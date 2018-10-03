Tuesday’s Roundup: Hickory Ridge volleyball stays unbeaten

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge took a big step toward winning the Southwestern 4A Conference volleyball championship Tuesday, beating second-place Myers Park.
The Ragin’ Bulls took a 3-1 victory over the Mustangs, including a pair of very closely-contested sets to open the match.
The outcome left Hickory Ridge at 11-0 in the conference and dropped Myers Park to 9-2. The Ragin’ Bulls can clinch a title tie Thursday when they travel to Butler.
Hickory Ridge won the first two sets by 25-23 scores, but Myers Park rallied for a 25-13 victory. The visitors finished it off with a 25-17 triumph.
Featured performers
Tori Hester (West Rowan volleyball): Hester’s 29 kills and 19 digs lifted the Falcons over South Piedmont 3A foe South Iredell 3-2.
Axel Martinez (Kannapolis Brown soccer): Martinez scored all his team’s goals in a 3-2 overtime victory over Northwest Cabarrus.
Savannah McIntosh (Indian Trail Porter Ridge volleyball): McIntosh’s five aces, four digs and 15 assists helped the Pirates beat Garinger 3-0.
Tamer Metwalli (Concord Cannon School boys’ cross-country): Metwalli won a CISAA meet by 21 seconds over the next-closest finisher.
Kayla Spangler (Charlotte Country Day volleyball): Spangler had 31 assists, six kills, five digs and one ace in the Buccaneers’ 3-0 victory over Charlotte Latin.
Cross-country
CISAA Meet: Charlotte Latin swept the boys’ and girls’ titles in a meet at Concord Cannon School. In the boys’ event, Latin finished with 29 points, followed by Covenant Day (44), Cannon School (88), Charlotte Christian (107), Charlotte Country Day (121) and Trinity Prep (175). Cannon School’s Tamer Metwalli won the event with a time of 17:29.96 over the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course. Bryson Mace of Covenant Day was second, 21 seconds behind. Rounding out the top five were Rob Schleusner (Latin), Charles Harris (Latin) and Hill Wilson (Covenant Day).
The Latin girls dominated, taking five of the top six spots for 16 points. Trailing were Cannon School (60), Covenant Day (90), Charlotte Christian (109), and Charlotte Country Day (124). Ellie Beuley won in a time of 21:33.9, with Marion Donald 32 seconds behind. The rest of the top five was Latin’s Anna Snyder and Olivia Lowe, and Charlotte Country Day’s Sadie Riddell.
Rocky River 2A meet: West Stanly swept the boys’ and girls’ titles in a meet at Wingate University. The boys had 26 points, followed by Monroe Central Academy (33) and East Montgomery (77). Noah Estrada of Central Academy won in a time of 19:18, with West Stanly’s James Shue finishing eight seconds behind. Korbin McNeill of West Stanly was third.
West Stanly’s girls had 19 points, followed by Monroe Central Academy (49), East Montgomery (79) and Marshville Forest Hills (98). Pierson McManus of West Stanly won in 21:50, with teammate Natalie Almond five seconds back. Third was West Stanly’s Brooklyn Simpson.
Weddington meet: Weddington easily won a home girls’ meet with 17 points. Trailing were Charlotte Catholic (50), South Mecklenburg (71) and Monroe Parkwood (119). Anna Davis of Weddington won in a time of 20:32.2. Second was teammate Emma Jones, just 3/10 of a second behind. Third went to Weddington’s Anna Brown, followed by Carmen Jarrell (Catholic) and Sarah Bechtel (Weddington).
Boys’ soccer
SO MECK 7 4A
Ardrey Kell 10, Harding 1: The Knights improved to 5-1 in the conference, one match behind first-place South Mecklenburg.
Providence 9, West Mecklenburg 0
South Mecklenburg 9, Berry Academy 0: The Sabres ran their conference mark to 5-0, with Jonathan Flores scoring three goals.
