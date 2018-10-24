Edwards’ Featured Athletes: Adriana Jordan hopes to pass Marvin Ridge to state title

Charlotte Observer Girls’ Athletes of the Week
Adriana Jordan, Marvin Ridge Volleyball: Adriana Jordan has spent most of the last four years setting up her Marvin Ridge volleyball teammates to make big plays.
While some athletes want all of the attention, Jordan is content to be the player who directs the offense and makes most of the passes that lead to putting points on the scoreboard.
The Marvin Ridge senior setter has assisted her teammates at a record pace as Jordan currently has 3,791 assists (through Charlotte Catholic win, Oct. 18).
Jordan is now just 111 short of breaking the state record, held by former Cox Mill setter, Courtney Weber (who had 3,901 career assists according to maxpreps.com), who is now playing volleyball at the University of South Carolina.
Jordan, who also currently leads the state 1,056 assist this season, according to maxpreps.com.
“It would be amazing to break the state assist record, and have my name at the top of that list,” Jordan said. “But at the end of the day, I just want to play well for my team. To get an assist, you rely on your passers and your hitters, so an assist is all about the team. Right now, we (Marvin Ridge volleyball team) are all focused on trying to win a (state) championship. If I break the record, great, but my main goal is helping this team try to finish with a state championship.”
Jordan and the Marvin Ridge team have already had a banner year, going 38-2 overall, including a perfect 14-0 in the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) to win the league.
Marvin Ridge clinched the league title last week with back-to-back wins over Charlotte Catholic.
The Mavericks started the week beating Charlotte Catholic, 3-0, at home on Marvin Ridge’s senior night. Jordan had a big game with 29 assists in the win.
Two days later, Marvin Ridge won 3-0 at Charlotte Catholic, with Jordan recording 36 assists.
The Mavericks won 12 straight games to end the season. The Mavericks East Rowan 3-0 in a first-round 3A playoff game Tuesday and host South Iredell Thursday in round 2.
“Every year (that Jordan has been at Marvin Ridge), we’ve had a good team,” Jordan said. “But this year, being so senior heavy (nine seniors), we’re not taking anything for granted. For a lot of us, this will be the last time he play volleyball (on an organized, school team). So, we all want to go out on top.”
While this year’s Marvin Ridge squad is loaded with experience, four years ago, Jordan and three other freshmen – including Chloe Barbu, Madi Graveline and Lexi Thomas – played varsity right away.
Jordan was forced to move into the starting lineup when then senior setter, Ally MacWhirter, tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
“It was definitely scary having to come into the lineup when Ally got hurt,” Jordan recalls. “But Ally became a great mentor for me that season and I give her and (Marvin Ridge coach) Coach Brook Hammers a lot of the credit for helping me adjust.
..But, there were also three more freshmen who made varsity in Chloe (Barbu), Madi (Graveline) and Lexi (Thomas) and just having my friends, classmates, who I grew up with and now played all four years at Marvin Ridge with, really calmed me down.”
Jordan also notes she got a lot of good advice from her older sister, Elisabeth Steadman (2013 Marvin Ridge graduate), who also starred on the Mavericks’ volleyball team.
“I remember seeing A.J. (Adriana Jordan) show up in the gyms when she was seven or eight years old, watch her older sister (Steadman) play in tournaments,” said Hammers, who has coached Jordan in club volleyball since she was 10 years old. “You could tell even then she loved to get her hands on the volleyball and make something happen.
…With A.J. having been around the game from a young age, she really knows the game, and has a knack for seeing things before they happen. She usually she things before I see them on the sideline as a coach. (Jordan) is always one step ahead.”
Now, Jordan and the Marvin Ridge volleyball team’s goal is to focus on the next team in front of them.
Marvin Ridge has gotten better each of the last three seasons, getting to the second round in 2015, the 3A state quarterfinals in 2016, and the 3A state semifinals last year, just one game short of a shot a state championship.
So the entire Marvin Ridge team, especially the Mavericks’ senior, have been close before and this time won’t take anything for granted.
