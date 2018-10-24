NCHSAA volleyball, tennis playoff pairings 10.24.18

Dual Team Tennis
2018 1A Dual Team Tennis Third Round
(Host listed first)
#1 Lejeune (8-1, Coastal 8) vs. #1 John A. Holmes (11-6, Albemarle)
#1 Raleigh Charter (13-3, Central Tar Heel) vs. #1 Franklin Academy (14-1, North Central Athletic)
#1 Gray Stone Day (17-1, Yadkin Valley) vs. #2 East Surry (18-2, Northwest)
#1 Bishop McGuinness (18-2, Northwest) vs. #1 Pine Lake Prep (7-1, PAC 7)
2018 1A Dual Team Tennis Second Round Scores
#1 John A. Holmes (11-6, Albemarle) def. #1 Riverside-Martin (4-7, Coastal Plains) 6-0
#1 Lejeune (8-1, Coastal 8) def. #1 Bear Grass Charter (7-3, Atlantic 5) 8-1
#1 Franklin Academy (14-1, North Central Athletic) def. #2 Chatham Central (11-6, Central Tar Heel) 8-1
#1 Raleigh Charter (13-3, Central Tar Heel) def. #1 West Columbus (9-10, Three Rivers) 6-0
#2 East Surry (18-2, Northwest) def. #1 East Wilkes (15-3, Mountain Valley) 5-3
#1 Gray Stone Day (17-1, Yadkin Valley) def. #1 Lincoln Charter (10-3, Southern Piedmont) 5-4
#1 Pine Lake Prep (7-1, PAC 7) def. #2 North Stanly (16-3, Yadkin Valley) 7-1
#1 Bishop McGuinness (18-2, Northwest) def. #1 Polk County (11-5, Western Highlands) 5-1
2018 2A Dual Team Tennis Third Round
(Host listed first)
#1 First Flight (13-0, Northeastern Coastal) vs. #1 Croatan (10-2, Coastal 8)
#1 NC School of Science & Math (14-0, Mid-State) vs. #2 Durham School of the Arts (20-3, Mid-State)
#1 Salisbury (20-1, Central Carolina) vs. #1 Surry Central (16-1, Western Piedmont Athletic)
#1 Hendersonville (17-1, Mountain Six) vs. #1 Maiden (16-3, South Fork Athletic)
2018 2A Dual Team Tennis Second Round
#1 Croatan (10-2, Coastal 8) def. #2 South Columbus (14-3, Three Rivers) 5-4
#1 First Flight (13-0, Northeastern Coastal) def. #1 Greene Central (14-4, Eastern Carolina) 6-0
#1 NC School of Science & Math (14-0, Mid-State) def. WC Northeastern (13-3, Northeastern Coastal) 6-0
#2 Durham School of the Arts (20-3, Mid-State) def. #2 Wheatmore (11-5, PAC 7) 9-0
#1 Salisbury (20-1, Central Carolina) def. WC East Montgomery (11-3, Rocky River) 5-4
#1 Surry Central (16-1, Western Piedmont Athletic) def. #2 Oak Grove (17-3, Central Carolina) 7-2
#1 Maiden (16-3, South Fork Athletic) def. #1 Fred T. Foard (15-4, Northwestern Foothills) 9-0
#1 Hendersonville (17-1, Mountain Six) def. #2 East Burke (11-3, Northwestern Foothills) 6-0
2018 3A Dual Team Tennis Third Round
(Host listed first)
#1 New Hanover (12-0, Mideastern) vs. #1 Clayton (15-2, Greater Neuse)
#1 East Chapel Hill (19-1, Big Eight) vs. #2 Chapel Hill (16-5, Big Eight)