CISAA
Charlotte Country Day 3, Charlotte Latin 0: Richard Gillespie opened scoring in the 20th minute, with Johnny Bingham and Walker Gillespie adding goals in the final six minutes of the match. Taylor LaFar had two assists. Country Day is now 5-1 in the conference.
Concord Cannon 1, Providence Day 1 (Cannon won on PKs 3-1)
Covenant Day 2, Charlotte Christian 1: Jesse Ketuyi scored for Charlotte Christian.
SANDHILLS 4A
Fayetteville Seventy-First 2, Scotland County 1
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 5, Concord 1: The Vikings trounced the Spiders in a meeting of teams ranked among the top 15 3A teams in the state.
Concord Cox Mill 4, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1: Michael Anthony, Connor Moll. Joe Cormier and C.J. Merkel scored for the Chargers.
Kannapolis Brown 3, Northwest Cabarrus 2 (OT): Axel Martinez scored all three Brown goals, and Wynston Johnson assisted on all three, as the Wonders scored in the first overtime for the victory.
METROLINA 8
Concord First Assembly 8, Northside Christian 1
Gaston Christian 9, Hickory Grove Christian 0: Davis McBee’s four goals and two assists led the victors. Brendan Rooney and Jacob Neely each added two goals and two assists.
SOUTH PIEDMONT ATHLETIC
Hickory Christian 4, Hickory University Christian 0: Gabriel Walker scored twice, and Caleb McMurray and Wyatt King added single goals.
Statesville Christian 4, Mooresville Woodlawn School 0
NONCONFERENCE
Butler 1, Olympic 1
Gaston Day 7, Fort Mill Comenius 0: Max Wright scored three goals for the Spartans, now 13-1 on the season. Alonzo Edmond added two goals, and goalkeeper Corey Chambers registered his eighth shutout of the season.
Sugar Creek Charter 1, Victory Christian 0
Girls’ golf
Providence Day wins: The Chargers won a three-team match at Cedarwood Country Club, scoring 132 and topping Carmel Christian (134) and Marvin Ridge (140). Medalist, with a 39, was Rhea Bhagia of Providence Day. Kelly Topiwala shot a 40 for Carmel Christian.
South Fork 2A: Maiden scored 284 and won a four-team conference match at Catawba Country Club in Newton. Second, at 292, was Lake Norman Charter. East Lincoln (352) and West Lincoln (357) followed. Maiden’s Kayla Lang shot a 74 for medalist honors. Georgia Chapman led Lake Norman Charter with a 92.
Girls’ tennis
Fort Mill 6, Rock Hill 0: The Yellowjackets clinched home-court advantage in the state playoffs with this sweep. Winners were Amelia Hall, Jamie Petrella, Meredith Bhend, Julia Biggers and Rylie Wartinger in singles, and the doubles team of Ruhi Patel-Madison McCarty.
Gaston Christian 6, Carmel Christian 3: Giulia Chitu, Madeline McKinley, Lily Grace McCollough and Meredith Wirth won in singles for the victors, with the teams of McKinley-McCollough and Maddie Pospiech-Wirth taking doubles. Passion Kabwe won No. 1 singles for Carmel Christian, which also had victories from Riley Highfield in singles and the team of Kabwe-Highfield in doubles.
Hickory 8, Alexander Central 1: Dawson Clifford, Anna Thorne, Amy Herfurth, Nicole Kozischek, and Mason Paradine won in singles for Hickory, with the teams of Clifford-Herfurth, Thorne-Paradine, and Kristin Reynolds-Jesseme Lezo taking doubles. Alexander Central’s winner was Caroline Willis.
Monroe Central Academy 5, Marshville Forest Hills 4
Salisbury 9, Lexington 0
West Rowan 7, South Iredell 2
Girls’ volleyball
(individual set scores in parentheses)
SO MECK 7 4A
Ardrey Kell 3, Harding 0 (25-4, 25-6, 25-8): The Knights, ranked eighth by Maxpreps among the state’s 4A teams, improved to 10-0 in the conference and clinched at least a tie for the title.