“We addressed winning a state championship one time this year, but everyone on this team knows what are goals are,” said Coach Hammers, alluding to the state championship goal. “…Earlier this year, when we were ranked No. 25 in the nation (maxpreps.com), I sat the girls down and asked them what they thought about that.
…For most part, they all said it was great to ranked, but in the long run it didn’t really matter. They were all very humble. Going into the playoffs, it doesn’t matter what our record is, or what we’re ranked, we just have to beat the next team in front of us, that’s our only focus now.”
Kayla Spangler, Charlotte Country Day Volleyball: The Charlotte Country Day sophomore setter had 39 assists, 12 digs, four kills and two aces to help the Bucs to 3-1 win over Wesleyan Christian in the NCISAA 4A quarterfinals, Oct. 19.
Charlotte Country Day (18-2, 10-0 in the CISAA conference) has now won 16 straight games (through Oct. 19 game). The Bucs will play in the NCISAA state championship Saturday.
Spangler has 673 assists, 142 digs, 48 kills and 28 aces this season.
Natalie Lutz, Kings Mountain Tennis/Golf: The Kings Mountain senior continues to impress on the tennis court and the golf course this fall.
Lutz started her week, shooting a 78 to finish eighth in the 3A West Regional at Monroe Country Club Oct. 15. Lutz finished off her week by winning the 3A West Regional doubles’ title in tennis with her partner, junior Madelynn Frye, at Asheville High. Lutz and Frye won four matches to claim the regional title, starting at Hickory High the previous day.
Lutz is a Lenoir Rhyne University tennis commit.
Jenna Thompson, South Mecklenburg Tennis: The South Mecklenburg junior still hasn’t lost a singles’ match in her Sabres’ high school career.
Thompson won the 4A West Regionals’ singles’ title in dominant fashion losing only three games in four matches at Ardrey Kell, Oct. 19-20.
Thompson beat Independence’s Maddie Fowler, 6-1, 6-0 in the 4A West Regional championship match, Oct. 20.
Thompson, a two-time, 4A state singles’ champion, is 12-0 in singles’ play this season.
Thompson is one of the best players in the nation in her class (2020) as she is ranked No. 1 in the state, No. 7 in the Southeast region and No. 29 in the country, according to tennisrecruiting.net.
Rose Kenny, Charlotte Catholic Tennis: The Charlotte Catholic junior lost just one game in four matches to win the 3A Midwest Regional singles’ title Oct. 20.
Kenny beat Charlotte Catholic teammate Maggie Gehrig 6-0, 6-0 in the 3A Midwest Regional championship match.
Kenny, the defending 3A state singles’ champion, is 20-1 singles’ play this season for a Charlotte Catholic team that is 20-0 overall.
▪ Charlotte Catholic’s Logan Stuckey and Kaitlyn Tozzi won the 3A Midwest Regional doubles’ title in a match that started Oct. 20 in Concord and finished Oct. 23 at Marvin Ridge (rain delay).
Elyse Duley, Myers Park Tennis: The Myers Park sophomore is 23-1 in singles’ play this season.
Duley won the Southwestern 4A (SW4A) singles’ championship, defeating Independence’s Fowler, 7-5, 6-0, Oct. 18.
Duley was 20-0 in singles’ play in the regular season and conference tournament combined.
Duley finished 3rd in the 4A West Regional at Ardrey Kell, beating Providence’s Sylivia Mihailescu 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 in a match that started Oct. 20 and ended Oct. 23 because of a rain delay.
▪ Myers Park senior Emily Holderness and junior Halle Futch won the SW4A doubles’ title.
Helen Mehreteab, East Mecklenburg Tennis: The East Mecklenburg junior started playing tennis for the first time nine months ago.
Since then, Mehreteab earned the Eagles’ No. 1 singles’ position, going 5-9 overall in her first year.
Mehreteab qualified for the 4A West Regionals, where she lost in the 1st round at Ardrey Kell, Oct. 15.
Mehreteab has “tremendous upside in her game and is on the court every day working to get better,” according to East Mecklenburg girls’ tennis coach, Thomas Nguyen.
