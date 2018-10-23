Hough wins I-Meck soccer; Myers Park suffers 1st loss

Hough clinched its eighth straight conference boys’ soccer championship Monday evening, but another Charlotte-area league race was knotted when Indian Trail Porter Ridge handed Myers Park its first loss of the season.
Hough downed Mallard Creek 1-0, giving the Huskies an 11-1 record in the I-Meck 4A. Lake Norman and Vance each won Monday evening, but the two teams are 8-4.
In the Southwestern 4A, Porter Ridge stunned host Myers Park with a penalty-kick shootout victory. The victorious Pirates are now 12-1 in the conference, with Myers Park at 11-1. Porter Ridge finishes league play Wednesday with a home match against Harrisburg Hickory Ridge. Myers Park plays Thursday at Independence and then hosts Butler on Monday.
Busy day ahead in playoffs
Tuesday is a very busy day for state playoffs.
It’s the final-four round of the private-school competition, with N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association semifinals in boys’ soccer, volleyball, girls’ tennis and field hockey.
The public schools also are busy, with the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s quarterfinal round of girls’ tennis and the opening round of volleyball.
Meanwhile, the second of two days in both the public and private school state golf championships are under way.
Featured performers
Graham Dotson (Indian Trail Porter Ridge soccer): Dotson got the decisive goal as the Pirates won 5-4 in penalty kicks against previously undefeated Myers Park.
Aydan Kelly (Hickory soccer): Kelly’s two goals helped the Red Tornadoes beat Alexander Central 3-1, keeping Hickory in a first-place Northwestern 3A-4A tie with Boone Watauga.
Amanda Sambach (Concord Cannon golf): Sambach shot an opening-round 64 in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament at Country Club of Whispering Pines. Her round help Cannon School build a huge lead in the team race.
Boys’ soccer
I-MECK 4A
Hough 1, Mallard Creek 0: The Huskies clinched the league title on Senior Night, and senior Tyler Emmerling scored the goal on an assist from senior Matt DaCosta. Goalkeeper Caden Johnson, a sophomore, got the shutout.
Lake Norman 3, Hopewell 2: The Wildcats built a 3-0 halftime lead and hung on.
Mooresville 7, West Charlotte 0
Vance 2, North Mecklenburg 1: Isai Mejia and Geovany Maldonado scored for Vance.
SO MECK 7 4A
Olympic 6, Harding 2: Sam Fuentes got a pair of goals for Olympic.
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
Butler 3, Garinger 1: Jacob Dabrowiak’s two goals and a single tally by Luke Siu lifted the Bulldogs.
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1, East Mecklenburg 1 (Hickory Ridge won 4-3 on PK’s)
Independence 1, Rocky River 0: Ro Lian scored the Patriot goal, and Adam Ali got the shutout in goal.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1, Myers Park 1 (Porter Ridge won 5-4 on PK’s): After a 1-1 regulation in which Carter Hensley scored for the Mustangs, the Pirates won in overtime. Graham Dotson got the fifth and decisive penalty kick for the victors. Myers Park had won its first 16 matches of the season. Porter Ridge is 20-2, with a season-opening loss to Charlotte Catholic and a setback last month to Myers Park.
SANDHILLS 4A
Fayetteville Britt 1, Scotland County 0
Fayetteville Seventy-First 3, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0
Lumberton 2, Raeford Hoke County 1
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
Boone Watauga 8, Morganton Freedom 0: The Pioneers ran their conference record to 11-2, good for a tie with Hickory and barely ahead of West Caldwell (10-3). Watauga’s conference finale is home against West Caldwell on Wednesday.
Hickory 3, Alexander Central 1: The Red Tornadoes improved to 11-2 and can win at least a tie for the conference title by beating Hickory St. Stephens (3-10) on Wednesday. Aydan Kelly scored two goals and Brayden Rowland added a goal in Monday’s match.
West Caldwell 2, McDowell 1: Ivan Aguilar and Francesco Gonzales scored for West Caldwell, keeping its title hopes alive. West Caldwell can tie for the championship if it beats Watauga on Wednesday, while Hickory loses to St. Stephens.
BIG SOUTH 3A
Gastonia Ashbrook 3, North Gaston 2: The Green Wave improved to 10-2 in the conference and can clinch a title tie by winning Wednesday at cross-town rival Huss.
Gastonia Forestview 5, Kings Mountain 0: The Jaguars are now 9-3 in the conference.
Gastonia Huss 5, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0: The Huskies improved to 7-0 at home, and that’s where they’ll face first-place Ashbrook on Wednesday.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
South Iredell 3, North Iredell 0: The Vikings improved to 8-0, clinching at least a tie for the championship. North Iredell fell to 6-2.
West Rowan 3, China Grove Carson 0: Jose Guerrero, Esteban Trujillo and Edwin Roman scored for the Falcons, and goalkeeper Jose Elizalde got the shutout.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord 4, Northwest Cabarrus 0
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Charlotte Catholic 8, Monroe 0: It was Senior Night at Catholic, with senior Edafe Evive scoring a goal and adding an assist and senior Chance Baughman adding a goal. Monroe upset the Cougars last month, in what has been Catholic’s only conference loss this season. The Cougars, 12-1 in conference, travel to 11-1 Marvin Ridge at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Marvin Ridge 9, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: The Mavericks are 11-1 and finish with home matches Thursday against Catholic and Tuesday against Waxhaw Cuthbertson.
