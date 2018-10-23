Golf State Finals: Carmel Christian, Cannon School win NCISAA state championships

Two area schools won N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association golf state championships Tuesday.
Concord Cannon School repeated as Division I champions with a 1-under team score over two days. Amanda Sambach shot 9-under and repeated as medalist.
▪ In Division II, Carmel Christian shot a 2-day team total of 501. Carmel won a title in its first year of fielding a team.
Cape Fear Academy was runner-up with a 523.
Carmel Christian was led in scoring by Kelley Topiwala (77-73), Bethany Welch (89-86), and Annalise Dale (89-87). Sarah Gilbert rounded out Carmel’s team. Kelley, Bethany, and Annalise also made the All-State team.
NCHSAA Finals
Winston-Salem Reagan won the N.C. 4A state title Tuesday and Reagan’s Sasha Hayes won the individual title with a 4-over-144. She was six shots clear of Pinecrest’s Mara Hirtle.
Hough’s Chloe Pittman finished seventh, Myers Park’s Audrey Nelson and Mooresville’s Lauren Martin was tied for eighth.
In the team race, Ardrey Kell was tied for eighth.
▪ Rockingham County trailed Concord Cox Mill by a stroke heading into the final day of the NCHSAA 3A finals. Rockingham shot a team-total of 245 on day 2 to win by 13 shots.
Cox Mill finished in a tie for second with Northern Guilford. Martin Ridge was fourth, Weddington fifth, Charlotte Catholic was eighth and East Rowan was tied for 10th.
▪ Gray Stone Day won the 1A/2A title by 10 shots over Raleigh Charter. Lake Norman Charter was fourth, Lenoir Hibriten was fifth and Maiden was No. 7
Individually, First Flight’s Katherine Schuster shot a two-day 139 to win the title. Gray Stone Day’s Lauren Denhard (158) was fourth, Maiden’s Kayla Yang was seventh, East Lincoln’s Sophia Lailberte was eighth. Newton-Conover’s Camryn Camp was tied for ninth.
NCHSAA RESULTS
The Raiders rode Hayes’ performance to the title, holding off Pinecrest by six shots and combining for a 38-over 458 two-round total. Reagan entered the final round trailing Pinecrest by two shots overall. Morgan Ketchum put up a 14-over 154 for the Raiders to finish sixth overall. Teammate Mary Slade White was just six shots behind her with a 20-over 160 to wind up in a tie for 13th.
Second place Pinecrest’s low rounds came from Hirtle who fired a 10-over 150 to finish in second. Jaclyn Kenzel and Lorin Wagler added scores of 151 and 163, respectively, to help the Patriots post 44-over 464 for the tournament.
