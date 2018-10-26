Mallard Creek volleyball player Morgan Allen and her team beat South Meck 3-0 in the second round of the playoffs Thursday.
NCHSAA Volleyball Playoff Update

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 26, 2018 12:06 AM

4A WEST

Second Round Scores

Davie County 3, Greensboro Grimsley 0

Pfafftown Reagan 3, Lake Norman 1

Providence 3, Hickory Ridge 0

NW Guilford 3, Mooresville 0

Mallard Creek 3, South Meck 0

Fayetteville Britt 3, Durham Jordan 1

Panther Creek 3, Apex Friendship 0

Saturday’s third round

Pfafftown Reagan at Davie County; Providence at Northwest Guilford; Fayetteville Britt at Mallard Creek; Cary Panther Creek at Ardrey Kell

3A West

Second Round Scores

Marvin Ridge 3, South Iredell 0

West Rowan 3, Asheville Reynolds 2

McMichael 3, North Henderson 0

Boone Watauga 3, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0

China Grove Carson 3, SW Guilford 0

Hickory 3, Concord Cox Mill 1

Charlotte Catholic 3, Enka 0

West Henderson 3, Skyland Roberson 1

Saturday’s third round

West Rowan at Marvin Ridge; McMichael at Watauga; Hickory at China Grove Carson; Charlotte Catholic at West Henderson

2A WEST

Second Round Scores

Newton Foard 3, Ledford Senior 0

West Wilkes 3, North Lincoln 0

Forbush 3, South Rowan 0

West Davidson 3, West Stanly 0

West Iredell 3, East Lincoln 0

Maiden 3, R-S Central 2

Mount Pleasant 3, East Henderson 0

Hendersonville 3, Brevard 2

Saturday’s Third Round

West Wilkes at Newton Foard; Forbush at West Davidson; West Iredell at Maiden; Hendersonville at Mount Pleasant

1A WEST

Second Round Scores

East Surry 3, Starmount 2

North Stanly 3, Elkin 1

Community School Davidson 3, Cornerstone 0

Murphy 3, North Stokes 0

Lincoln Charter 3, West Montgomery 0

Polk County 3, Gray Stone Day 1

Mountain Island 3, Hayesville 0

Alleghany 3, South Stanly 1

Saturday’s third round

North Stanly at East Surry; Community School at Murphy; Polk County at Lincoln Charter; Mountain Island at Alleghany