#1 Concord (15-3, South Piedmont) vs. #2 Cox Mill (14-4, South Piedmont)
#1 Charlotte Catholic (21-0, Southern Carolina) vs. #2 Marvin Ridge (19-2, Southern Carolina)
2018 3A Dual Team Tennis Second Round Scores
#1 New Hanover (12-0, Mideastern) def. #2 Cleveland (12-4, Greater Neuse) 6-0
#1 Clayton (15-2, Greater Neuse) def. #2 Fike (16-3, Big East) 5-4
#1 East Chapel Hill (19-1, Big Eight) def. #1 Union Pines (14-2, Tri-County) 6-0
#2 Chapel Hill (16-5, Big Eight) def. #1 Terry Sanford (15-2, Patriot Athletic) 5-4
#2 Cox Mill (14-4, South Piedmont) def. WC Southwest Guilford (16-3, Piedmont Triad) 8-1
#1 Concord (15-3, South Piedmont) def. #1 Mount Tabor (9-6, Piedmont Triad) 6-0
#1 Charlotte Catholic (21-0, Southern Carolina) def. #2 Asheville (15-4, Western Mountain Athletic) 6-0
#2 Marvin Ridge (19-2, Southern Carolina) def. #1 T.C. Roberson (19-1, Western Mountain Athletic) 6-0
2018 4A Dual Team Tennis Third Round
(Host listed first)
#1 Cardinal Gibbons (20-4, CAP-7) vs. #2 Sanderson (17-3, CAP-7)
#1 Green Hope (16-0, Triangle 6) vs. #2 Panther Creek (12-3, Triangle 6)
#1 Hough (13-1, I-Meck) vs. #2 Mooresville (12-1, I-Meck)
#1 Myers Park (19-1, Southwestern) vs. #1 Ardrey Kell (14-5, South Meck 7)
2018 4A Dual Team Tennis Second Round Scores
#2 Sanderson (17-3, CAP-7) def. #1 Hoggard (8-1, Mideastern) 6-3
#1 Cardinal Gibbons (20-4, CAP-7) def. WC Wake Forest (14-5, Northern Athletic) 9-0
#2 Panther Creek (12-3, Triangle 6) def. WC Enloe (12-6, CAP-7)
#1 Green Hope (16-0, Triangle 6) def. #2 Apex Friendship (11-5, South Wake Athletic) 6-0
#1 Hough (13-1, I-Meck) def. #2 Northwest Guilford (10-6, Metro) 5-0
#2 Mooresville (12-1, I-Meck) def. #1 Page (13-2, Metro) 5-3
#1 Ardrey Kell (14-5, South Meck 7) def. WC Lake Norman (8-5, I-Meck) 5-2
#1 Myers Park (19-1, Southwestern) def. #2 Providence (13-3, South Meck 7) 5-0
Thursday’s NCHSAA Volleyball Second Round Pairings
2018 NCHSAA 1A Volleyball Playoffs Second Round Pairings
East
#1 Louisburg (24-1) vs. #17 Granville Central (16-10)
#8 Pender (8-7) vs. #24 Neuse Charter (10-8)
#5 Pamlico County (15-2) vs. #12 Riverside-Martin (17-6)
#4 Princeton (15-3) vs. #13 Lakewood (17-4)
#3 Falls Lake Academy (19-5) vs. #19 East Wake Academy (16-7)
#6 Cape Hatteras (10-3) vs. #11 Camden County (19-5)
#7 East Columbus (14-5) vs. #10 Roxboro Community (19-7)
#2 Perquimans (22-2) vs. #18 Vance Charter (16-8)
West
#1 East Surry (22-4) vs. #16 Starmount (17-8)
#8 North Stanly (17-3) vs. #24 Elkin (8-11)
#5 Cornerstone Charter (23-2) vs. #12 Community School of Davidson (21-6)
#4 Murphy (21-3) vs. #20 North Stokes (13-11)
#3 Lincoln Charter (22-1) vs. #14 West Montgomery/#19 Robbinsville
#6 Polk County (16-8) vs. #22 Gray Stone Day (13-7)
#7 Mountain Island Charter (21-3) vs. #10 Hayesville (23-4)
#2 Alleghany (20-3) vs. #15 South Stanly (16-8)
2018 NCHSAA 2A Volleyball Playoffs Second Round Pairings
East
#1 Ayden-Grifton (21-1) vs. #16 Randleman (17-7)
#8 Croatan (12-3) vs. #24 Durham School of the Arts (17-9)
#5 Wheatmore (22-4) vs. #12 Midway (15-4)
#20 Goldsboro (15-6) vs. #29 Vance County (10-16)
#3 South Granville (18-6) vs. #19 Clinton (16-4)
#6 NC School of Science & Math (17-2) vs. #11 Carrboro (18-9)
#7 South Columbus (22-1) vs. #23 Roanoke Rapids (10-10)
#2 Currituck County (17-6) vs. #18 J.F. Webb (16-8)
West
#1 Fred T. Foard (22-2) vs. #17 Ledford (20-3)
#8 West Wilkes (19-3) vs. #24 North Lincoln (14-11)
#5 Forbush (21-4) vs. #12 South Rowan (22-5)
#4 West Davidson (22-6) vs. #13 West Stanly (20-6)
#3 East Lincoln (21-2) vs. #14 West Iredell (15-12)
#6 R-S Central (20-6) vs. #11 Maiden (20-5)
#7 Mount Pleasant (20-5) vs. #10 East Henderson (17-9)
#2 Brevard (21-5) vs. #18 Hendersonville (14-11)
2018 NCHSAA 3A Volleyball Playoffs Second Round Pairings
East
#1 D.H. Conley (22-0) vs. #16 Gray’s Creek (17-4)
#24 West Johnston (19-5) vs. #25 C.B. Aycock (13-12)
#5 Southern Alamance (22-5) vs. #12 Person (21-4)
#4 Union Pines (23-1) vs. #20 Northwood (18-6)
#3 Cleveland (21-3) vs. #19 J.H. Rose (15-6)
#6 Western Guilford (26-0) vs. #11 East Chapel Hill (23-4)
#7 Franklinton (18-4) vs. #10 Cape Fear (17-14)
#2 Chapel Hill (25-5) vs. #15 Asheboro (14-6)
West
#1 Marvin Ridge (39-2) vs. #16 South Iredell (19-7)
#8 West Rowan (18-4) vs. #9 A.C. Reynolds (22-3)
#5 McMichael (26-1) vs. #21 North Henderson (14-12)
#4 Watauga (23-0) vs. #20 Sun Valley (15-6)
#3 Jesse Carson (24-3) vs. #14 Southwest Guilford (20-6)
#6 Cox Mill (19-13) vs. #11 Hickory (21-3)
#10 Charlotte Catholic (19-8) vs. #26 Enka (10-12)
#2 West Henderson (29-2) vs. #18 T.C. Roberson (18-8)
2018 NCHSAA 4A Volleyball Playoffs Second Round Pairings
East
#1 Cardinal Gibbons (21-3) vs. #17 Middle Creek (10-9)
#8 Leesville Road (18-5) vs. #9 Hoggard (13-8)
#5 Apex (16-4) vs. #12 Broughton (13-6)
#4 Ashley (17-1) vs. #13 Millbrook (15-9)
#3 South Central (18-2) vs. #14 Holly Springs (13-8)
#6 Heritage (15-6) vs. #11 New Bern (14-6)
#7 Pine Forest (13-8) vs. #10 Wakefield (11-10)
#2 Green Hope (23-1) vs. #18 Cary (9-12)
West
#1 Davie (21-2) vs. #16 Grimsley (12-9)
#8 Ronald Reagan (21-5) vs. #9 Lake Norman (22-6)
#5 Hickory Ridge (20-3) vs. #12 Providence (20-8)
#4 Northwest Guilford (16-10) vs. #20 Mooresville (12-12)
#3 Mallard Creek (22-8) vs. #19 South Mecklenburg (14-8)
#6 Jack Britt (19-6) vs. #22 Jordan (9-15)
#7 Panther Creek (14-4) vs. #10 Apex Friendship (15-7)
#2 Ardrey Kell (20-5) vs. #15 Hough (19-8)
