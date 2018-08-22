Tuesday’s Roundup: Myers Park soccer is 3-0, but tough matches await

Myers Park is off to a big start in boys soccer, but the road will get a little tougher for the Mustangs over the next week.
The Mustangs improved their record to 3-0 Tuesday with a 6-0 whitewash of host Olympic.
Next up for Myers Park is a home match Thursday against Ardrey Kell (2-0-1). After that, the Mustangs travel Tuesday to Providence (2-0).
In Tuesday’s big victory, Daniel Watts led the way with two goals, and Cam Peterson added a goal and an assist. Lucas Scheer, Jack Tinkey and Coale Anderson had the other Myers Park goals.
Emma Bair (Waxhaw Cuthbertson volleyball): Bair had 60 assists as the unbeaten Cavaliers swept Butler 3-0.
Daniel Derraik (Charlotte Latin soccer): Derraik, a junior, scored two goals in his team’s 3-0 blanking of perennial power Skyland Roberson.
Davis McBee (Gaston Christian soccer): A senior, McBee totaled four goals and three assists as the Eagles bounced Winston-Salem Calvary Day 9-3.
Ely Mejia (Vance soccer): There’s nothing like a good helper, and that’s what Mejia was in his team’s 10-1 rout of Harding. Mejia totaled five assists in the victory.
Cleo Shannon (Myers Park volleyball): Shannon’s 16 kills helped lead the Mustangs to a narrow 3-2 victory over South Mecklenburg.
Gabriel Walker (Hickory Christian soccer): Walker, a senior, had a five-goal performance in his team’s 8-1 romp over Rock Hill Westminster Catawba.
Boys’ soccer
MECKLENBURG
Ardrey Kell 5, Butler 3: The Knights improved to 2-0-1, building a 2-0 halftime lead and surviving a wild second half with six goals among the two teams.
Charlotte Latin 3, Skyland Roberson 0: Junior Daniel Derraik’s two goals lifted the host Hawks. Mack Carpenter scored the other goal, and junior Sam Shumate made four saves in registering the shutout.
Concord Cox Mill 5, Mallard Creek 1: The host Chargers scored their second win in as many days after a 0-3 start. The match was tied 1-1 at halftime.
Christ the King 6, Mooresville Woodlawn School 0: Freshman Carter Fritz scored two goals, and Benjamin Russell scored on a penalty kick for the Crusaders. Jack Yordy got the shutout in goal.
Davidson Day 1, Hickory University Christian 0: Carter Laatsch scored on an assist from Cole Hanson for the host Patriots.
Forsyth Country Day 6, Hickory Grove Christian 2: The visiting Furies peppered Hickory Grove with 21 shots.
Marvin Ridge 4, Independence 3: The host Mavericks improved to 2-1, handing the Patriots (1-1-1) their first loss.
Vance 10, Harding 1: Junior Geovany Maldonado scored three goals and senior Ely Mejia added five assists in the Cougars’ rout. Seven players scored one goal for Vance.
Weddington 1, Providence 1: Bennett Proctor’s goal gave Providence an early 1-0 lead, but the visiting Warriors tied it in the closing minutes.
ELSEWHERE
Alexander Central 5, West Wilkes 1: The host Cougars outshot West Wilkes 18-6.
Concord 6, China Grove Carson 0: Junior Alexander Mondragon’s three goals led the Spiders. Senior goalkeeper Gabriel Bennett had five saves in the shutout.
Gaston Christian 9, Winston-Salem Calvary Day 3: Seniors Jacob Neely and Davis McBee each scored four goals for the Eagles, and McBee added three assists.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0, Central Cabarrus 0: Visiting Hickory Ridge is now 0-1-1, while the Vikings are 1-0-1.
Hickory Christian 8, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 1: Senior Gabriel Walker’s five goals led the way for the winners. Freshman Stephen Frye added two goals, and senior goalkeeper Owen Duncan made four saves.
Mount Pleasant 8, South Stanly 0: The host Tigers improved to 2-1, scoring six times before halftime. It was South Stanly’s opener.
Northwest Cabarrus 5, West Rowan 3: The Trojans took a 4-2 lead at intermission and held on. Jose Guerrero, Esteban Trujillo and Brian Gutierez scored for West Rowan.
Polk County 6, Forest City Chase 1: Host Polk built a 4-0 halftime lead.
Salisbury North Hills Christian 0, Locust Carolina Christian 0
South Rowan 4, Concord First Assembly 3: The host Raiders improved to 2-1-1, dropping the Eagles to 1-1-1.
West Forsyth 4, Lake Norman 0: The Titans improved to 4-0, doing all their scoring in the first half.
York (S.C.) Lake Point 3, Weddington Arborbrook Christian 2: The visiting Mariners improved to 3-0.
Girls’ field hockey
Ardrey Kell 10, Weddington 0: Vatsala Sachdeva scored four goals and Emily Madrzykowski added three goals in the Knights’ victory. Shay Baggett added two goals and Natalie Konopasek had a single tally in the victory.
Girls’ tennis
Gaston Christian 9, Winston-Salem Calvary Day 0: Winning for the Eagles were Meredith McCraw, Giulia Chitu, Madeline McKinley, Maddie Pospiech, Lily Grace McCullough and Meredith Wirt in singles, and the doubles teams of McKinley-McCullough, Pospiech-Wirth, and Adriana Tharp-Megan Givan.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 8, East Mecklenburg 1: Vivian Vassilski won in No. 1 singles, Victoria Riabtsseva won in No. 2, and the two teamed to win No. 1 doubles for the Pirates in this Southwestern 4A match. Other Porter Ridge winners were Stacy Vassilski, Kimberly Tran and Jamie Marano in singles, and the doubles teams of Stacy Vassilski-Tran and Marano-Emajean Thomas.
Upasana Lama won in singles for East Mecklenburg.
Maiden 5, South Iredell 3: Maiden’s Zoe Huffman swept Emily Mattei 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles, helping the Blue Devils to victory. Other Maiden winners were Easton Finger and Hannah Sherrill in singles, and the doubles teams of Huffman-Madi Shull and Hannah and Evan Sherrill.
South Iredell winners were Sruthi Mannepalli, Kaitlyn Crabb and Sydney Sawyer in singles. One doubles match was suspended by a thunderstorm.
Newton Fred T. Foard 6, Alexander Central 3: Freshman Alexis Wolgemuth and Claire Boger took the top two singles matches, then were part of victorious doubles teams for Foard. Other winners for the Tigers were Hannah Cummings in singles, and the doubles teams of Wolgemuth and Emily Campbell, Boger and Mackenzie Beaty, and Cummings and Maddie Gee.
Emma and Hannah Maltba and Caroline Wills scored singles victories for Alexander Central.
Newton Fred T. Foard 7, North Lincoln 2: Alexis Wolgemuth, Claire Boger, Emily Campbell, Mackenzie Beaty and Hannah Cummings swept the top five singles matches for the Tigers. Also winning were the doubles teams of Wolgemuth and Campbell and Boger and Beaty.
North Lincoln winners were Anna Gore in singles and the tandem of Meghan Restino and Libby Huss in doubles.
Southlake Christian 6, Forsyth Country Day 3: Brooke Murphy won No. 1 singles and teamed with Susanna McIntyre to win No. 1 doubles for the Eagles. Other Southlake Christian winners were Lindsay Capps and Katie Winton in singles, and the doubles teams of Capps and Winton and Bella Carr and Claire Bledsoe.
Weddington 9, Monroe Parkwood 0
Girls’ volleyball
MECKLENBURG
Carmel Christian 3, Southlake Christian 2: The hosts took the fifth set 15-13 for a narrow victory. Senior Kennedy Smith had 19 kills and 19 digs for Southlake Christian, and senior teammate Grace Iannarino had 36 assists and four aces.
Christ the King 3, Mooresville Woodlawn School 0: The host Crusaders rolled 25-10, 25-8 and 25-18.
Davidson Day 3, Hickory University Christian 0: Junior Cierra Huntley (nine kills, seven digs, six assists) and freshman Estella Sawyer (25 assists, two aces) led the Patriots, now 8-2.
Forsyth Country Day 3, Hickory Grove Christian 1: The host Lions won the opening set 25-22, but then fell 25-23, 25-21 and 25-16.
Hopewell 3, Olympic 0: Senior Maggie Dillon had 13 assists and 11 kills, and sophomore Payton Bryant had 11 digs as the Titans won 25-14, 26-24 and 25-15.
Hough 3, Pfafftown Reagan 2: The visiting Huskies (2-2) took the fifth set 15-10 for the victory.
Mallard Creek 3, Berry Academy 0: The visiting Mavericks rolled 25-16, 25-9 and 25-12.
Marvin Ridge 3, Ardrey Kell 0: The host Mavericks improved to 9-0, winning 25-15, 25-12 and 25-20. Ardrey Kell fell to 3-2.
Myers Park 3, South Mecklenburg 2: The Mustangs took the fifth set 15-13 for the match victory. Mustang sophomore Cleo Shannon had 16 kills, and sophomore teammate Ashlyn Hanson totaled 15 kills. Another sophomore, Cecelia Chavez, totaled 40 assists.
