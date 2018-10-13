High School Roundup: Country Day volleyball wins CISAA title

Charlotte Country Day captured one CISAA fall sports championship Friday and gained at least a share of another.
The Buccaneers completed a 10-0 campaign in conference volleyball, sweeping Charlotte Christian 3-0.
Meanwhile, the soccer team downed Concord Cannon School 4-2. That left the Bucs with an 8-2 record. Covenant Day, at 7-2, could tie for the title with a victory Saturday night over Providence Day.
In volleyball, the Bucs won 25-21, 25-15 and 25-16. Zoe Weatherington had 21 kills and eight digs, and Addison Pignetti added 11 digs.
MAC all-conference teams
The Metrolina Athletic Conference has named its all-conference teams in soccer and volleyball.
All-conference soccer players are: Colton Brewer, Justin Farris, Nathan Hoover, Frank Lopez, Davis McBee, Jacob Neely, Brendan Rooney and Lucas Whitesides (Gaston Christian); Corey Chambers, Alonzo Edmond, Andrew Groomes, Ty Owens, Davis Spencer and Max Wright (Gaston Day); Andrew Conner, Isaac Cox and Rodrigo Hernandez (Hickory Grove Christian); Jadan Funderburk (Southlake Christian); Ricky Garcia and Garrison Hankinson (Concord First Assembly); Mason Harris (Indian Trail Metrolina Christian); and Chan Park (Northside Christian).
Volleyball all-conference players are: Sidney Bing, Drew Brown, Aly DeFrancisco and Lauralee Hurst (Gaston Day); Darcy Dogg and Taylor Smith (Hickory Grove Christian); O’Neil Goforth and Sedonia Tringali (Gaston Christian); Mia Handlogten, Grace Iannarino, Abby Peck and Kennedy Smith (Southlake Christian); Megan Harding (Rock Hill Westminster Catawba); and Caroline McGee and Caroline Townson (Indian Trail Metrolina Christian).
Boys’ soccer
WEDNESDAY
I-MECK 4A
Mallard Creek 9, West Charlotte 0
SO MECK 7 4A
West Mecklenburg 5, Berry Academy 1: Cristian Marroquin scored three goals for the Hawks.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
East Mecklenburg 8, Garinger 0: The Eagles led 6-0 at halftime. Walter Gomez scored four times, and Luis Alanis added three scores.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Boone Watauga 3, Hickory 0: Jair Alvarez had two goals and Gabe Highfield a single score, as the Pioneers broke a 0-0 halftime tie with a big second half.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
South Rowan 2, West Davidson 2 (South Rowan won 4-1 on PK’s)
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
R-S Central 6, East Rutherford 3
FRIDAY
CISAA
Charlotte Latin 2, Providence Day 2 (Latin won 4-1 on PK’s): Braden Panther and Kaelan Amin scored for Latin in regulation.
METROLINA ATHLETIC 8
Gaston Christian 4, Gaston Day 0: Gaston Christian outscored Gaston Day 3-0 in the second half and captured the conference tournament championship. Frank Lopez had two goals and an assist, and goalkeeper Austin Helms earned the shutout.
MAC All-Conference Team:
Colten Brewer Gaston Christian
Corey Chambers Gaston Day
Andrew Conner Hickory Grove
Isaac Cox Hickory Grove
Alonzo Edmond Gaston Day
Justin Farris Gaston Christian
Jadan Funderburk SouthLake
Ricky Garcia Concord First Assembly
Andrew Groomes Gaston Day
Garrison Hankinson Concord First Assembly
Mason Harris Metrolina
Rodrigo Hernandez Hickory Grove
Nathan Hoover Gaston Christian
Frank Lopez Gaston Christian
Ricardo Madan Metrolina
David McBee Gaston Christian
Jacob Neely Gaston Christian
Ty Owens Gaston Day
Chan Park Northside
Brendan Rooney Gaston Christian
Davis Spencer Gaston Day
Lucas Whitesides Gaston Christian
Max Wright Gaston Day
NONCONFERENCE
Covenant Day 3, Carmel Christian 2: Luke Engstrom, Heyward Bryan and Benjamin Henderson scored for the victors.
North Lincoln 1, Newton Foard 1
Queens Grant 1, Monroe Central Academy 0: Mario Portillo scored a goal, and Jacob Goodman made 12 saves in earning a shutout for the Stallions.
Girls’ field hockey
Charlotte Latin 2, Charlotte Country Day 0: Grace Crutchfield got the shutout in goal, with Abby Matthews and Caitlin Ahearn scoring the goals.
Myers Park 5, Marvin Ridge 0: Caroline Wick had two goals and an assist, Flynn Cuthbertson added two goals, and Megan Frost added a goal and an assist for the Mustangs.
Girls’ tennis
Covenant Day 8, Providence Day 1: Delaney Martin, Lane Donathan, Meredith Strause, Viktoria McCue and Emery Pikel won in singles for Covenant Day, along with the doubles teams of Anna Daniels and Strause, Martin and McCue, and Evangelina Dong and Ellie Heberton. Providence Day’s winner was Alli Burt.
SoMeck 7 regional qualifiers
Singles:
- Jenna Thompson (South Meck) - Conference Champ
- Sylvia Mihailescu (Providence) - Runner-Up
- Chloe Castain (South Meck)
- Sydney Garceau (Providence)
- Sophia Taraboi (Ardrey Kell)
- Shannon Levkoitz (Ardrey Kell)
- Anaya Mack (Olympic)
Doubles:
- Maya Evans / Hannah Gross (Ardrey Kell) - Conference Champs
- Alba Eceiza / Camden Wallace (Ardrey Kell) - Runner-Up
- Zoe Wojnowich / April Song (Providence)
- Araminta Cheek / Ally Avram (South Meck)
- Claire Hollowell / Georgia Guertin (South Meck)
- Melissa Shenton / Laura Wenger (Providence)
- TBD
Girls’ volleyball
(individual set scores in parentheses)
CISAA
Concord Cannon 3, Charlotte Latin 0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-8): Kathryn Remmey had nine kills and Blake Tracy totaled 24 assists for Cannon School.
Covenant Day 3, Providence Day 1 (21-25, 28-26, 25-16, 25-18): Olivia Futch led the Lions with 24 kills, one block and six digs.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
West Rowan 3, Statesville 2 (13-25, 14-25, 25-22, 25-18, 6-15): The Falcons clinched at least a tie for the conference title, at 8-2. China Grove Carson is 7-2 and can gain a tie by beating South Iredell on Monday.
PAC 1A
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 1 (25-15, 25-9, 21-25, 25-11)
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT ATHLETIC
Victory Christian 3, United Faith Christian 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-23)
MAC All-Conference Volleyball
Sidney Bing, Gaston Day
Drew Brown.Gaston Day
Aly DeFrancisco, Gaston Day
Darcy Dodd, Hickory Grove
O’neil Goforth, Gaston Christian
Mia Handlogten, SouthLake Christian
Megan Harding, Westminster Catawba
Lauralee Hurst, Gaston Day
Grace Iannarino, SouthLake Christian
Caroline McGee, Metrolina Christian
Abby Peck, SouthLake Christian
Kennedy Smith, SouthLake Christian
Taylor Smith, Hickory Grove
Caroline Townson, Metrolina Christian
Sedonia Tringali, Gaston Christian
Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.
Comments