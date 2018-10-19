Jay Edwards’ Featured Athletes: Country Day soccer star strikes gold

Charlotte Observer Boys’ Athletes of the Week
Walker Gillespie, Charlotte Country Day Soccer: Walker Gillespie has had a lot of big games for the Charlotte Country Day soccer team over the last four years.
But the Bucs’ senior forward was at his best in the final week of the regular season (Oct. 8-12), scoring seven goals in three games to help the Charlotte Country Day (13-5, 8-2) to three straight victories.
Gillespie started his week with a senior night performances for the ages against rival Providence Day, Oct. 9.
Trailing 1-0 with less than 20 minutes to play in the second half, Gillespie exploded for three goals in a 14-minute span to turn a deficit into a 4-1 Charlotte Country Day win for himself and 10 other Bucs’ classmates.
The next day, Gillespie was at it again with two goals to spark a 6-1 road over rival, Charlotte Christian.
A few days later, Gillespie struck again with two goals, including the game-winner in a 4-2 victory at Cannon School.
In his the final week of the regular in his high school career, Gillespie tallied seven goals and an assist in three wins.
He has 24 goals and six assists this season.
“To have seven goals in three big wins in the last week of the regular season in your senior year, you really couldn’t have scripted it any better,” said Charlotte Country Day soccer coach, Dustin Swinehart, now in his sixth year as the Bucs’ head coach. “Walker (Gillespie) has played at an elite level all season, but this final week (three games) he was even better.”
Said Gillespie: “I have felt a great sense of urgency all season as a senior. But I think all 11 seniors on this team feel the same way. We’ve been through a lot together over the last four years. This year, every time we take the field there’s more emotion, we all play for our teammates.”
While Gillespie is close with all of his teammates, especially the senior class, he literally has two brothers on the Charlotte Country team, including his twin brother, center back Richard Gillespie and outside midfielder, sophomore Harrison Gillespie. The brotherly bond has made this season even more special for entire family.
Gillespie says the entire, Charlotte Country soccer team is like a family.
“This team is closer than any team I’ve played for (at Charlotte Country Day), and it’s all about the team camaraderie for all of us,” Gillespie said. “I wouldn’t have accomplished without my teammates. We all play for each other.”
Charlotte Country Day has had a lot of success in the last four years, finishing as NCISAA 3A state runner-up in 2015, while losing in the NCISAA state semifinals each of the past two years.
For the Bucs’ senior class that makes this season all the more meaningful as they hope to finish their careers by winning what has been an elusive state championship.
“We set a couple goals at the beginning of the year, and the last one was to win a state championship,” Coach Swinehart said. “…This team, especially the seniors, have felt the weight of winning a championship, because we’ve been close a few times. Right now, that weight feels good. This is our time to prove we can compete for a (state) championship.”
Chase and Logan Gilley, East Lincoln Soccer: The East Lincoln twin brothers combined for all four goals in 4-1 win over archrival Lincolnton (Oct. 8)to keep the Mustangs (15-2, 8-1 in the South Fork 2A conference) in first-place in the league standing with two weeks to go in the regular season.
Chase Gilley, a junior, continues to rewrite the record books with 33 goals this season, after setting the school record with 28 goals as a sophomore last year.
However, Logan Gilley, is right on his twin brothers’ heels with 31 goals, and will challenge his twin brother for the school-record.
East Lincoln has won nine of their last 10 games with the only loss coming in a 4-3 double overtime loss to Newton Conover, Oct. 1.
Jonathan Flores, South Mecklenburg Soccer: The South Mecklenburg senior scored a career-best five goals in the Sabres’ 9-0 win over West Mecklenburg, Oct. 8.
Flores, who has 10 goals in the last three games, has helped South Mecklenburg (12-3-1 overall) stay in 1st-place in the SoMeck7 conference standings with a perfect 8-0 league record.
Flores has 12 goals and one assist this season.
Alijah Miller, Arborbrook Christian Soccer: The Arborbrook Christian freshman finished a historic season with 43 goals and 13 assists in the Falcons’ first ever season as a varsity team.
Miller had four goals and two assists in Arborbrook Christian’s 7-2 win in the Charlotte Area Christian Athletic Association’s tournament semifinal win over First Assembly Christian, Oct. 9.