Vance 3, Harding 1: The visitors improved to 1-2 on the season.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Butler 0: The visiting Cavaliers won 25-11, 25-11 and 25-10, improving to 3-0. Emma Bair had 60 assists, with Teagan Guerra adding 25 kills.
Weddington 3, Charlotte Latin 0: The Warriors rolled 25-15, 25-13 and 25-19.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord 3, Central Cabarrus 1: The match was tied after two sets, but Concord rolled 25-15 and 25-14 for the conference victory. Sophomore Lexi Cornish had 12 kills for Central Cabarrus.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Salisbury 3, Thomasville 2: The visiting Hornets won the fifth set 15-12.
West Davidson 3, Ledford 0
Winston-Salem Oak Grove 3, North Davidson 2
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Stanly 3, Albemarle 0: The Comets swept the Bulldogs with 25-12, 25-7 and 25-12 sets.
South Stanly 3, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 2: South Stanly took a 15-12 decision in the fifth set, improving to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference. Gray Stone Day dropped to 1-2, 1-2.
West Montgomery 3, South Davidson 0
N.C. NONCONFERENCE
Belmont South Point 3, Bessemer City 0: The Red Raiders (4-0) cruised 25-11, 25-15 and 25-9.
Boone Watauga 3, Statesville 1: The teams split the first two sets, before the host Pioneers won 25-16 and 25-22. Senior Grace Hayes had 42 assists for Watauga, and junior teammates Brooke Byrd (16 kills, four aces) and Rebekah Farthing (17 digs, 16 kills) had big days.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Mooresville 1: Senior Keah Green had 12 kills and junkior Emma Beltron totaled 25 digs as the Bulldogs won.
East Lincoln 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: The host Mustangs (3-0) won 25-12, 25-11 and 25-17.
East Rowan 3, Kannapolis Brown 1: The host Mustangs improved to 2-1, dropping the Wonders to 0-5.
Gaston Day 3, Winston-Salem Calvary Day 1: Gaston Christian dropped the first set 25-23, then recovered 25-19, 25-21 and 25-21. Bethany Tugworth had four kills, four digs, two aces and two blocks, and O’Neil Goforth had 28 assists for the winners.
Hickory St. Stephens 3, Newton-Conover 0
Kings Mountain 3, Shelby 0: The host Mountaineers powered to a 25-8, 25-23, 25-10 victory.
Lenoir Hibriten 3, Ashe County 1: The visiting Panthers got their first victory in five tries, dropping the Huskies to 2-3.
Maiden 3, Alexander Central 1: The visiting Cougars won the first set 25-20, but the Blue Devils rallied 25-16, 25-15 and 25-10.
Monroe Parkwood 3, Marshville Forest Hills 0: Parkwood improved to 3-0.
Monroe Union Academy 3, Monroe 1: The host Cardinals won the first set 25-15, dropped the second 25-22, then took 25-10 and 25-13 victories.
Mooresville Langtree Charter 3, Concord Covenant Classical 0: Sophomore Hailey Gilreath led the victors with 12 kills, nine aces and 20 digs.
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Fort Mill Comenius 0: The host Raptors rolled 25-8, 25-7 and 25-12 for their first victory in three matches.
Newton Fred T. Foard 3, West Lincoln 0: The visiting Tigers improved to 4-0, with Michelle Thao (seven kills) and Kaitlyn Zych (12 assists) leading the way.
West Rowan 3, West Forsyth 0: The host Falcons improved to 5-0 with a 25-13, 25-17 and 25-20 victory.
West Stanly 3, Northwest Cabarrus 0: The visiting Colts won 25-17, 25-9, 25-9.
INTERSTATE
Anson 3, Chesterfield (S.C.) 0: The Bearcats won easily 25-8, 25-16 and 25-8, improving to 2-1 and spoiling Chesterfield’s opener.
Hickory Christian 3, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0: Hickory Christian rolled 25-5, 25-7 and 25-5.
S.C. NONCONFERENCE
Indian Land 3, York 0: Indian Land took 25-10, 25-21 and 25-19 victories in the opener for both teams.
Rock Hill 3, Rock Hill South Pointe 0: The Bearcats won 25-21, 25-145 and 25-14. Sophomore Maylen Mitrovich had 12 kills, and senior Erin O’Rourke added 20 assists for the victors.
Rock Hill Northwestern 2, Spartanburg 1: The visiting Trojans dropped the first set 25-23 but rallied 25-15 and 25-21.