Alexis Sudjianto, Charlotte Latin Golf: The Charlotte Latin senior won the CISAA conference individual title shooting a two-under par 69 at Pine Island Country Club Oct. 16.
Sudjianto, a Carnegie Mellon University commit, had three birdies, 14 pars and a bogey, in her round.
Sudjianto is also one of state’s top junior golfers, ranked No. 5 in N.C. by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).
Cannon School Golf Team: The Cannon School girls’ golf team stayed undefeated on the season winning the CISAA conference championship by 29 shots at Pine Island Country Club, Oct. 16.
Coach Pat Whisenant and the Cougars were led by sophomore, Amanda Sambach, who fired an even par 71, while senior Muskan Uppal and junior Sophie Holland both shot a three-over par 74s.
Meredith Carson, Lake Norman Golf: The Lake Norman junior made a 10-foot par putt on No. 5 at Mooresville Golf Club at the 4A West Regionals (Oct. 15) in a sudden death playoff for the final three spots in the 4A state tournament.
Carson shot a 91 (in regulation play) at the 4A West Regional to make her way into the sudden deaht playoff.
Carson, who averaged a 47.8 per nine holes this season, is the younger sister of former Lake Norman standout Kathyrn Carson who is now playing college golf at East Carolina University.
Maggie Magner/Emma Williams, South Mecklenburg Golf: The South Mecklenburg freshmen duo become the first two golfers in school history to qualify for the 4A state golf tournament.
Magner shot a 79 to finish seventh, while Williams shot a 90 to finish tied for 22nd overall at the 4A West Regional at Mooresville Golf Club Oct. 15.
Magner and Williams helped the South Mecklenburg girls’ golf team place sixth of 11 teams at the 4A West Regional.
Madeline Hill, Waxhaw Cuthbertson Cross Country: The Cuthbertson sophomore ran an 18:26.50 to win the SCC Cross Country Championships by nearly 20 seconds at Weddington, Oct. 16.
Hill’s Cuthbertson teammate Leah Helms finished as SCC runner-up.
Hill, who also won the Union County Cross Country title, Sept. 27, will now try to contend for 3A Midwest Regional crown at McAlpine Creek Park, Oct. 27.
Charlotte Observer Boys’ Athletes of the Week
Garrett Shrader, Charlotte Christian Football: The 6-foot-6, 235-pound, Charlotte Christian senior quarterback had another monster game to lead the Knights to 41-7 win at rival Charlotte Latin Oct. 19.
Shrader, a Mississippi State commit, was 19-for-26 passing for 277 yards and two touchdown tosses. Shrader also ran for 104 yards and two more scores on 11 carries, and he caught a touchdown pass from Josh Eboboko in the same game.
Shrader is 95-for-132 passing for 1,499 yards and 18 touchdowns in the air, while rushing 56 times for 285 yards and eight more scores this season.
Shrader has led Charlotte Christian to a perfect 8-0 record, including 3-0 in the CISAA conference, outscoring their opponents 378-14 this season.
Tyrese Blake, Northwest Cabarrus Football: The Northwest Cabarrus junior running back had another big game with 287 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 27 carries to lead the Trojans to a 58-27 win at A.L. Brown, Oct. 19.
Blake’s performance help Northwest Cabarrus remain unbeaten at 9-0 overall, including 3-0 in the South Piedmont conference (SPC).
Blake has rushed for 1,569 yards and 25 touchdowns on 154 carries this season.
Jayden Birchfield, Freedom Football: The Freedom junior quarterback set a Burke County record with seven touchdowns in the first half of the Patriots’ 54-0 win over West Caldwell, Oct. 19.
Birchfield was six-for-nine passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns throws, while rushing for 71 yards and three more scores to set the Burke County mark in only half of play.
Burchfield is 131 of 199 for 2,277 yards and 24 touchdown passes with 360 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing on 60 carries.
Burchfield has been a major factor in helping Freedom (8-1, 5-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference) to eight straight victories this season.
Daniel Watts, Myers Park Soccer: The Myers Park senior forward scored five goals in two games to help the Mustangs remain undefeated at 16-0 overall and 11-0 in the SW4A conference.