Three days later, Miller came up with a goal in the Falcons 5-2 win over Grace Academy in the CACAA tournament championship game.
Arborbrook Christian (11-6-2) won the CACAA title in their first year as a varsity program with a roster that includes one seventh-grader, one eighth-grader and one senior with the rest of the team being freshmen.
Tyrese Blake, Northwest Cabarrus Football: The Northwest Cabarrus junior running back exploded for 268 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries to help the Trojans beat previously unbeaten rival Central Cabarrus 33-13 to keep their perfect record intact (8-0, 2-0 in the South Piedmont conference (SPC).
Blake averaged 8.9 yards per carry in the showdown for first-place in the SPC with Central Cabarrus.
Blake has rushed for 1,282 yards and 20 touchdowns (18 rushing, one receiving, one kick return) on 127 carries this season.
James Shipley, Weddington Football: The Weddington senior continues to show his big play abilities for the Warriors as he returned two punts for touchdowns in only a quarter and a half of play to lead his team to a 49-0 win at Parkwood Oct. 12.
Shipley returned punts of 68 and 57 yards in the Parkwood victory, and has scored five touchdowns in the last two games.
Shipley has nine touchdowns this season, including five touchdown receptions, three punt returns for scores, and 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Shipley has 30 catches for 366 yards, 10 punt returns for 306 yards (30.6-yard average per return) and three kickoff returns for 123 yards (41-yard average per return) for Weddington (7-1, 3-1 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC).
Isiah Hall, Sun Valley Football: The Sun Valley senior wide receiver had his best game of the season with eight catches for 170 yards to help the Spartans to a critical, 25-20 SCC victory over Monroe, Oct. 12.
Hall has 31 catches for 605 yards and nine touchdowns this season for Sun Valley (6-2, 2-2 in the SCC).
Elijah Burris, Mountain Island Charter Football: The Mountain Island Charter junior running back rushed for a career-high 362 yards and six touchdowns on 29 carries to help the Raptors to a 54-24 win over Community School of Davidson, Oct. 12.
Burris eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark and now has 2,069 yards and 26 touchdowns on 138 carries with three regular season games left to play.
Burris has an offer from University of North Carolina and has interest from Appalachian State, East Carolina, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, according to Mountain Island Charter football coach, Robert Washington.
Jai Rorie, Forest Hills Football: The Forest Hills’ senior quarterback helped the Yellow Jackets to their second win of the season, going 20-for-21 for 276 yards passing and three touchdowns in their 55-7 win over East Montgomery, Oct. 12.
Rorie is 120-for-221 for 1,447 yards passing and 12 touchdowns for Forest Hills (2-6, 1-1 in the Rocky River conference) this season.
E.J. Threatt, Central Pageland Cross Country: The Central Pageland sophomore set two school records on back-to-back days last week on the course.
Threatt first won the Chesterfield County Championship (5K) at McBee High, running a school-record 16:44.57.
The next day, Threatt set the school record in the three-mile, running a 16:33.00 to win the race at North Central High.
Mason Thomas, Northwestern Cross Country: The Northwestern sophomore ran a personal-best 16:44 to win the Bob Jenkins’ York County Cross Country (5K) Championship on his home course (at Northwestern), Oct. 13.
Thomas’ York County title run was nearly eight second faster than his previous career record.
Thomas was also runner-up at the Trojan Invitational, Sept. 1.
Kelley Topiwala, Carmel Christian Golf: The Carmel Christian sophomore had another big week on the golf course.
Topiwala started off her week shooting an even par 36 to earn co-medalist honors and lead her Carmel Christian team to victory in a tri-match with Christ the King and Davidson Day at Skybrook Golf Club in Huntersville, Oct. 11.
Three days later, Topiwala won the TYGA Championship at Colonial Country Club in Thomasville, firing a final day 67, the best score of her career to date. Topiwala’s 67 included seven birdies, three bogeys and eight pars.
Topiwala is ranked No. 15 in the state, according to the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).
Kallie Pavlish, Charlotte Catholic Golf: The Charlotte Catholic junior shot a one-under par 71 to win the SCC girls’ golf tournament championship in the rain at Monroe Country Club, Oct. 9.
Pavlish, the SCC player of the year, had four birdies, a bogey and a double bogey in her round.
Pavlish, also the regular season SCC champion, averages a 36.5 per nine holes this season. She is ranked No. 66 in the state, according to the TYGA.
