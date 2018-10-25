Wednesday’s Roundup: Porter Ridge wins Southwestern 4A soccer title

Indian Trail Porter Ridge captured the Southwestern 4A Conference boys’ soccer championship Wednesday night, and the Pirates have Independence to thank for it.
Independence surprised Myers Park, beating the Mustangs in a penalty-kick shootout and knocking Myers Park out of a share of first place.
Meanwhile, Porter Ridge trounced Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7-0. The Pirates finished the conference season with a 13-1 record.
▪ For Myers Park, it was a stunning turnaround. The Mustangs entered the week with an 11-0 conference record and were 16-0 overall. But they lost Monday night to Porter Ridge – also in penalty kicks – and then again Wednesday.
That left the Mustangs at 11-2, with one match remaining Monday against Butler.
Myers Park and Independence, which finished third in the conference at 10-4, played scoreless soccer through 80 minutes of regulation and two five-minute overtime periods.
Each team made all five of its penalty kicks, sending the match to a sudden-death format on penalty kicks. Each team made their sixth and seventh kicks, and Independence converted on its eighth. But Patriot goalkeeper Adam Ali stopped Myers Park’s eighth attempt, ending the match.
I-MECK 4A
Hough 4, Vance 0: The Huskies, who clinched the conference title Monday, got a goal and two assists from Ryan Cowie. Goalkeeper Caden Johnson got the shutout.
Mooresville 5, Mallard Creek 1
North Mecklenburg 3, Lake Norman 3 (North Mecklenburg won 4-3 on PK’s): The Vikings led 1-0 at halftime, but the Wildcats rallied and forced overtime.
SO MECK 7 4A
South Mecklenburg 9, Berry Academy 0: Dean Sejdia’s four goals lifted the Sabres, who are now 10-1 in the conference. They finish the regular season Monday at home against 8-2 Providence.
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
East Mecklenburg 2, Butler 0: Jesse Estrad and Gustavo Gonzalez each had a goal for the Eagles.
Rocky River 1, Garinger 0 (OT)
SANDHILLS 4A
Richmond Senior 3, Lumberton 1: Luke Hawks, Carlos Alcocer and Alexis Gonzalez scored for the Raiders.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A
The league race ended in a first-place tie between Hickory and Boone Watauga, each at 12-2.
Boone Watauga 2, West Caldwell 1: West Caldwell finished in third place, at 10-4.
Hickory 4, Hickory St. Stephens 0: This was a 0-0 match at halftime.
South Caldwell 2, Alexander Central 1
BIG SOUTH 3A
Gastonia Ashbrook maintains a one-match lead over runner-up Gastonia Forestview. The Green Wave, 11-2, finishes the regular season Monday against North Gaston (3-8).
Boiling Springs Crest 3, Kings Mountain 2
Gastonia Forestview 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1: The Jaguars piled up a 3-0 halftime lead, improving to 10-3 in the conference.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
North Iredell 6, East Rowan 0: Juan Nieto scored three goals and added an assist, and Keller Portillo added two goals and an assist.
South Iredell 2, China Grove Carson 0: The Vikings improved to 9-0 and clinched the conference championship, with one match remaining.
Statesville 2, West Rowan 1
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A
Monroe 5, Monroe Parkwood 2
Weddington 3, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0: The Warriors did all their scoring in the second half.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A
Central Davidson 6, West Davidson 1
Lexington 2, Thomasville 0
Midway Oak Grove 1, East Davidson 0
North Davidson 2, Ledford 1
Salisbury 3, South Rowan 0
FOOTHILLS 2A
East Burke 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 2: Anthony Salgado’s two goals lifted East Burke to victory.
Lenoir Hibriten 11, Valdese Draughn 0: Kevin Pineda (three goals, two assists) and Chandler Crisp (three assists) led the Panthers.
West Iredell 1, Morganton Patton 1 (West Iredell won 5-4 on PK’s)
ROCKY RIVER 2A
East Montgomery 5, Monroe Central Academy 2: The hosts finished 8-2 in the conference, gaining a first-place tie with Marshville Forest Hills.
West Stanly 1, Mount Pleasant 0
SOUTH FORK 2A
Catawba Bandys 3, North Lincoln 1: Macauley Bulen’s two goals led the Trojans.
Lincolnton 3, Maiden 1
Newton-Conover 1, East Lincoln 1 (Newton-Conover won 4-3 on PK’s): The Red Devils captured the conference championship, finishing 13-1. East Lincoln is 11-2, with both its losses in overtime to Newton-Conover.
SOUTHWESTERN 2A
East Gaston 2, East Rutherford 1
R-S Central 3, Forest City Chase 2
Shelby 2, Belmont South Point 0
PAC 1A
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 0: Colton Cox scored three goals for the Pride, and Robbie Janiczek added two goals.
Queens Grant 1, Monroe Union Academy 1 (Queens Grant won 5-4 on PK’s): After scoreless regulation play, Union Academy got a goal in the first overtime, but the Stallions got the equalizer in the second overtime, setting up penalty kicks.
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
Gastonia Highland Tech 6, Bessemer City 0
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 8, Cherryville 0: The Gryphons finished 9-1 in the conference, gaining at least a title tie.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 3, South Davidson 1
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 7, North Stanly 0
North Moore 9, West Montgomery 0
NONCONFERENCE
Charlotte Catholic 1, Christ the King 0: Patrick Fenton scored in the first half, and the Cougars played solid defense afterward to beat their Mecklenburg Catholic high school partner. Charlotte Catholic plays for the Southern Piedmont 3A championship Thursday night at Marvin Ridge.
Girls’ field hockey
Myers Park 10, East Forsyth 0: The Mustangs won their first-round state playoff match. Megan Frost had three goals and five assists, and Sarah Parkinson and Kate Hinshaw each added two goals. Myers Park faces Winston-Salem Mount Tabor at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the state quarterfinals. That match will be at Marion Diehl Park’s Bessant Field.
Girls’ volleyball
CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS
West Montgomery 3, Robbinsville 2 (28-26, 23-25, 14-25, 28-26, 17-15): The Warriors scored a narrow victory in this first-round match that was postponed a day after the Robbinsville team was involved in a traffic wreck. Two Robbinsville players suffered injuries in that Tuesday afternoon incident.
