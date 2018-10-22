Providence Day-Christian among Charlotte Observer prep football games of the week

Top Charlotte-area high school football games this week:
Charlotte Latin (5-4, 0-2 Big South) at Charlotte Country Day (5-4, 0-2), Friday, 7 p.m.: The two private school rivals meet with each looking for a first league victory in their regular-season finale. Latin beat Country Day 33-0 to win the 2017 N.C. Division II championship. Country Day has won two conference games, both against Providence Day, since the 2014 season and has lost six league games in a row, when the Bucs were outscored 255-70.
Myers Park (7-1, 3-1 Southwestern 4A) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-3, 4-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Both teams are chasing league-leading Butler (6-2, 4-0). Porter Ridge has won three straight, averaging 45.3 points in the streak.
Providence Day (5-4, 2-0 Big South) at Charlotte Christian (8-0, 2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.: The Big South championship game is a replay of the 2017 N.C. Independent Schools Division I state final, which Christian won 47-21. Christian has allowed just 14 points all season. Providence Day comes off a 21-14 loss to Arden Christ School (8-1).
Concord Cox Mill (7-2, 3-0 South Piedmont 3A) at Central Cabarrus (8-1, 2-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Central Cabarrus needs to beat Cox Mill Friday and then hope Cox Mill — which has won four straight games — can beat Northwest Cabarrus (9-0, 3-0) on Nov. 2. That would get Cox Mill a share of the league title.
Morganton Freedom (8-1, 5-0) at Boone Watauga (9-0, 5-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.: Freedom has won eight straight games and has a chance to win the league championship. And Freedom (424 points for, 92 points against) has had a very similar season result to Watauga (403 points for, 95 points against). This one could be high scoring.