Providence 3, West Mecklenburg 0 (25-10, 25-6, 25-10): The Panthers improved to 7-2.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Garinger 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-18): Savannah McIntosh had 15 assists, four digs and five aces for the Pirates.
SANDHILLS 4A
Fayetteville Britt 3, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0
Richmond Senior 3, Raeford Hoke County 0: The Raiders improved to 7-4 in the conference.
Scotland County 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0
CISAA
Charlotte Country Day 3, Charlotte Latin 0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-7): Kayla Spangler’s 31 assists helped the Buccaneers improve to 7-0 in the conference.
Concord Cannon 3, Providence Day 0 (25-23, 25-19, 26-24): The visiting Cougars improved to 6-2 in the conference, dropping the Chargers to 4-3.
Covenant Day 3, Charlotte Christian 1 (28-26, 22-25, 29-27, 25-19): Morgan Shrader had 27 assists, six blocks, nine digs and two aces for the losing Knights.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Gastonia Forestview 3, Lawndale Burns 1 (25-23, 26-28, 25-15, 25-11)
Kings Mountain 3, Gastonia Ashbrook 1 (25-18, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23)
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Carson 3, East Rowan 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-14): Kary Hales had 25 digs, and Mallory Weast totaled nine digs, 12 kills and an ace for Carson.
North Iredell 3, Statesville 1 (22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-21)
West Rowan 3, South Iredell 2 (23-25, 25-23, 13-25, 25-20, 17-15): Tori Hester had 29 kills and 19 digs as the Falcons edged the Vikings.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord Cox Mill 3, Kannapolis Brown 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-14): Cox Mill is now 6-0 in the conference.
Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Concord 0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-21): Jenna Peterson had 14 assists for the Bulldogs.
Northwest Cabarrus 3, Central Cabarrus 2 (25-16, 25-20, 10-25, 16-25, 15-4)
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Charlotte Catholic 3, Weddington 2 (30-28, 21-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12): Olivia Smith’s five blocks and Emma Ellis’ 21 kills and 17 digs led the Cougars.
Indian Trail Sun Valley 3, Monroe 0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-14)
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
East Davidson 3, Central Davidson 1
Ledford 3, Salisbury 0
South Rowan 3, Thomasville 0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-15): Janiya Downs had 13 kills and Kira Rymer had 10 kills and 11 assists for South Rowan.
West Davidson 3, Midway Oak Grove 1
ROCKY RIVER 2A
West Stanly 3, Monroe Central Academy 1
SOUTH FORK 2A
East Lincoln 3, Catawba Bandys 0: The Mustangs are now 11-0 in the conference, while Bandys dropped to 7-4.
Lake Norman Charter 3, Newton-Conover 0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-7)
Maiden 3, North Lincoln 2 (25-19, 20-25, 22-25, 25-18, 17-15): The Blue Devils improved to 9-2, two matches behind first-place East Lincoln with three matches left.
West Lincoln 3, Lincolnton 2 (18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13)
METROLINA 8
Gaston Christian 3, Hickory Grove Christian 1 (21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13)
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-17)
Northside Christian 3, Concord First Assembly 2
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC
Hickory Christian 3, Hickory University Christian 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-22)
Statesville Christian 3, Mooresville Woodlawn 0 (25-17, 25-4, 25-13)
PAC 1A
Monroe Union Academy 3, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2 (25-23, 25-16, 18-25, 19-25, 16-24)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Mooresville Bradford Prep 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-14): Anaiah Jones had 13 kills and five aces for the Raptors.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Bessemer City 3, Cherryville 1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20)
Lincoln Charter 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 1 (25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21): The Eagles improved to 7-0, dropping the Rams to 6-2.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 3, North Moore 2
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, Albemarle 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-9)
West Montgomery 3, North Rowan 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-6)
NONCONFERENCE
Davidson Day 3, Cabarrus Stallions 0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-20)
Victory Christian 3, Sugar Creek Charter 0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-14)
