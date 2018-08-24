Thursday’s Prep Roundup: West Charlotte gets first soccer win in five years

Some members of the West Charlotte High soccer team were in elementary school when the school last celebrated a victory in the sport.
But the drought ended Thursday evening, when the Lions rang up a 5-4 victory at home against West Mecklenburg in a non-conference match.
Christian Cook scored all five goals, as coach Ryan Copeland’s team opened the 2018 season with a triumph. It was the school’s first boys’ soccer victory since 2013.
Featured performers
Christian Cook (West Charlotte soccer): Cook’s five goals lifted West Charlotte over West Mecklenburg 5-4.
Cierra Huntley (Davidson Day volleyball): Huntley had 18 kills and 15 digs in the Patriots’ 3-0 sweep of Hickory Christian.
Gabriel Walker (Hickory Christian soccer): Walker scored three goals in the second half, leading his team to a 3-2 comeback victory at Davidson Day.
Junior varsity football
Anson 8, Indian Trail Sun Valley 6
Charlotte Catholic 18, South Mecklenburg 0
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 14, Unionville Piedmont 8
Mallard Creek 18, Butler 6
Marvin Ridge 32, Kannapolis Brown 22
Monroe Parkwood 27, Marshville Forest Hills 6
Myers Park 14, Ardrey Kell 7
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 28, Concord Jay M. Robinson 14
West Rowan 42, North Rowan 6
Boys’ soccer
CISAA
Concord Cannon 4, Charlotte Christian 2: Cannon School opened CISAA play by building a 3-2 halftime lead and adding a second-half goal. Nathan Collins had a goal and an assist and Jesse Ketuyi added a goal for Charlotte Christian. Cannon is 3-1 overall, while the Knights fall to 2-1-1.
METROLINA 8
Gaston Day 4, Southlake Christian 0: Corey Chambers had four saves, registering his first shutout of the season. Teammate Alonzo Edmond scored two goals, and Ty Owens and Davis Spencer added single tallies.
OTHER MECKLENBURG
Butler 2, Mallard Creek 1: Jacob Dabrowiak and Damian Perez scored for the Bulldogs, who handed Mallard Creek (3-1) its first loss. Chris Cummings had the Mallard Creek goal.
Community School of Davidson 4, Christ the King 3: The visiting Spartans led 3-1 at halftime and ran their record to 4-0. Isaac Haddock and Micah Chabeda each scored two goals. Alex Seeling had two goals and Graham Buckner had a single goal for Christ the King.
Hickory Christian 3, Davidson Day 2: Davidson Day led 2-0 at halftime, but the visiting Knights surged behind senior Gabriel Walker’s three second-half goals.
Hickory University Christian def. Northside Christian, PK’s: The teams were tied 0-0 at the half, 2-2 after regulation. They played a scoreless first overtime, and each team scored in the second overtime. University Christian then prevailed 3-1 on penalty kicks.
Independence 9, Hopewell 0: The Patriots (2-1-1) scored four times in the first half and added five in the second half.
Marvin Ridge 2, South Mecklenburg 1: Nick Aliota’s goal put South Mecklenburg ahead 1-0 early, but the Mavericks rallied behind goals from Simon Faille and Ben Wood late in the first half.
Myers Park 2, Ardrey Kell 1: The Mustangs improved to 4-0 on the season, building a 2-0 halftime lead and hanging on. It was the first loss for Ardrey Kell (2-1-1).
North Mecklenburg 4, Olympic 2: The host Vikings broke a 2-2 halftime tie and improved to 2-2 on the season.
Providence Day 3, Carmel Christian 0: The host Chargers improved to 2-0.
Winston-Salem Calvary Day 8, Hickory Grove Christian 0: The visiting Lions found themselves trailing 3-0 in the first 10 minutes.
ELSEWHERE
Central Davidson 2, West Rowan 1: Sebastian Trujillo scored on an assist from Jose Guerrero for the Falcons.
Concord First Assembly 9, Concord Covenant Classical 0: The visiting Eagles have outscored their opponents 14-2 in the last two matches.
East Burke 8, West Lincoln 1: The host Cavaliers led 2-1 at halftime. Sophomore Anthony Salgado had two goals and an assist, and teammates Anthony Thao, Micah Chirisso and Josue Aguirre-Escobar each had a goal and an assist.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Unionville Piedmont 0: The Pirates (4-1) handed Piedmont (3-1-1) its first loss.
Lake Norman 3, North Iredell 1: Lake Norman did all its scoring before halftime.
Ledford 1, Newton Fred T. Foard 1: The Tigers (3-1-1) salvaged a draw in a meeting of soccer powers.
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 6, Gastonia Piedmont Community 1: The Raptors blew open a close game, outscoring Piedmont Community Charter 4-0 in the second half.
North Lincoln 1, Monroe Central Academy 0: The host Knights (2-2) snapped a three-match win streak for the Cougars (3-2).
Richmond Senior 4, Marshville Forest Hills 1
Statesville Christian 3, Forsyth Country Day 1: The visiting Lions trailed 1-0 early in the second half but rallied.
West Stanly 1, Indian Trail Sun Valley 1
Winston-Salem Mount Tabor 1, Kannapolis Brown 0: It was the season’s first loss for the Wonders (3-1).
Girls’ field hockey
Providence Day 5, Marvin Ridge 2
Girls’ tennis
Carmel Christian 9, Queens Grant 0: Passion Kabwe, Allie Spies, Elizabeth Poarch, Riley Highfield, Laura Beth Lynch and Catherine Sholter won in singles for Carmel Christian. The closest match was at No. 3 singles, where Poarch edged Lauren Todd 6-3, 2-5, 7-5.
Doubles winners for Carmel Christian were the teams of Kabwe and Spies, Poarch and Highfield, and Lynch and Sholter.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 9, Butler 0
Newton Fred T. Foard 8, Hickory St. Stephens 1: Alexis Wolgemuth, Claire Boger, Emily Campbell, Hannah Cummings and Maddie Gee scored singles victories for the Tigers. Also winning were the doubles teams of Cummings and Gee, Grace Gunter and Adia Livert, and Maddie Tumlison and Tori Lutz.
Sophie Hainer won at No. 4 singles for St. Stephens.
West Rowan 9, West Iredell 0
Girls’ volleyball
MECKLENBURG
Ardrey Kell 3, Weddington 1: The visiting Warriors took the third set 26-24, but the Knights won the others 25-22, 25-22 and 25-19.
Charlotte Latin 3, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 1: The host Warriors took the first set 25-22, but Latin came back with 25-21, 28-26 and 25-16 victories. The Hawks improve to 1-3, while Metrolina Christian is 5-3.
Davidson Day 3, Hickory Christian 0: The Patriots improved to 9-2, behind the play of Estella Cowyer (43 assists), Cierra Huntley (18 kills, 15 digs) and Abbie Wilemon (11 kills, 10 digs).
Hickory Grove Christian 3, Winston-Salem Calvary Day 0: The Lons won 25-23, 25-18 and 25-16.
Lake Norman Charter 3, Christ the King 0: Liberty Harris (12 kills, eight digs), Pearce Augier (six kills, four blocks, three aces, three digs) and Lauren Leeper (12 assists, four aces, one kill, six digs) led the Knights.
SANDHILLS 4A
Fayetteville Britt 3, Scotland County 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 3, Thomasville 0
East Davidson 3, North Davidson 1
Ledford 3, South Rowan 0: Anna Rymer had 10 digs and 13 assists for South Rowan.
Winston-Salem Oak Grove 3, Lexington 0
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, South Davidson 0: The hosts scored a 25-10, 25-15, 25-13 sweep.
South Stanly 3, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 1: South Stanly (4-1, 3-1) lost the first set, then rallied 25-21, 25-23 and 25-19.
ELSEWHERE
Anson County 3, Concord 0: The Bearcats won this close match, 26-24, 25-22 and 25-21. Kiki Haynes had 19 kills for Concord.
Belmont South Point 3, Gastonia Ashbrook 0: The unbeaten Red Raiders (6-0) cruised 25-5, 25-15 and 25-16.
Boone Watauga 3, Newton Fred T. Foard 1: The Tigers won the first set, but the Pioneers rallied. Rebekah Farthing had 25 kills and Brooke Byrd added 23 kills for Watauga.
Chesnee (S.C.) 3, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 0: The hosts dominated with 25-12, 25-6 and 25-15 victories.
China Grove Jesse Carson 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0: Carson rolled 25-9, 25-16, 25-9. Mallory West had eight digs and seven kills, and Grace Thomas had two aces and 20 assists for Carson.
Claremont Bunker Hill 3, Alexander Central 2: The Bears (3-2) took the decisive fifth set 15-11.
East Lincoln 3, Gastonia Forestview 0: The unbeaten Mustangs (4-0) crushed the Jaguars (0-5) 25-5, 25-5 and 25-10.
East Rowan 3, Central Cabarrus 0: Olivia Wright had 15 kills and four aces, and Baleigh Hill added 19 digs for East Rowan. Lexi Cornish had seven kills for Central Cabarrus.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, West Stanly 2: The Ragin’ Bulls improved to 2-2 on the season, winning the fifth set 15-11. West Stanly falls to 4-2.
Hickory St. Stephens 3, Valdese Draughn 0: Rachel Merrill had 16 kills, as St. Stephens won its third match this week. Set scores were 25-9, 25-15 and 25-12.
Indian Land 2, Rock Hill South Pointe 1: Indian Land won the first and third sets over South Pointe, in a triangular meet at Clover.
Indian Land 2, Clover 1: Clover took the first set 25-14, but Indian Land rallied 25-21 and 25-21.
Kings Mountain 3, East Gaston 2: The Mountaineers took the fifth set of a close match 15-11.
Lake Norman 3, Statesville 1: None of the sets was decided by more than seven points.
Maiden 3, Lincoln Charter 0: The Blue Devils (4-2) won 25-21, 25-10 and 25-21. Lincoln Charter falls to 2-1.
Monroe Central Academy 3, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1: Reilly Donoghue had 12 kills for Porter Ridge.
Monroe Parkwood 3, Weddington Arborbrook Christian 0: Parkwood improved to 4-0, winning 25-14, 25-15 and 25-18.
South Iredell 3, Mooresville 0: The Vikings won 25-15, 25-4 and 25-12.
Unionville Piedmont 3, Marshville Forest Hills 0: The Panthers took their second victory in as many days.
West Lincoln 3, Cherryville 0: The hosts won 25-8, 25-12 and 25-19.
West Rowan 3, Concord Cox Mill 2: Tori Hester had 20 kills and 17 digs for the Falcons, and K.K. Rowling added 11 kills and 12 digs.
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
