Charlotte Latin, 2 Gaston Co. Schools reach NCISAA soccer semis

Charlotte Latin and a pair of Gaston County schools have reached Tuesday’s semifinals of the state’s private school soccer playoffs.
Charlotte Latin, seeded sixth in Class 4A, advanced with a penalty-kick shootout victory over Charlotte Country Day on Saturday.
Gaston Christian moved along in the 3A playoffs with a 3-0 shutout of Carmel Christian on Saturday.
And in 2A, Gaston Day will play in a Tuesday semifinal after dispatching Winston-Salem Salem Baptist 5-0.
Semifinals also are set for Tuesday in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association’s volleyball, tennis and field hockey playoffs for girls.
Boys’ soccer
4A PLAYOFFS
Charlotte Latin 1, Charlotte Country Day 1 (Latin wins 4-2 on PK’s): The Hawks’ Parker Nielsen and Country Day’s Walker Gillespie scored in regulation. Charlotte Latin will travel to second-seeded Raleigh Ravenscroft in the semifinals.
High Point Wesleyan 3, Providence Day 1: The Chargers finished the season 8-10, losing in the quarterfinals to the defending state champions.
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (GA) 2, Covenant Day 0: Covenant Day finished 15-5.
Raleigh Ravenscroft 8, Concord Cannon 1: Cannon School closed out a 10-9 season.
3A PLAYOFFS
Gaston Christian 3, Carmel Christian 0: Goalkeeper Austin Helms made six saves in registering the shutout. Gaston Christian, the fourth seed, travels to top-seeded Wilmington Coastal Christian in the semifinals. Jacob Neely had two goals and Frank Lopez two assists in the quarterfinal triumph.
2A PLAYOFFS
Gaston Day 5, Winston-Salem Salem Baptist 0: Max Wright scored three goals, and Davis Spencer had two assists, as No. 2 seed Gaston Day moved to a home semifinal match against sixth-seeded Wayne Country Day. Gaston Day goalkeeper Corey Chambers got his 11th shutout of the season.
Westchester Country Day 4, Hickory Christian 2: Gabriel Walker and Will Lehman scored for Hickory Christian, which finished 14-4.
1A PLAYOFFS
Raleigh Neuse Christian 6, Mooresville Woodlawn 1: The Trailblazers, who finished 10-6, were outscored 4-1 in the second half.
Girls’ volleyball
(individual set scores in parentheses)
4A PLAYOFFS
Charlotte Country Day 3, High Point Wesleyan 1 (25-14, 25-15, 25-27, 25-18): Second-seeded Country Day will face sixth seed Durham Academy at home in the semifinals. Addison Pignetti had 20 digs and two aces, and Kayla Spangler had 39 assists, 12 digs, two aces and four kills against High Point Wesleyan.
Durham Academy 3, Concord Cannon 2 (25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 22-25, 15-6): Cannon School rallied from a 2-0 set deficit but fell in the fifth set, finishing the season 15-5.
Providence Day 3, Covenant Day 1 (16-25, 25-18, 28-26, 25-20): Providence Day, 12-12 and the fourth seed, travels to No. 1 seed North Raleigh Christian in the semifinals. Covenant Day finished 11-15.
3A PLAYOFFS
Asheville Christian 3, Carmel Christian 1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-17, 25-20): Carmel Christian finished 14-5.
Greensboro Caldwell Academy 3, Southlake Christian 1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13): The Eagles took the first set but then lost three straight. They finished 26-3 on the season.
2A PLAYOFFS
Davidson Day 3, Wayne Country Day 0: The Patriots, 25-2 and seeded second, will host Fayetteville Freedom Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals.
Fayetteville Freedom Christian 3, Hickory Christian 0 (25-20, 25-11, 28-26): Freedom Christian, seeded sixth, upset the No. 3 seed. Hickory Christian finished 16-5.
Gaston Day 3, Burlington Christian 0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-16): Gaston Day, 21-8 and the No. 1 seed, will host fourth seed Statesville Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinals. Lauralee Hurst had 15 kills and Sidney Bing 25 assists in the victory over Burlington Christian.
Statesville Christian 3, Hickory University Christian 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-19): Statesville Christian, now 16-11, got 13 kills and two aces from Alessandra Sendler.
1A PLAYOFFS
Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 3, Mooresville Woodlawn 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-17): The Trailblazers finished the season 9-8.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
China Grove Carson 3, South Iredell 1 (25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15): The Cougars captured the conference tournament championship Saturday.
