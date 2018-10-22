A pair of Cabarrus County schools take first day leads in prep girls golf finals

A pair of Cabarrus County schools took first day leads in two high school girls golf state championships Monday.
Concord Cannon School sophomore Amanda Sambach shot a N.C. Independent Schools championship record 64 to take a commanding first day lead at the state championship golf tournament Monday.
Sambach shot a score of 8-under on the par 72 course at Whispering Pines’ Pines’ course.
Sambach, a University of Virginia commit, led the Cannon team to an even par team score of 216. Heading into the final day of the event Tuesday, Cannon School has a 42-shot lead.
▪ Concord Cox Mill took a two-shot lead over Rockingham County in the public school 3A meet. Cox Mill shot a first-day 246. Rockingham was at 248, just ahead of Northern Guilford (249) and Weddington (261).
Individually, Asheville’s Ana Tsioros shot a 2-under 70 at Longleaf Golf and Country Club, taking a 3-shot lead over Hickory’s Anna McDonald.
▪ In the 4A meet, Pinecrest shot a 232 first-day team total, two shots better than Pfafftown Reagan (234). Ardrey Kell (257) was in seventh place.
Individually, Holly Spring’s Marcia Atwood shot a 2-over 72 at Pinehurst No. 3 to take a two-shot lead over Pinecrest’s Jaclyn Kenzel. Hough’s Chloe Pittman (77) was sixth.
▪ Richmond Senior’s Hailey Miller made a hole in one on the par 3, 166-yard 8th hole. It was the first in the championship since the 2016 3A tournament, when Weddington’s Joyce Zhang aced the par 3 11th at Longleaf Golf and Country Club.
▪ In the 1A/2A finals, Raleigh Charter (275) had a three-shot lead over Meisenheimer Gray Stone Day. Lenoir Hibriten is third.
First Flight’s Katherine Schuster shot a 4-under 68 at Foxfire Resort to grab a six shot lead on Forbush’s Mallor Fobes.
NCHSAA First Day Results
Comments