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1, Monroe Parkwood 0: Brendan Sroczynski got the shutout in goal for the Cavaliers, while Kyle Lunski scored the goal.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 3, South Rowan 1
Ledford 3, East Davidson 0
Lexington 7, West Davidson 1
Midway Oak Grove 1, Thomasville 0
Salisbury 2, North Davidson 1: The Hornets clinched the conference championship, improving to 14-1-1 with two matches remaining. Salisbury has won seven straight matches.
FOOTHILLS 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill 3, Valdese Draughn 0
Lenoir Hibriten 0, Newton Foard 0 (Hibriten won 5-3 on PK’s): Hibriten improved to 11-0 in the conference, clinching the Foothils 2A title and winning its 16th in a row. But the Panthers needed penalty kicks to subdue the Tigers.
Morganton Patton 5, East Burke 2
ROCKY RIVER 2A
Marshville Forest Hills 1, East Montgomery 0: The visiting Yellow Jackets avenged a 3-2 loss Sept. 24 to East Montgomery and created a two-way tie for first place. Each team is 7-2 with one match remaining.
SOUTH FORK 2A
Catawba Bandys 4, Lake Norman Charter 1
East Lincoln 5, West Lincoln 0: The Mustangs improved to 11-1 in the conference, remaining in first place.
Lincolnton 5, North Lincoln 3
Newton-Conover 6, Maiden 1: The Red Devils are now 11-1-1 in the conference and play their final match Wednesday at home against East Lincoln.
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
East Gaston 5, R-S Central 4
Forest City Chase 2, Belmont South Point 1: Chase won it with a goal in the final 10 minutes.
Shelby 7, East Rutherford 0: The Golden Lions clinched the conference championship, improving to 9-0.
PAC 1A
Community School of Davidson 9, Mooresville Carolina International 0: The Spartans clinched the conference title, improving to 13-0.
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 0: The Pride got three goals and an assist from Colton Cox.
Monroe Union Academy 8, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0: The Cardinals scored seven goals in the second half. Gaston Moise had three goals and an assist, and Hayden Brown had four assists.
Queens Grant 6, Mooresville Bradford Prep 0: Mario Portillo scored two goals and added an assist for the Stallions. Goalkeeper Jacob Goodman played 73 minutes and got credit for the shutout, with Noah Caldwell spending the final seven minutes in goal.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Lincoln Charter 11, Cherryville 1: The Eagles remained tied with Thomas Jefferson Academy for the league lead, at 8-1, with one match left.
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 4, Bessemer City 1: The Gryphons improved to 8-1 in league play.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Moore 11, South Stanly 0
West Montgomery 9, North Stanly 1
NCISAA golf finals
Concord Cannon (Division 1) and Carmel Christian (Division 2) take the lead, entering the final day of the private school girls’ golf championships at Country Club of Whispering Pines, near Pinehurst.
Cannon School is the runaway leader, with a team score of 216 – 42 shots better than second-place Raleigh Ravenscroft after the first round. Trailing are Charlotte Latin (259), Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (265), Providence Day (275) and High Point Wesleyan (290).
Cannon School freshman Amanda Sambach blistered the field, shooting a 64. That was 12 strokes better than second-place Sophie Holland and Muskan Uppal of Cannon School and Alexis Sudijianto of Latin.
In Division 2, Carmel Christian shot a 255, with Wayne Country Day (264) and Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (266) trailing. Kelly Topiwala of Carmel Christian shot a 77, good for second place in the medalist race.
NCHSAA finals
Class 4A: Southern Pines Pinecrest took the opening-round lead with a team score of 232. Pfafftown Reagan (234) is second, with Ardrey Kell (257) in seventh place.
Leading in the medalist race at Pinehurst No. 3 is Maria Atwood of Holly Springs, with a two-over-par 72. Hough’s Chloe Pittman shot a 77, for sixth place. Also in the top 20 were Ardrey Kell’s Hannah Lindemann (80, 11th place); Myers Park’s Audrey Nelson (81, tied for 12th); Mooresville’s Lauren Martin (82, tied for 16th); Ardrey Kell’s Shea Smith (83, tied for 19th); and Richmond Senior’s Hailey Miller (also an 83).
Class 3A: Concord Cox Mill shot a 246, for a two-stroke lead over three-time defending champion Wentworth Rockingham County. Weddington (261, fourth place), Marvin Ridge (263, fifth), Charlotte Catholic (283, eighth), and East Rowan (295, 10th) were trailing.
Ana Tairos of Asheville led the medalist race at Longleaf Golf and Family Club with a two-under 70. Hickory’s Anna Williams shot an even-par 72 for second place. Tied for fourth, at 76, was Gastonia Forestview’s Kasey Owenby. A sixth-place tie at 79 included Amber Capote (Marvin Ridge) and Riya Modak (Cox Mill).
Class 1A-2A: Raleigh Charter shot a 275 for the team lead at Foxfire Resort’s Grey Course, with Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (278) in second. Lenoir Hibriten (286) was third, Lake Norman Charter (292) fifth, and Maiden (310) seventh.
Leading the medalist race was defending individual champion Katherine Schuster of Kill Devil Hills First Flight. She shot a four-under 68 for a six-stroke lead. Gray Stone Day’s Lauren Denhard fired an 81 for fifth place.
