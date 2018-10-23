NCHSAA Volleyball Playoff Results

4A WEST
First Round Results
Greensboro Grimsley 3, West Forsyth 0
Lake Norman 3, South Caldwell 0
Providence 3, Richmond Senior 0
Mooresville at Pinecrest, late
South Mecklenburg 3, Myers Park 1
Durham Jordan at Greensboro Page, late
Apex Friendship 3, North Mecklenburg 0
Hough 3, East Forsyth 1
Thursday’s Second Round: Greensboro Grimsley at Davie County; Lake Norman at Pfafftown Reagan; Providence at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge; Pinecrest/Mooresville at Northwest Guilford; South Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek; Durham Jordan/Greensboro Page at Fayetteville Britt; Apex Friendship at Cary Panther Creek; Hough at Ardrey Kell
3A WEST
First Round Results
Marvin Ridge 3, East Rowan 0
South Iredell 3, North Iredell 1
West Rowan 3, Waynesville Tuscola 0
Asheville Reynolds 3, Monroe Parkwood 0
McMichael 3, Mount Tabor 0
North Henderson 3, Kings Mountain 2
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Concord Robinson
Watauga 3, Belmont Stuart Cramer 0
China Grove Carson 3, Unionville Piedmont 0
Southwest Guilford 3, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1
Concord Cox Mill 3, Hickory St. Stephens 0
Hickory 3, Weddington 0
Enka 3, Boiling Springs Crest 1
Charlotte Catholic 3, Statesville 0
Skyland Roberson 3, North Buncombe 1
West Henderson 3, Alexander Central 0
Thursday’s second round: South Iredell at Marvin Ridge; Asheville Reynolds at West Rowan; North Henderson at McMichael; Sun Valley/Robinson at Watauga; SW Guilford at China Grove Carson; Hickory at Concord Cox Mill; Enka at Charlotte Catholic; Skyland Roberson at West Henderson
2A WEST
First Round Results
Newton Foard 3, Draughn 0
Ledford at East Gaston, late
West Wilkes 3, South Point 0
North Lincoln 3, Swannanoa Owen 0
Forbush 3, Catawba Bandys 0
South Rowan 3, Lake Norman 0
East Burke at West Stanly
West Davidson 3, North Davidson 0
East Lincoln 3, Canton Pisgah 0
West Iredell 3, Franklin 1
R-S Central 3, Surry Central 0
Maiden 3, Smoky Mountain 0
Mount Pleasant 3, Central Academy 0
East Henderson 3, Bunker Hill 0
Hendersonville 3, North Surry 0
Shelby at Brevard, late
Thursday’s second round: Ledford/East Gaston at Newton Foard; North Lincoln at West Wilkes; South Rowan at Forbush; West Stanly/East Burke at West Davidson; West Iredell at East Lincoln; Maiden at R-S Central; East Henderson at Mount Pleasant; Brevard/Shelby vs. Hendersonville
1A WEST
First Round Results
North Moore at East Surry, late
Starmount 3, Bishop McGuinness 0
North Stanly 3, Rosman 0
Elkin 3, Hiwassee Dam 0
Clover Garden at Cornerstone, late
Community School of Davidson 3, Union Academy 0
North Stokes 3, Highland School 1
Murphy 3, Chatham Central 0
Lincoln Charter 3, East Wilkes 0
Robbinsville at West Montgomery
Swain Co. at Polk Co.
Gray Stone Day at South Stokes
Mountain Island Charter 3, Uwharrie 0
Pine Lake Prep at Hayesville, late
South Stanly 3, Mount Airy 1
Alleghany 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
Thursday’s second round: Starmount vs. North Moore/East Surry; Elkin at North Stanly; Community School of Davidson vs. Clover Garden/Cornerstone; North Stokes at Murphy; Robbinsville/West Montgomery at Lincoln Charter; Gray Stone Day/South Stokes vs. Polk Co./Swain Co.; Hayesville/Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter; South Stanly at Alleghany
Comments