Watts had two goals in a 6-0 win over Hickory Ridge, Oct. 15.
Two days later, Watts came back with a hat trick (three goals) in a 7-0 win at East Mecklenburg.
Watts, who has 18 goals and seven assists to date, has helped Myers Park outscore their opponents 88-6 this season.
Chase Gilley, East Lincoln Soccer: The East Lincoln junior continues to score at a record-pace for the Mustangs this season.
Gilley had two goals and four assists to help East Lincoln to an 8-2 win over Maiden, Oct. 17.
Gilley scored his 35th and 36th goals of the season, beating his school record of 28 scores last year.
Gilley also helped East Lincoln (17-2, 10-1 in the South Fork 2A conference) pour in their 100th goal of the season against Maiden, which is also a school-record for the Mustangs’ team.
Luis Flores, West Iredell Soccer: The West Iredell junior forward had six goals and four assists to lead his team to a 3-0 record last week.
Flores started the week with three goals and an assist in a 7-0 win over Draughn, Oct. 15.
Two days later, Flores had assisted both goals in a 2-1 win at East Burke.
Flores capped his week with three more goals and one more assists in a 5-4 over Fred T. Foard, Oct. 18.
Flores has 27 goals and 16 assists for the Warriors (13-4-3, 9-2 in the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference) this season.
Josh Megson/Da’Sean Horne, Albemarle Soccer: The Albemarle senior duo shined in the Bulldogs’ first ever victory over Gray Stone Day -- a 4-3 win Oct. 15.
Megson scored all four goals in Albemarle’s first win over Gray Stone Day after 10 straight losses in the series (nine regular season, one playoff).
Meanwhile, Horne had 20 saves in the win over Gray Stone Day, many of the spectacular variety, according to Albemarle soccer coach, Matt Moeller.
Albemarle is 8-8, including 6-6 in the Yadkin Valley 1A conference this season.
Weddington Cross Country Team: The Weddington cross country boys’ team continued to dominate the competition, taking the top four spots to claim the SCC Cross Country Championship by 47 points Oct. 16 at Weddington.
Warriors’ senior Jackson O’Hara ran a 16:18.10 to win the SCC individual title.
Weddington senior Kyle Durham was the SCC runner-up (16:20.10), while classmate Stephen Larson took 3rd-place (16:24.30) and freshman Nate Jaster was fouth overall (16:27.70).
The Warriors now look to compete for 3A Midwest Regional title at McAlpine Creek Park, Oct. 27.
Christian Landis, Providence Day Cross Country: The Providence Day sophomore won the CISAA Conference Championship race by nearly 21 seconds, running a 16:07.91 at McAlpine Creek Park, Oct 16.
Landis’ led the Providence Day cross country team to their 19th straight CISAA conference title in the process.
Landis continued to have one of the best cross country seasons in school history, “because of the way he approaches a race mentally and feeds off the competition,” according to longtime, Chargers’ coach, Ben Hovis.
Landis ran a personal-best 15:25.70 in Great American Cross Country Festival Oct. 6. His time at the Great American Festival race is the No. 3 time run in the state this season.
Gant Renner, Myers Park Cross Country: The Myers Park senior ran personal-best, 16:15.75 (in three-mile run) to win the Southwestern 4A (SW4A) cross-country title at Myers Park, Oct. 17.
Renner won the SW4A championship race by 11 seconds over runner-up and teammate junior Tristan Wick, who ran a personal-best three-mile of 16:27.06.
▪ Myers Park sophomore, Cora Cooke, won the SW4A Girls’ Cross Country title, running a personal-best, three-mile run of 18:13.66 to beat the field by 43 seconds.
Lincoln Baxter, Mount Pleasant Cross Country: The Mount Pleasant sophomore won the Rocky River Conference Cross Country championship race, running a personal-best 17:38, nearly 25 seconds better than his previous personal record at Central Academy Oct. 16.
▪ Baxter’s teammate, senior, MacKay Burke, finished as Rocky River conference runner-up, also running a personal-record of 17:49.
** Information published today includes statistics through October 20th.
--JAY EDWARDS
