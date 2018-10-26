NCHSAA Volleyball Playoff Update

4A WEST
Second Round Scores
Davie County 3, Greensboro Grimsley 0
Pfafftown Reagan 3, Lake Norman 1
Providence 3, Hickory Ridge 0
NW Guilford 3, Mooresville 0
Mallard Creek 3, South Meck 0
Fayetteville Britt 3, Durham Jordan 1
Panther Creek 3, Apex Friendship 0
Saturday’s third round
Pfafftown Reagan at Davie County; Providence at Northwest Guilford; Fayetteville Britt at Mallard Creek; Cary Panther Creek at Ardrey Kell
3A West
Second Round Scores
Marvin Ridge 3, South Iredell 0
West Rowan 3, Asheville Reynolds 2
McMichael 3, North Henderson 0
Boone Watauga 3, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0
China Grove Carson 3, SW Guilford 0
Hickory 3, Concord Cox Mill 1
Charlotte Catholic 3, Enka 0
West Henderson 3, Skyland Roberson 1
Saturday’s third round
West Rowan at Marvin Ridge; McMichael at Watauga; Hickory at China Grove Carson; Charlotte Catholic at West Henderson
2A WEST
Second Round Scores
Newton Foard 3, Ledford Senior 0
West Wilkes 3, North Lincoln 0
Forbush 3, South Rowan 0
West Davidson 3, West Stanly 0
West Iredell 3, East Lincoln 0
Maiden 3, R-S Central 2
Mount Pleasant 3, East Henderson 0
Hendersonville 3, Brevard 2
Saturday’s Third Round
West Wilkes at Newton Foard; Forbush at West Davidson; West Iredell at Maiden; Hendersonville at Mount Pleasant
1A WEST
Second Round Scores
East Surry 3, Starmount 2
North Stanly 3, Elkin 1
Community School Davidson 3, Cornerstone 0
Murphy 3, North Stokes 0
Lincoln Charter 3, West Montgomery 0
Polk County 3, Gray Stone Day 1
Mountain Island 3, Hayesville 0
Alleghany 3, South Stanly 1
Saturday’s third round
North Stanly at East Surry; Community School at Murphy; Polk County at Lincoln Charter; Mountain Island at Alleghany
