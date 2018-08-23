Wednesday’s Roundup: Nation Ford tops Providence in volleyball showdown

An interstate battle of Charlotte-area high school volleyball powers went to the South Carolina team Wednesday evening.
Fort Mill Nation Ford remained unbeaten on the season, toppling visiting Providence 3-1.
The Falcons improved to 4-0, behind the standout play of Sophie Fischer, who had 24 kills, 12 digs and three service aces. Fischer has been named the MaxPreps Player of the Week in South Carolina for last week.
Teammate Ally Thees added 38 assists for Nation Ford, which hosts an invitational tournament Saturday.
Providence, now 3-3, got nine kills from Sarah Knofelz, eight kills by Alanna Harder, and 30 digs from Ava LaPatta.
Featured performers
Luis Alanis (East Mecklenburg soccer): Alanis notched the hat trick, with his three goals leading the Eagles past Olympic 5-1.
Jennie Douglas (Myers Park field hockey): Douglas had six saves as the Mustangs beat Charlotte Country Day 3-1.
Sophie Fischer (Fort Mill Nation Ford volleyball): Fischer, the reigning Player of the Week in South Carolina, had 24 kills, three service aces and 12 digs in her team’s 3-1 victory over Providence.
Logan Gilley (East Lincoln soccer): Gilley’s four goals led the Mustangs to a 9-1 victory at West Iredell.
Lauren Leeper (Lake Norman Charter volleyball): Leeper’s six aces, 18 assists and seven digs helped lead the Knights to a 3-0 victory over Mooresville Pine Lake Prep.
Addison Pignetti (Charlotte Country Day volleyball): Pignetti had seven aces and seven digs as the Buccaneers beat visiting Fort Mill 3-0.
Boys’ soccer
MECKLENBURG
East Mecklenburg 5, Olympic 1: Senior Luis Alanis scored three goals as the Eagles notched their first victory of the season. Walter Gomez added a pair of assists for East Mecklenburg.
Monroe Parkwood 4, Queens Grant 2: Nicolai and Jonpaul Escobal each scored two goals for Parkwood, with Jonpaul Escobal adding an assist.
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2, Lake Norman Charter 0: The host Pride (2-0) did all its scoring in the first half. Lake Norman Charter drops to 0-2.
North Mecklenburg 10, Harding 1: The Vikings improved to 1-2, taking a 6-0 lead at halftime.
GAZETTE CUP
Lincolnton and Gastonia Ashbrook scored semifinal victories, earning a berth in Saturday’s championship game. That contest, along with the third-place match between Gastonia Huss and Cramerton Stuart Cramer, will take place at 1 p.m. on fields at Martha Rivers Park in Gastonia.
At 11 a.m. Saturday will be the fifth-place game, between East Gaston and Belmont South Point, and the seventh-place match, between North Gaston and Gastonia Highland Tech.
Gastonia Ashbrook 3, Gastonia Huss 1: The Green Wave earned their 17th trip to the tournament title match.
Lincolnton 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2: The Wolves built a 2-0 halftime lead and held off a Storm comeback.
Belmont South Point 8, North Gaston 0: Eli Fermagalich made 10 saves, registering a shutout in goal for South Point.
East Gaston 4, Gastonia Highland Tech 0: Deshaun Carry scored twice for the victors.
ELSEWHERE
Asheville 5, Hickory St. Stephens 0: Asheville unleashed 22 shots on the St. Stephens defense.
Boone Watauga 4, Boonville Starmount 0: The host Pioneers remained undefeated (4-0-1).
East Lincoln 9, West Iredell 1: Logan Gilley’s four goals lifted the Mustangs to an easy victory. Miller Towson scored two goals, and Chase Gilley had a goal and four assists.
East Rutherford 5, Cherryville 0: The visiting Cavaliers improved to 1-3, dropping Cherryville to 0-4.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1, Richmond Senior 0: The Pirates improved to 3-1 – the only blemish on the record being a last-minute loss to Charlotte Catholic.
