored two goals, and his corner kick set up Ty Owens’ winning goal as Gaston Day beat High Point Westchester Country Day 4-3.
Patrick Fenton (Charlotte Catholic soccer): Fenton provided all the offense, scoring both goals in the Cougars’ 2-0 victory at Charlotte Country Day.
Maylen Mitrovich (Rock Hill volleyball): Mitrovich accumulated 15 kills and 15 digs as the Bearcats edged Providence 3-2.
Zoe Weatherington (Charlotte Country Day volleyball): Weatherington, a senior, had 28 kills and four service aces in her team’s five-set victory over Community School of Davidson.
Boys’ soccer
MECKLENBURG
Charlotte Catholic 2, Charlotte Country Day 0: Patrick Fenton scored in the 13th and 72nd minutes, lifting the Cougars.
Charlotte Latin 1, Carmel Christian 1: This match was suspended by lightning and will be completed at a later date.
Covenant Day 7, High Point Christian 1: The Lions (2-0) built a 5-1 halftime lead and advanced to the title match of the High Point Wesleyan Tournament.
Greensboro Calvary Day 9, Southlake Christian 0: Josiah Winters scored four goals for the victors.
Raleigh Neuse Christian 5, Davidson Day 1: The Patriots fell behind 3-0 in the first half and lost this tournament semifinal at Neuse Christian.
ELSEWHERE
Boone Watauga Tournament: Jamie Woodward’s goal lifted Statesville to a 1-0 victory over Raleigh Enloe in the first semifinal match. Goalkeeper Josh Fuhrman had eight saves for the Greyhounds. In the second semifinal, the host Pioneers edged Asheville Reynolds 1-0. The final round is Saturday evening.
Concord First Assembly 9, Salisbury North Hills Christian 0: The Eagles won their opener on the road, taking a 6-0 halftime lead.
Gaston Christian 8, Asheville Christian 0: The host Eagles scored five times in the second half and improved to 4-1.
Gaston Day 4, High Point Westchester Country Day 3: Alonzo Edmond had a goal and two assists for Gaston Day, and his corner kick set up Ty Owens’ winning goal. Owens also had an assist, and teammates David Efird and Max Wright scored goals.
Hickory Christian 5, Winston-Salem Salem Baptist 3: Gabriel Walker had three goals and an assist for the victors.
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, Rocky Point Heide Trask 3: Gray Stone Day rallied for a tie in their opening-round match in the Battle at the Beach Tournament.
West Iredell 2, Catawba Bandys 1: The host Warriors rallied from a 1-0 deficit with two second-half goals.
Girls’ field hockey
Charlotte Latin 3, East Chapel Hill 0: The Hawks opened play in the Cancer for Kids Tournament at Cary Academy with a victory. Lilly Mattei, Caroline Juckett and Virginia Troutman scored for Latin.
Norfolk Academy 4, Charlotte Latin 0: The Hawks fell to their Virginia foes in the second round of the tournament, dropping to 1-1 on the season.
Girls’ tennis
Charlotte Latin 5, Hartsville (SC) 1: The Hawks won in the first round of the Florence Girls Tournament. After dropping the No. 1 singles match, Latin captured singles victories by Nina Lavelle, Chloe Floyd, Ella Lavelle and Hannah Barnes. The doubles team of Gabby Kohn and Kaitlyn Vickers closed out the victory.
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 8, Belmont South Point 1: The No. 1 and 2 singles matches were tightly contested, with Stuart Cramer’s Bailey Phillips edging Laura Parrish 10-8 at No. 1, and the Storm’s Brooke Cox getting past South Point’s Kendal Conrad 11-9 at No. 2.
Other Stuart Cramer winners were Anna Spurrier, Holland Leonhardt, Grace Nehring and Emily Koehler in singles, and the doubles teams of Spurrier-Leonhardt and Nehring-Koehler. South Point’s team of Parrish and Conrad won No. 1 doubles.
Girls’ volleyball
Asheville Christian 3, Gaston Christian 0: The visiting Lions (6-0) won 25-7, 25-8, 25-18.
Carmel Christian 3, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 0: The Cougars improved to 6-1 and handed the Warriors their first loss in three matches. Carmel Christian battled to a 27-25 victory in the third set.
Concord Cannon 3, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 0: Cannon (2-0) won 25-15, 25-20 and 25-17.
Hickory Christian 3, Winston-Salem Christian 0: The visiting Knights improved to 5-2, winning sets by margins of 25-13, 25-10 and 25-7.
South Stanly 3, Central Cabarrus 0: The Rowdy Rebel Bulls won 26-24, 25-16, 25-14. Loryn Shropshire had eight digs for Central Cabarrus.
Wake Christian 3, Charlotte Christian 1: The host Knights won 25-17 in the second set but fell to their Wake County foes. Elinor Langdon had 14 digs for the Knights, with Morgan Shrader adding 13 assists and four kills. Baylee Smith had six digs and three service aces.
