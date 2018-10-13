Zoe Weatherington, Charlotte Country Day Volleyball
Zoe Weatherington, Charlotte Country Day Volleyball Courtesy of Michael Nuckles Charlotte Country Day Athletics
Zoe Weatherington, Charlotte Country Day Volleyball Courtesy of Michael Nuckles Charlotte Country Day Athletics
Prep Insider

Prep Insider

Inside information and observations on Charlotte area high school sports

Prep Insider Blog

High School Roundup: Country Day volleyball wins CISAA title

By Steve Lyttle And Langston Wertz Jr.

Correspondent

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 13, 2018 10:28 PM

Charlotte Country Day captured one CISAA fall sports championship Friday and gained at least a share of another.

The Buccaneers completed a 10-0 campaign in conference volleyball, sweeping Charlotte Christian 3-0.

Meanwhile, the soccer team downed Concord Cannon School 4-2. That left the Bucs with an 8-2 record. Covenant Day, at 7-2, could tie for the title with a victory Saturday night over Providence Day.

In volleyball, the Bucs won 25-21, 25-15 and 25-16. Zoe Weatherington had 21 kills and eight digs, and Addison Pignetti added 11 digs.

MAC all-conference teams

The Metrolina Athletic Conference has named its all-conference teams in soccer and volleyball.

All-conference soccer players are: Colton Brewer, Justin Farris, Nathan Hoover, Frank Lopez, Davis McBee, Jacob Neely, Brendan Rooney and Lucas Whitesides (Gaston Christian); Corey Chambers, Alonzo Edmond, Andrew Groomes, Ty Owens, Davis Spencer and Max Wright (Gaston Day); Andrew Conner, Isaac Cox and Rodrigo Hernandez (Hickory Grove Christian); Jadan Funderburk (Southlake Christian); Ricky Garcia and Garrison Hankinson (Concord First Assembly); Mason Harris (Indian Trail Metrolina Christian); and Chan Park (Northside Christian).

Volleyball all-conference players are: Sidney Bing, Drew Brown, Aly DeFrancisco and Lauralee Hurst (Gaston Day); Darcy Dogg and Taylor Smith (Hickory Grove Christian); O’Neil Goforth and Sedonia Tringali (Gaston Christian); Mia Handlogten, Grace Iannarino, Abby Peck and Kennedy Smith (Southlake Christian); Megan Harding (Rock Hill Westminster Catawba); and Caroline McGee and Caroline Townson (Indian Trail Metrolina Christian).

Boys’ soccer

WEDNESDAY

I-MECK 4A

Mallard Creek 9, West Charlotte 0

SO MECK 7 4A

West Mecklenburg 5, Berry Academy 1: Cristian Marroquin scored three goals for the Hawks.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

East Mecklenburg 8, Garinger 0: The Eagles led 6-0 at halftime. Walter Gomez scored four times, and Luis Alanis added three scores.

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 3, Hickory 0: Jair Alvarez had two goals and Gabe Highfield a single score, as the Pioneers broke a 0-0 halftime tie with a big second half.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

South Rowan 2, West Davidson 2 (South Rowan won 4-1 on PK’s)

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

R-S Central 6, East Rutherford 3

FRIDAY

CISAA

Charlotte Latin 2, Providence Day 2 (Latin won 4-1 on PK’s): Braden Panther and Kaelan Amin scored for Latin in regulation.

METROLINA ATHLETIC 8

Gaston Christian 4, Gaston Day 0: Gaston Christian outscored Gaston Day 3-0 in the second half and captured the conference tournament championship. Frank Lopez had two goals and an assist, and goalkeeper Austin Helms earned the shutout.

MAC All-Conference Team:

Colten Brewer Gaston Christian

Corey Chambers Gaston Day

Andrew Conner Hickory Grove

Isaac Cox Hickory Grove

Alonzo Edmond Gaston Day

Justin Farris Gaston Christian

Jadan Funderburk SouthLake

Ricky Garcia Concord First Assembly

Andrew Groomes Gaston Day

Garrison Hankinson Concord First Assembly

Mason Harris Metrolina

Rodrigo Hernandez Hickory Grove

Nathan Hoover Gaston Christian

Frank Lopez Gaston Christian

Ricardo Madan Metrolina

David McBee Gaston Christian

Jacob Neely Gaston Christian

Ty Owens Gaston Day

Chan Park Northside

Brendan Rooney Gaston Christian

Davis Spencer Gaston Day

Lucas Whitesides Gaston Christian

Max Wright Gaston Day

NONCONFERENCE

Covenant Day 3, Carmel Christian 2: Luke Engstrom, Heyward Bryan and Benjamin Henderson scored for the victors.

North Lincoln 1, Newton Foard 1

Queens Grant 1, Monroe Central Academy 0: Mario Portillo scored a goal, and Jacob Goodman made 12 saves in earning a shutout for the Stallions.

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Latin 2, Charlotte Country Day 0: Grace Crutchfield got the shutout in goal, with Abby Matthews and Caitlin Ahearn scoring the goals.

Myers Park 5, Marvin Ridge 0: Caroline Wick had two goals and an assist, Flynn Cuthbertson added two goals, and Megan Frost added a goal and an assist for the Mustangs.

Girls’ tennis

Covenant Day 8, Providence Day 1: Delaney Martin, Lane Donathan, Meredith Strause, Viktoria McCue and Emery Pikel won in singles for Covenant Day, along with the doubles teams of Anna Daniels and Strause, Martin and McCue, and Evangelina Dong and Ellie Heberton. Providence Day’s winner was Alli Burt.

SoMeck 7 regional qualifiers

Singles:

  1. Jenna Thompson (South Meck) - Conference Champ
  2. Sylvia Mihailescu (Providence) - Runner-Up
  3. Chloe Castain (South Meck)
  4. Sydney Garceau (Providence)
  5. Sophia Taraboi (Ardrey Kell)
  6. Shannon Levkoitz (Ardrey Kell)
  7. Anaya Mack (Olympic)

Doubles:

  1. Maya Evans / Hannah Gross (Ardrey Kell) - Conference Champs
  2. Alba Eceiza / Camden Wallace (Ardrey Kell) - Runner-Up
  3. Zoe Wojnowich / April Song (Providence)
  4. Araminta Cheek / Ally Avram (South Meck)
  5. Claire Hollowell / Georgia Guertin (South Meck)
  6. Melissa Shenton / Laura Wenger (Providence)
  7. TBD

Girls’ volleyball

(individual set scores in parentheses)

CISAA

Concord Cannon 3, Charlotte Latin 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-8): Kathryn Remmey had nine kills and Blake Tracy totaled 24 assists for Cannon School.

Covenant Day 3, Providence Day 1 (21-25, 28-26, 25-16, 25-18): Olivia Futch led the Lions with 24 kills, one block and six digs.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

West Rowan 3, Statesville 2 (13-25, 14-25, 25-22, 25-18, 6-15): The Falcons clinched at least a tie for the conference title, at 8-2. China Grove Carson is 7-2 and can gain a tie by beating South Iredell on Monday.

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 1 (25-15, 25-9, 21-25, 25-11)

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC

Victory Christian 3, United Faith Christian 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-23)

MAC All-Conference Volleyball

Sidney Bing, Gaston Day

Drew Brown.Gaston Day

Aly DeFrancisco, Gaston Day

Darcy Dodd, Hickory Grove

O’neil Goforth, Gaston Christian

Mia Handlogten, SouthLake Christian

Megan Harding, Westminster Catawba

Lauralee Hurst, Gaston Day

Grace Iannarino, SouthLake Christian

Caroline McGee, Metrolina Christian

Abby Peck, SouthLake Christian

Kennedy Smith, SouthLake Christian

Taylor Smith, Hickory Grove

Caroline Townson, Metrolina Christian

Sedonia Tringali, Gaston Christian

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.

  Comments  