Monroe Central Academy 4, Indian Trail Sun Valley 2
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 8, East Wilkes 1: The visiting Gryphons led 6-1 at halftime and cruised.
North Stanly 3, East Rowan 3: Alex Kalegeromitros scored three more goals for East Rowan, hiking his season total to 10.
Salisbury 6, Marshville Forest Hills 1: The Hornets improved to 4-0.
Shelby 1, Boiling Springs Crest 0: The host Golden Lions scored in the 65th minute, winning for the first time in four matches this season. Crest falls to 1-2.
South Rowan 4, Concord First Assembly 3: Garrison Harkinson, Ricky Garcia and Richard Medina scored goals for First Assembly.
Swannanoa Owen 4, McDowell 0
Girls’ field hockey
Myers Park 3, Charlotte Country Day 1: Flynn Cuthbertson, Sarah Parkinson and Kate Hinshaw scored goals as the Mustangs won this neighborhood battle. Goalkeeper Jennie Douglas had six saves.
Girls’ tennis
Charlotte Catholic 9, Charlotte Country Day 0: The Cougars swept to victory, with Rose Kenney taking No. 1 singles and teaming with Logan Stuckey to win No. 1 doubles. Other Catholic winners were Maggie Gehrig, Kaitlyn Tozzi, Stuckey, Ava Tan and Amore Cook in singles.
Doubles winners were the teams of Kenney and Stuckey, Gehrig and Tan, and Tozzi and Cook. The closest match was No. 2 singles, where Gehrig edged Country Day’s Kate Harbrecht 6-2, 7-5.
Girls’ volleyball
MECKLENBURG
Charlotte Country Day 3, Fort Mill 0: Addison Pignetti had seven aces and seven digs, as the Buccaneers won 25-14, 25-20 and 26-24. Sydney Schulze, a freshman, added 10 digs, six kills and two aces for Country Day, and Zoe Weatherington had 12 kills.
Lake Norman Charter 3, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0: The Knights improved to 3-0, winning 25-18, 26-24 and 25-13. Lauren Leeper (six aces, 18 assists, seven digs), Liberty Harris (nine kills, seven digs) and Corey Seidenspinner (five kills, 10 digs, one ace) led the way.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Moore 3, Albemarle 0: The losing Bulldogs got 12 assists from Krystin McLendon and eight kills from Zycone Tillman.
ELSEWHERE
Belmont South Point 3, North Gaston 1: After North Gaston won 25-23 in the third set to narrow the match, South Point finished with a 25-14 victory. Senior Camryn Harris led the way with eight aces and 13 assists.
East Burke 3, Morganton Freedom 2: The host Cavaliers took a 15-11 victory in the fifth set. They were led by juniors Erica Clontz (17 kills), Ashlyn Stilwell (23 digs) and Graleigh Hildebran (26 assists and 10 kills).
East Gaston 3, Gastonia Forestview 1: The hosts won 25-20, 25-16, 24-26 and 25-13.
Hickory St. Stephens 3, Catawba Bandys 1: St. Stephens evened its season mark at 2-2, dropping Bandys to 1-3.
Marvin Ridge 3, Rock Hill 0: The visiting Mavericks improved to 10-0 on the season. Erin O’Rourke had nine digs and seven assists for the Bearcats.
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Gastonia Huss 0: The Raptors improved to 2-2, winning sets by 25-11, 25-7 and 25-13 margins. Huss falls to 0-3.
Richmond Senior 3, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 2: The visiting Raiders improved to 3-1.
Shelby 3, Cherryville 0: The Golden Lions prevailed 25-21, 25-14 and 25-15. Allison Raines had 19 digs for Cherryville.
Unionville Piedmont 3, Anson County 0: The Panthers won 25-14, 25-19 and 26-24. Piedmont is 3-0 on the road and 0-3 at home this season.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0: The visiting Cavaliers scored 25-14, 25-19 and 25-8 victories, improving to 4-0. Makayla Goodall had 12 kills, Emma Bair added eight aces, and Sydney Levins added eight kills for the victors. Savannah McIntosh had 12 assists for Porter Ridge.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments