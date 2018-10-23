The N.C. High School Athletic Association volleyball playoffs began Tuesday.
NCHSAA Volleyball Playoff Results

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 23, 2018 10:01 PM

4A WEST

First Round Results

Greensboro Grimsley 3, West Forsyth 0

Lake Norman 3, South Caldwell 0

Providence 3, Richmond Senior 0

Mooresville at Pinecrest, late

South Mecklenburg 3, Myers Park 1

Durham Jordan at Greensboro Page, late

Apex Friendship 3, North Mecklenburg 0

Hough 3, East Forsyth 1

Thursday’s Second Round: Greensboro Grimsley at Davie County; Lake Norman at Pfafftown Reagan; Providence at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge; Pinecrest/Mooresville at Northwest Guilford; South Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek; Durham Jordan/Greensboro Page at Fayetteville Britt; Apex Friendship at Cary Panther Creek; Hough at Ardrey Kell

3A WEST

First Round Results

Marvin Ridge 3, East Rowan 0

South Iredell 3, North Iredell 1

West Rowan 3, Waynesville Tuscola 0

Asheville Reynolds 3, Monroe Parkwood 0

McMichael 3, Mount Tabor 0

North Henderson 3, Kings Mountain 2

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Concord Robinson

Watauga 3, Belmont Stuart Cramer 0

China Grove Carson 3, Unionville Piedmont 0

Southwest Guilford 3, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1

Concord Cox Mill 3, Hickory St. Stephens 0

Hickory 3, Weddington 0

Enka 3, Boiling Springs Crest 1

Charlotte Catholic 3, Statesville 0

Skyland Roberson 3, North Buncombe 1

West Henderson 3, Alexander Central 0

Thursday’s second round: South Iredell at Marvin Ridge; Asheville Reynolds at West Rowan; North Henderson at McMichael; Sun Valley/Robinson at Watauga; SW Guilford at China Grove Carson; Hickory at Concord Cox Mill; Enka at Charlotte Catholic; Skyland Roberson at West Henderson

2A WEST

First Round Results

Newton Foard 3, Draughn 0

Ledford at East Gaston, late

West Wilkes 3, South Point 0

North Lincoln 3, Swannanoa Owen 0

Forbush 3, Catawba Bandys 0

South Rowan 3, Lake Norman 0

East Burke at West Stanly

West Davidson 3, North Davidson 0

East Lincoln 3, Canton Pisgah 0

West Iredell 3, Franklin 1

R-S Central 3, Surry Central 0

Maiden 3, Smoky Mountain 0

Mount Pleasant 3, Central Academy 0

East Henderson 3, Bunker Hill 0

Hendersonville 3, North Surry 0

Shelby at Brevard, late

Thursday’s second round: Ledford/East Gaston at Newton Foard; North Lincoln at West Wilkes; South Rowan at Forbush; West Stanly/East Burke at West Davidson; West Iredell at East Lincoln; Maiden at R-S Central; East Henderson at Mount Pleasant; Brevard/Shelby vs. Hendersonville

1A WEST

First Round Results

North Moore at East Surry, late

Starmount 3, Bishop McGuinness 0

North Stanly 3, Rosman 0

Elkin 3, Hiwassee Dam 0

Clover Garden at Cornerstone, late

Community School of Davidson 3, Union Academy 0

North Stokes 3, Highland School 1

Murphy 3, Chatham Central 0

Lincoln Charter 3, East Wilkes 0

Robbinsville at West Montgomery

Swain Co. at Polk Co.

Gray Stone Day at South Stokes

Mountain Island Charter 3, Uwharrie 0

Pine Lake Prep at Hayesville, late

South Stanly 3, Mount Airy 1

Alleghany 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

Thursday’s second round: Starmount vs. North Moore/East Surry; Elkin at North Stanly; Community School of Davidson vs. Clover Garden/Cornerstone; North Stokes at Murphy; Robbinsville/West Montgomery at Lincoln Charter; Gray Stone Day/South Stokes vs. Polk Co./Swain Co.; Hayesville/Pine Lake Prep at Mountain Island Charter; South Stanly at Alleghany

