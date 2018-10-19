Thursday’s Roundup: Providence, Hickory Ridge, Lake Norman win volleyball titles

Providence, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge and Lake Norman won championships Thursday evening in Charlotte-area high school conference volleyball tournaments.
Providence downed Ardrey Kell 3-2 in the SoMeck 7 4A finals, Hickory Ridge swept Myers Park 3-0 in the Southwestern 4A title match, and Lake Norman edged Mallard Creek 3-2 for the I-Meck 4A championship.
Ardrey Kell, which swept the regular-season title with a 12-0 conference record, won the first two sets 25-21, and 25-16. But Providence, the regular-season runner-up at 10-2, followed with 27-25 and 25-22 victories, then took the fifth set 15-13.
For Hickory Ridge, the tournament title was added to a regular-season crown, as the Ragin’ Bulls were 14-0 during the fall campaign. They won by scores of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-22 Thursday.
Lake Norman also was regular-season champ, but Mallard Creek made it close Thursday. The Mavericks took the first set 25-15, Lake Norman rallied for a 25-21 victory, Mallard Creek won 25-14 in the third set, but Lake Norman came back with 25-19 and 15-12 victories. Makenzie Taylor had 26 kills for the champion Wildcats.
Two area stars named NCHSAA statewide athletes of the week
Two Observer-area stars were named N.C. High School Athletic Association statewide athletes of the week.
Mooresville golfer Lauren Martin and Mountain Island Charter football star Elijah Burris won the awards after strong performances last week.
Martin, a senior, led the Blue Devils to an I-MECK 4A conference championship, shooting a low score average of 36 in conference play and was named the I-Meck 4A Women’s Golfer of the Year. During her fifth conference match of the year on October 8th, Martin shot even par 36 to win by ten strokes.
Burris, a junior on the Raptors football team, sparked a 54-24 win over Community School of Davidson last Friday. On homecoming, Burris ran 29 times for 362 yards and six touchdowns. That was the third most single game yards in Gaston County history. Burris has rushed for more than 2,000 yards this season.
Boys’ soccer
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 2, Rocky River 0
SANDHILLS 4A
Raeford Hoke County 2, Pembroke Purnell Swett 1
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
West Caldwell 3, Hickory St. Stephens 2
BIG SOUTH 3A
Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3, Lawndale Burns 0
Gastonia Huss 5, Kings Mountain 3 (OT): The Huskies scored twice in overtime.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
South Iredell 4, West Rowan 0: The Vikings improved to 6-0 in the conference.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Central Cabarrus 2, Concord 1: The Vikings built a 2-0 halftime lead and hung on. They are now 6-1 in the conference, while Concord drops to 4-3.
Concord Cox Mill 4, Concord Jay M. Robinson 2: Connor Moll and Jessie Dancy each had a goal and an assist for the Chargers.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Charlotte Catholic 5, Monroe Parkwood 0
FOOTHILLS 2A
Lenoir Hibriten 3, Morganton Patton 0: The visiting Panthers improved to 10-0, clinching at least a title for the conference title and eliminating Patton (7-3) from the race.
West Iredell 5, Newton Foard 4: A second-half comeback helped West Iredell (9-2) keep its hopes of sharing the conference title alive.
SOUTH FORK 2A
Lincolnton 2, Catawba Bandys 0
North Lincoln 6, West Lincoln 1: Six players scored a goal for the Knights, with Samari Collins and Nathan Brown each notching a goal and an assist.
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
Shelby 6, Forest City Chase 0
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Moore 6, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 1
South Davidson 10, South Stanly 1
NONCONFERENCE
Monroe Central Academy 3, East Rowan 0
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 4, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 0: The Pride scored three times in the second half, taking this meeting of 1A soccer powers.
NCISAA PLAYOFFS
Carmel Christian 4, Asheville School 0 (Class 3A): Carmel Christian advances to a Saturday quarterfinal match at top-seeded Gaston Christian.
Hickory Christian 7, Burlington Christian 1 (Class 2A): Gabriel Walker scored five goals and added two assists for the Knights, and Braden Runyon had two goals and four assists. The Knights travel Saturday to High Point Westchester Country Day in the quarterfinals.
Cross-country
SO MECK 7 4A CHAMPIONSHIPS: The Providence boys and Ardrey Kell girls won conference titles in the meet at McAlpine Greenway Park. In the boys’ race, Providence (28 points) edged Ardrey Kell (32) for the title, followed by South Mecklenburg (82), Berry Academy (118), Olympic (140) and West Mecklenburg (173).
Senior Pace Clark of Providence won the race, in a time of 16:16 over the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course. Ardrey Kell’s Murphy Smith (16:31) and Steven Sobus (16:46) took the next two spots, followed by David Broud (17:04) and Jake Bauman (17:07) of Providence.
Ardrey Kell’s girls finished with 24 points, followed by Providence (45), South Mecklenburg (70), Olympic (117) and West Mecklenburg (139).
Providence freshman Tate Arrington won the race in a time of 19:57. Three seconds behind was Ardrey Kell’s Jenna Thornton, followed by Ardrey Kell’s Giselle Russi (20:31) and Jess Brady (20:42) and South Mecklenburg’s Jordan Cabrol (20:44).
