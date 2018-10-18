Prep Football: Shrine Bowl rosters to be announced Sunday

The rosters for the 82nd Shrine Bowl will be announced via Facebook Live on Sunday.
The Shrine Bowl matches the top public school senior football players in North and South Carolina annually. This year’s game is scheduled for Dec. 15 at Wofford.
The 44-man rosters for North and South Carolina will be announced from more than 400 player submissions from the Carolinas.
To watch the selection, visit the Shrine Bowl Facebook page (live@ShrineBowloftheCarolinas) or at twitter.com/shrinebowlncsc