The Charlotte Catholic girls’ golf team also won the SCC team title this season by one shot.
Elizabeth Lohbauer, Cox Mill: The Cox Mill sophomore shot a two-over par 74 to win the medalist honors at the South Piedmont conference (SPC) tournament at the Tradition, Oct. 8.
Lohbauer, who also earned SPC player of the year honors last week, had three birdies and 11 pars in her round.
Lohbauer, who averages a 38.3 per nine holes this season, also led Cox Mill to the SPC team conference title this season. Lohbauer is ranked No. 67 in the state, according to the TYGA.
Mirabella Calabrase, Cannon School Golf: The Cannon School senior shot the best nine-hole score of her high school career, a 39, on the back-nine at River Run Country Club to help the Cougars to a 22-shot victory over Providence Day, Oct. 9.
Cannon School golf coach, Pat Whisenant, says Calabrase is “the most improved player on the 2018 team and that no one works harder on her game.”
Whisenant notes she Calabrase, No. 89 in the state, according to the TYGA, also hopes to play college golf.
Maggie Gehrig, Charlotte Catholic Tennis: The Charlotte Catholic freshman finished the regular season with a 32-2 record (17-1 singles; 15-1 doubles) for the Cougars.
Gehrig was undefeated at No. 3 singles this season with her only loss coming to Marvin Ridge freshman Avery Sager at No. 2 singles in a three-set tiebreaker, Oct. 4.
Gehrig finished as SCC tournament singles’ runner-up to her teammate, defending 3A state singles’ champion, Rose Kenny, Oct. 9.
Gehrig now moves onto the 3A Midwest Regionals, where she will compete in singles in Concord, Oct. 19-20.
She will also look to help the Charlotte Catholic girls’ tennis team defend their 3A state championship after the Cougars finished the regular season a perfect 19-0 (14-0 in the SCC).
Zoe Weatherington, Charlotte Country Day Volleyball: The Charlotte Country Day senior had another big week to help the Bucs’ volleyball team clinch the CISAA conference title.
Weatherington started her week with 25 kills, 17 digs and eight aces in a 3-1 victory at rival, Providence Day, Oct. 9.
Two days later, Weatherington had 21 kills and eight digs in a 3-0 win at rival, Charlotte Christian.
Weatherington, a University of Utah commit, has 344 kills, 165 digs, 49 aces and 32 blocks this season for a Charlotte County Day (17-2, 10-0 in the CISAA) that won 15 straight games to end the regular season.
Michelle Thao, Fred T. Foard Volleyball: The Fred T. Foard sophomore led the Tigers to win over East Burke and West Iredell as they clinched the Northwest Foothills’ 2A regular season conference title last week.
Thao started her week with nine kills and 11 digs in a 3-0 win over East Burke, Oct. 8.
Two days later, Thao came up huge with 24 kills and 25 digs in a 3-2 at West Iredell to clinch the Northwest Foothills’ 2A title.
Thao has 210 kills, 180 digs and 41 aces for a Fred T. Foard squad (19-2, 12-0 in the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference) has won 12 straight and won their first conference title since 2008.
Katie Pou, Nation Ford Cross Country: The Nation Ford sophomore won the Bob Jenkins’ York County Cross Country Championship Oct. 13.
Pou ran an 18:40 to win the York County title, 1:49 better than the rest of the field.
Pou also won the Hare and Hounds Invitational, Sept. 22 and the Eye Opener Classic, Sept. 1 this season.
Pou was runner-up at the Wendy’s Invitational, Oct. 6, where she ran a season-best, 18:21.72, also the best girls’ 5K run in the state this season, according to scrunners.com.
Lake Norman Charter Girls’ Cross Country Team: The Lake Norman Charter girls’ cross country team won the N.C. Runners’ Elite Invitational, Championship Division, team title, Oct. 13.
Coach Craig Zamiara and the Knights were led by sophomore, Abby Farris, who ran a 19:40.20 to finish 3rd-place individually.
Lake Norman Charter junior, Monique Gandy (12th-place), freshman, Megan Wozniak (17th-place), junior, Anna Gartner (23rd-place), and freshman, Sophie Powers (42nd-place), also helped the Knights to victory.
** Information published today includes statistics through October 13th.