JV football
I-MECK 4A
Hough 37, North Mecklenburg 0
Lake Norman 38, Mooresville 7
SO MECK 7 4A
Ardrey Kell 26, Berry Academy 6
Providence 31, Olympic 28 (OT)
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
Garinger 12, Independence 0
Rocky River 14, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 7
BIG SOUTH 3A
Gastonia Forestview 21, Gastonia Huss 6
Kings Mountain 22, Lawndale Burns 20
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
Statesville 26, South Iredell 18 (OT)
West Rowan 20, North Iredell 0
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord 18, Central Cabarrus 0
Concord Jay M. Robinson 18, Concord Cox Mill 14
Kannapolis Brown 28, Northwest Cabarrus 0
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Charlotte Catholic 35, Monroe Parkwood 14
Marvin Ridge 10, Weddington 7
Unionville Piedmont 62, Monroe 49
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 21, Indian Trail Sun Valley 20
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Salisbury 42, East Davidson 0
South Rowan 28, Lexington 20
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Anson County 14, Monroe Central Academy 6
Mount Pleasant 36, Marshville Forest Hills 6
SOUTH FORK 2A
Catawba Bandys 20, West Lincoln 14
Lincolnton 24, Lake Norman Charter 6
Maiden 40, East Lincoln 8
Girls’ field hockey
NCISAA PLAYOFFS
Charlotte Country Day 2, Providence Day 0: The second seed Buccanners got two goals from Mary Thompson Charloebois and advanced to Tuesday’s state semifinal match against the winner of Friday’s Cary Christian-Cary Academy match. Country Day outshot Providence Day 13-3, and Chargers’ goalie Annie Marcheson made 11 saves.
Charlotte Latin 9, Raleigh St. Mary’s 0: The top-seeded Hawks earned a berth in Tuesday’s state semifinals, with Mary Pease scoring three goals and Abby Matthews and Caroline Juckett each adding two. Charlotte Latin will face the winner of Friday’s Raleigh Ravenscroft-Durham Academy match in the semis.
Girls’ tennis
NCISAA PLAYOFFS
Charlotte Latin 5, Covenant Day 1 (Class 4A quarterfinals) Nina and Ella Lavelle and Anya Nesmelova won in singles for the Hawks, along with the doubles teams of Choe Floyd and Nina Lavelle, and Kate Coppage and Nesmelova. Covenant Day’s winner was the doubles team of Paget Barlow and Maddie Cochrane. Latin, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, will be home Tuesday in the state semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Greensboro Day-Raleigh Ravenscroft match.
Girls’ volleyball
(individual set scores in parentheses)
BIG SOUTH 3A
(tournament finals)
Kings Mountain 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0 (25-12, 25-23, 25-18)
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
(tournament semifinals)
China Grove Carson 3, North Iredell 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-19)
South Iredell 3, West Rowan 2 (25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 23-26, 15-13)
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
(tournament finals)
Concord Cox Mill 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-20)
ROCKY RIVER 2A
(tournament finals)
West Stanly 3, Mount Pleasant 2 (25-27, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22, 15-12): Mount Pleasant had won the regular-season title.
SOUTH FORK 2A
(tournament finals)
Maiden 3, East Lincoln 1 (25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22): In the regular season, East Lincoln finished first, at 13-1, with Maiden second at 12-2.
All-conference team: Toni Laney, Lilly Underwood (Catawba Bandys); Bethany Owens (East Lincoln); Zoe Panizza, Annie Thomas, Alicia Bush (Lake Norman Charter); Zoe Huffman, Easton Finger, Gracie Underwood (Maiden); Sheridan Farris (North Lincoln); Brogan Heavner (West Lincoln).
Player of the Year: Zoe Huffman (Maiden); Coach of the Year: Jon Huffman (Maiden).
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
(tournament finals)
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, South Stanly 1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21)
REGULAR SEASON
Marvin Ridge 3, Charlotte Catholic 0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-11): The Mavericks won the Southern Carolina 3A crown, finishing 14-0. Catholic was second, at 12-2.
Monroe Parkwood 3, Pageland Central 0
Weddington 3, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2
SOUTHFORK All-CONFERENCE TEAM
Lake Norman Charter
Hope Curtis
Liberty Harris
West Lincoln
Mattie Wyant
Newton-Conover
Allison White
Lincolnton
Emily Shain
Coach of The Year
Stacy Possert
East Lincoln
Hailey Buchanan
Morgan Edwards
Evelyn Kinsch
Gabby Leach
Maiden
Faith Herman
Abbey Smith
Lauren Xayavong
North Lincoln
Aidyn Cada
Chelsea Stegal
Bandys
Emma Dutka
Shi Pope
Player of The Year
Hailey Buchanan
NCISAA PLAYOFFS
Carmel Christian 3, Hickory Grove Christian 0 (Class 3A) (25-7, 25-9, 25-18): Gaylen Allen had 28 assists for Carmel Christian, which will visit Asheville Christian in a Saturday quarterfinal match.
Providence Day 3, Covenant Day 1 (Class 4A) (16-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-20): The fourth-seeded Chargers will travel to No. 1 seed North Raleigh Christian in Tuesday’s state semifinals.
Southlake Christian 3, Forsyth Country Day 1 (Class 3A): The Eagles’ next match will be a Saturday quarterfinal at Greensboro Caldwell Academy.
