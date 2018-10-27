Prep Notes: Charlotte Catholic grabs Southern Carolinas soccer title

Charlotte Catholic captured the Southern Carolina 3A Conference championship and possibly the No. 1 seed in the state playoffs Thursday night, blanking host Marvin Ridge 3-0 in boys’ soccer.
Junior Peter Lowder registered his 12th shutout of the season, as the Cougars completed a 13-1 conference season. Their only loss was at Monroe in September.
Marvin Ridge falls to 11-2, with one conference match remaining. For much of the season, Marvin Ridge held the No. 1 state ranking, with Catholic at No. 2.
Ryan Byadi scored first for the Cougars against the Mavericks, with Cole Knapp adding the second goal. Patrick Fenton finished it off with his 25th goal of the season.
State playoff pairings are scheduled to be announced Wednesday, with the first round of the playoffs set for Saturday, Nov. 3.
Boys’ soccer
SO MECK 7 4A
Ardrey Kell 7, Harding 1: The Knights finished with a 10-2 conference record and can finish in a three-way tie for first if Providence beats South Mecklenburg on Monday.
Providence 9, West Mecklenburg 0: The Panthers improved to 9-2 and close the regular season Monday against 10-1 South Mecklenburg.
BIG SOUTH 3A
North Gaston 1, Gastonia Forestview 0: This match made Gastonia Ashbrook the conference champion, as Forestview finished with a 10-4 Big South 3A record. Ashbrook is 11-2, with one match left. Nathan Franks scored for North Gaston on an assist from Elmer Benavides, with goalkeeper Paiton Long got the shutout.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A
Statesville 2, South Iredell 1: Jamie Woodard and Camilio Restrepo each had a goal and an assist, as the Greyhounds prevent conference champ South Iredell from a perfect season. The Vikings finished 9-1. Statesville is 7-2 with one match left.
West Rowan 2, East Rowan 0: Stevenson Lopez and Salvador Bautista each had a goal for the Falcons.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
Concord Cox Mill 3, Central Cabarrus 2: Connor Moll had two goals and an assist, as the Chargers improved to 7-2 with one match remaining.
Kannapolis Brown 6, Concord Jay M. Robinson 3: The Wonders are now 6-3.
FOOTHILLS 2A
East Burke 9, Valdese Draughn 0: Antony Salgado’s three goals and three assists paced the Cavaliers. Anthony Thao and Micah Chrisco each added two goals and two assists.
PAC 1A
Community School of Davidson 6, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0: CSD wrapped up a perfect (14-0) conference season, as Isaac Haddock had two goals and two assists, and Danils Rohats added two goals.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A
North Moore 10, South Stanly 0
Girls’ volleyball
(individual set scores in parentheses)
CLASS 4A PLAYOFFS
Ardrey Kell 3, Hough 0 (25-14, 25-7, 25-21): Hough closed out a 19-9 campaign. Ardrey Kell (21-5), the second seed, hosts Cary Panther Creek in Saturday’s third round.
Mallard Creek 3, South Mecklenburg 0 (25-16, 27-25, 25-18): The Sabres finished 14-9, while Mallard Creek (23-8) moves on to a third-round meeting with Fayetteville Britt.
Pfafftown Reagan 3, Lake Norman 1 (26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22): Lake Norman finished a 22-7 season.
Providence 3, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-21): The Panthers eliminated the Ragin’ Bulls, who had won the Southwestern 4A with a 14-0 record. Hickory Ridge finished 20-4. Providence (21-8) faces Northwest Guilford in Saturday’s third round.
CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
Boone Watauga 3, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-23): Brooke Byrd had 18 kills and Chloe Baldwin added 18 digs for the Pioneers (24-0), who host Mayodan McMichael on Saturday. Sun Valley closed 15-7.
Charlotte Catholic 3, Enka 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-21): The Cougars (20-8) will travel to West Henderson on Saturday. Emma Ellis had 14 kills and seven digs, and Lauren Hall had 34 assists against Enka.
China Grove Carson 3, Southwest Guilford 0 (25-5, 25-14, 25-22): Carson will face Hickory on Saturday.
Hickory 3, Concord Cox Mill 1 (25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15): The Red Tornadoes improved to 22-3 and will travel to China Grove Carson in the third round.
Marvin Ridge 3, South Iredell 0 (25-17, 27-25, 25-20): The top-seeded Mavericks will host West Rowan on Saturday. South Iredell finished 19-8.
West Rowan 3, Asheville Reynolds 2 (25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 15-13): The Falcons (19-4) travel to Marvin Ridge on Saturday in the third round.
CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
East Bend Forbush 3, South Rowan 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-19): Janiya Downs had 19 kills and a block in a losing effort for South Rowan (22-6).
Maiden 3, R-S Central 2 (20-25, 28-26, 25-15, 16-25, 15-10): The Blue Devils improved to 21-5, finishing the Hilltoppers’ season at 20-7.
Mount Pleasant 3, East Henderson 0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-20): The Tigers (21-5) will face Hendersonville, which upset second-seeded Brevard, in Saturday’s third round.
Newton Foard 3, Ledford 0 (25-11, 28-26, 25-8): The top-seeded Tigers (23-2) will host West Wilkes in the third round Saturday.
West Davidson 3, West Stanly 0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-18): The Colts finished with a 20-7 record.
West Iredell 3, East Lincoln 0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-22): The Warriors (16-12) upset the Mustangs (21-3) and will face Maiden in the third round Saturday.
West Wilkes 3, North Lincoln 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-22): North Lincoln finished 14-12.
CLASS 1A PLAYOFFS
Alleghany 3, South Stanly 1: South Stanly finished with a 16-9 mark.
Community School of Davidson 3, Greensboro Cornerstone Charter 0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-16): The Spartans (22-6) will visit Murphy in Saturday’s third round.
Lincoln Charter 3, West Montgomery 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-16): Lincoln Charter improved to 23-1 and will host Polk County on Saturday.
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Hayesville 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-22): The Raptors (22-3) move on to a Saturday match at No. 2 seed Alleghany.
North Stanly 3, Elkin 1 (25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21): The Colts (18-3) won behind the 14 kills and two aces by Taegan Lowder. Payton Landis had 14 assists.
Polk County 3, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1 (25-10, 23-25, 25-18, 25-8): Gray Stone Day finished with a 13-8 record.
